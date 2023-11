Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund's investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to mitigate the risk of capital loss. The Fund normally invests at least 50% of total managed assets in convertibles and has the latitude to write covered call options on the stocks held in the equity portion. The Fund's investment advisor is Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc., and its investment subadvisor is Voya Investment Management Co. LLC.

Sector Closed End Funds