    NCV   US92838X1028

VIRTUS CONVERTIBLE & INCOME FUND

(NCV)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-25 pm EDT
3.140 USD    0.00%
05:36pVirtus Convertible & Income Fund : May 25, 2023
PU
04:33pCertain Virtus Closed-end Funds Announce Two Monthly Distributions : Ncv, ncz, cbh
BU
04/13Virtus Convertible & Income Fund : May 2023
PU
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund : May 25, 2023

05/25/2023 | 05:36pm EDT
News Release

CERTAIN VIRTUS CLOSED-END FUNDS ANNOUNCE TWO MONTHLY DISTRIBUTIONS:

NCV, NCZ, CBH

HARTFORD, CT, May 25, 2023 - Virtus Convertible & Income Fund(NYSE: NCV), Virtus Convertible & Income

Fund II(NYSE: NCZ), and Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund(NYSE: CBH), announced the following distributions on their respective common shares:

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund:

Ticker

Amount of Distribution

Ex-Date

Record Date

Payable Date

NCV

$0.034

July 12, 2023

July 13, 2023

August 1, 2023

NCV

$0.034

August 10, 2023

August 11, 2023

September 1, 2023

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II:

Ticker

Amount of Distribution

Ex-Date

Record Date

Payable Date

NCZ

$0.030

July 12, 2023

July 13, 2023

August 1, 2023

NCZ

$0.030

August 10, 2023

August 11, 2023

September 1, 2023

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund:

Ticker

Amount of Distribution

Ex-Date

Record Date

Payable Date

CBH

$0.046

July 12, 2023

July 13, 2023

August 1, 2023

CBH

$0.046

August 10, 2023

August 11, 2023

September 1, 2023

The amounts of distributions reported in this notice are estimates only and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the distributions will depend on the fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The fund or your broker will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell shareholders what distributions to report for federal income tax purposes.

About the Funds

Virtus Convertible & Income Fundand Virtus Convertible & Income Fund IIeach have an investment

objective to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund's investment objectives are to provide a high level of income and

to return at least $9.835 per common share (the original net asset value per common share of beneficial interest before deducting offering costs of $0.02 per share) to holders of common shares on or about September 1, 2024. Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc. is the investment adviser to each fund and Voya Investment Managementis the subadviser.

For more information on these funds, contact shareholder services at (866) 270-7788, by email at closedendfunds@virtus.com, or through the closed-endfundsection on the web at virtus.com.

Fund Risks

An investment in a fund is subject to risk, including the risk of possible loss of principal. A fund's shares may be worth less upon their sale than what an investor paid for them. Shares of closed-end funds may trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value. For more information about each fund's investment objective and risks, please see the funds' annual report. A copy of the funds' most recent annual report may be obtained free of charge by contacting "Shareholder Services" as set forth at the end of this press release.

# # #

For Further Information:

Shareholder Services

  1. 270-7788closedendfunds@virtus.com

Disclaimer

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund published this content on 25 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2023 21:35:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
fermer