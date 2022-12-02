Advanced search
    CBH   US92838R1059

VIRTUS CONVERTIBLE & INCOME 2024 TARGET TERM FUND

(CBH)
Delayed Nyse  -  03:54 2022-12-02 pm EST
8.670 USD   -0.23%
08/05Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund : August 4, 2022 - Joint Special Meeting of Shareholders Proxy Statement
PU
06/30Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund : Convertible And Income 2024 Target Term Holdings Monthly
PU
06/22Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund will Change its Name to Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
CI
Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund : December 2, 2022

12/02/2022 | 04:46pm EST
News Release

CERTAIN VIRTUS CLOSED-END FUNDS ANNOUNCE THREE MONTHLY DISTRIBUTIONS:

NCV, NCZ, CBH

HARTFORD, CT, December 2, 2022 - Virtus Convertible & Income Fund(NYSE: NCV), Virtus Convertible &

Income Fund II(NYSE: NCZ), and Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund(NYSE: CBH), announced the following distributions on their respective common shares:

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund:

Ticker

Amount of Distribution

Ex-Date

Record Date

Payable Date

NCV

$0.0425

January 19, 2023

January 20, 2023

February 1, 2023

NCV

$0.0425

February 10, 2023

February 13, 2023

March 1, 2023

NCV

$0.0425

March 10, 2023

March 13, 2023

April 3, 2023

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II:

Ticker

Amount of Distribution

Ex-Date

Record Date

Payable Date

NCZ

$0.0375

January 19, 2023

January 20, 2023

February 1, 2023

NCZ

$0.0375

February 10, 2023

February 13, 2023

March 1, 2023

NCZ

$0.0375

March 10, 2023

March 13, 2023

April 3, 2023

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund:

Ticker

Amount of Distribution

Ex-Date

Record Date

Payable Date

CBH

$0.0460

January 19, 2023

January 20, 2023

February 1, 2023

CBH

$0.0460

February 10, 2023

February 13, 2023

March 1, 2023

CBH

$0.0460

March 10, 2023

March 13, 2023

April 3, 2023

The amounts of distributions reported in this notice are estimates only and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the distributions will depend on the fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The fund or your broker will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell shareholders what distributions to report for federal income tax purposes.

About the Funds

Virtus Convertible & Income Fundand Virtus Convertible & Income Fund IIeach have an investment

objective to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund's investment objectives are to provide a high level of income and to return at least $9.835 per common share (the original net asset value per common share of beneficial interest before deducting offering costs of $0.02 per share) to holders of common shares on or about September 1, 2024. Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc. is the investment adviser to each fund and Voya Investment Managementis the subadviser.

For more information on these funds, contact shareholder services at (866) 270-7788, by email at closedendfunds@virtus.com, or through the closed-endfundsection on the web at virtus.com.

Fund Risks

An investment in a fund is subject to risk, including the risk of possible loss of principal. A fund's shares may be worth less upon their sale than what an investor paid for them. Shares of closed-end funds may trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value. For more information about each Fund's investment objective and risks, please see the Funds' annual report. A copy of the Funds' most recent annual report may be obtained free of charge by contacting "Shareholder Services" as set forth at the end of this press release.

# # #

For Further Information:

Shareholder Services

  1. 270-7788closedendfunds@virtus.com

Disclaimer

Virtus AllianzGi Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund published this content on 02 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2022 21:45:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
