Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NCV   US92838X1028

VIRTUS CONVERTIBLE & INCOME FUND

(NCV)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-26 pm EDT
3.190 USD   +1.59%
04:07pVirtus Convertible & Income Fund and Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Announce Private Placement of Mandatory Redeemable Preferred Shares
BU
05/25Virtus Convertible & Income Fund : May 25, 2023
PU
05/25Certain Virtus Closed-end Funds Announce Two Monthly Distributions : Ncv, ncz, cbh
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund and Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Announce Private Placement of Mandatory Redeemable Preferred Shares

05/26/2023 | 04:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE: NCV) and Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE: NCZ), closed-end funds, today announced the issuance of mandatory redeemable preferred (“MRP”) shares.

NCV issued shares in two series:

Series

# of Shares

Total Offering

Maturity Date

A

2,040,000

$51 million

May 26, 2028

B

600,000

$15 million

May 26, 2030

NCZ issued:

Series

# of Shares

Total Offering

Maturity Date

A

880,000

$22 million

May 26, 2028

The shares of each series mentioned above have a par value of $0.00001 per share, a liquidation value of $25, a fixed rate of 5.95% per annum, and will pay dividends on a quarterly basis. Each Fund intends to use the net proceeds from its issuance, along with security sales, to pay down its respective temporary liquidity facilities, which were put into place on November 1, 2022, coincident with the settlement of the tender offer for the Funds’ auction rate preferred shares (ARPS).

The newly issued MRP shares are part of a larger capital restructuring for the Funds that is intended to help reduce overall borrowing levels and create a more flexible capital structure by having short-, mid- and long-term borrowings for each Fund. In addition to the MRP shares, each Fund’s borrowing structure will still consist of an allocation to a short-term liquidity facility as well as cumulative preferred shares for the purpose of providing financial leverage to common shareholders.

The MRP shares were privately placed with an institutional investor by UBS Securities LLC, the placement agent for the offerings.

About the Funds

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NCV) and Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ) each have an investment objective to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc. is the investment adviser and Voya Investment Management is the subadviser to each fund. For more information on the funds, contact Shareholder Services at (866) 270-7788, by email at closedendfunds@virtus.com, or through the closed-end funds section of virtus.com.

Fund Risks

An investment in a fund is subject to risk, including the risk of possible loss of principal. A fund’s shares may be worth less upon their sale than what an investor paid for them. Shares of closed-end funds may trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value. For more information about each fund’s investment objective and risks, please see the fund’s annual report. A copy of the most recent annual report may be obtained free of charge by contacting Shareholder Services.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about VIRTUS CONVERTIBLE & INCOME FUND
04:07pVirtus Convertible & Income Fund and Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Announce Priva..
BU
05/25Virtus Convertible & Income Fund : May 25, 2023
PU
05/25Certain Virtus Closed-end Funds Anno : Ncv, ncz, cbh
BU
04/13Virtus Convertible & Income Fund : May 2023
PU
04/05Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Janua..
CI
03/13Virtus Convertible & Income Fund : April 2023
PU
03/03Virtus Convertible & Income Fund : March 3, 2023
PU
03/03Virtus Convertible & Income Fund and Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Announce Adjus..
BU
02/28Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Ann : 5.625% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares
BU
02/28Virtus Convertible & Income Fund : February 28, 2023 - Preferred Shares
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VIRTUS CONVERTIBLE & INCOME FUND
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 25,5 M - -
Net income 2023 -81,2 M - -
Net Debt 2023 170 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -3,92x
Yield 2023 12,9%
Capitalization 284 M 284 M -
EV / Sales 2022 17,9x
EV / Sales 2023 20,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart VIRTUS CONVERTIBLE & INCOME FUND
Duration : Period :
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIRTUS CONVERTIBLE & INCOME FUND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,14
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Thomas J. Fuccillo President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
William Patrick Bradley Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Alan Herman Rappaport Chairman-Trustees Board
Nancy J. Engberg Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Deborah A. DeCotis Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIRTUS CONVERTIBLE & INCOME FUND-7.65%284
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION1.52%10 167
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.8.74%5 330
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND18.46%3 960
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-6.46%3 723
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-13.26%3 571
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer