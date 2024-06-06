Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE: NCV) and Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE: NCZ) today announced the following distributions on their respective common shares:

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund:

Ticker Amount of Distribution Ex-Date Record Date Payable Date NCV $0.034 July 11, 2024 July 11, 2024 July 30, 2024 NCV $0.034 August 12, 2024 August 12, 2024 August 29, 2024

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II:

Ticker Amount of Distribution Ex-Date Record Date Payable Date NCZ $0.030 July 11, 2024 July 11, 2024 July 30, 2024 NCZ $0.030 August 12, 2024 August 12, 2024 August 29, 2024

The amounts of distributions reported in this notice are estimates only and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the distributions for tax purposes will depend on the fund’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The fund or your broker will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you what distributions to report for federal income tax purposes.

About the Funds

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund and Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II each have an investment objective to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc. is the investment adviser to each fund and Voya Investment Management is the subadviser.

For more information on these funds, contact shareholder services at (866) 270-7788, by email at closedendfunds@virtus.com, or through the Closed-End Funds section on the web at virtus.com.

Fund Risks

An investment in a fund is subject to risk, including the risk of possible loss of principal. A fund’s shares may be worth less upon their sale than what an investor paid for them. Shares of closed-end funds may trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value. For more information about each fund’s investment objective and risks, please see the funds’ annual report. A copy of the funds’ most recent annual report may be obtained free of charge by contacting “Shareholder Services” as set forth at the end of this press release.

About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners (NYSE: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. We provide investment management products and services from our affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style and autonomous investment process, as well as select subadvisers. Investment solutions are available across multiple disciplines and product types to meet a wide array of investor needs. Additional information about our firm, investment partners, and strategies is available at virtus.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240606460501/en/