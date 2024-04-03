To prevent U.S. backup withholding tax on payments made for the purchase of Shares purchased pursuant to the Offer, a Stockholder who does not otherwise establish an exemption from such backup withholding must provide the Depositary with his or her correct taxpayer identification number and certify that he is not subject to backup withholding by completing the Form W-9 included with the Letter of Transmittal.

Foreign Stockholders who have not previously submitted an applicable Form W-8 to the Fund must do so to avoid backup withholding. The Fund may withhold 30% of the proceeds otherwise payable to a foreign Stockholder. For more information see Section 8, below.

All questions as to the validity, form, eligibility (including time of receipt), payment and acceptance for payment of any tender of Shares will be determined by the Fund, in its sole discretion, which determination shall be final and binding. The Fund reserves the absolute right to reject any and all tenders of Shares it determines not to be in good order or the acceptance for payment of which may, in the opinion of its counsel, be unlawful. The Fund also reserves the absolute right to waive any of the conditions of the Offer or any defect or irregularity in the tender of any Shares. No tender of Shares will be deemed to have been validly made until all defects and irregularities have been cured or waived. Neither the Fund, the Adviser, the Information Agent, the Depositary, nor any other person shall be under any duty to give notification of any defects or irregularities in tenders, nor shall any of the foregoing incur any liability for failure to give any such notification. The Fund's interpretation of the terms and conditions of the Offer (including the Letter of Transmittal and instructions thereto) will be final and binding.

Payment for Shares tendered and accepted for payment pursuant to the Offer will be made, in all cases, only after timely receipt of (i) certificates for such Shares by the Depositary or book-entry confirmation of delivery of such Shares to the account of the Depositary, (ii) a properly completed and duly executed Letter of Transmittal for such Shares, and (iii) any other documents required by the Letter of Transmittal. The tender of Shares pursuant to any of the procedures described in this Section 3 will constitute an agreement between the tendering Stockholder and the Fund upon the terms and subject to the conditions of the Offer.

The method of delivery of all required documents is at the election and risk of each tendering Stockholder. If delivery is to be by mail, then registered mail with return receipt requested, properly insured, is recommended.

Book-Entry Delivery Procedure

The Depositary will establish accounts with respect to the Shares at the Depository Trust Company (the "Book-Entry Transfer Facility") for purposes of the Offer within a week after the date of the Offer. Any financial institution that is a participant in any of the Book-Entry Transfer Facility's systems may make delivery of tendered Shares by (i) causing such Book-Entry Transfer Facility to transfer such Shares into the Depositary's account in accordance with such Book-Entry Transfer Facility's procedure for such transfer, and (ii) causing a confirmation of receipt of such delivery to be received by the Depositary (the "Book-Entry Delivery Procedure"). The Book-Entry Transfer Facility may charge the account of such financial institution for tendering Shares on behalf of Stockholders. Notwithstanding that delivery of Shares may be properly effected in accordance with this Book-Entry Delivery Procedure, the Letter of Transmittal, with signature guarantee, if required, and all other documents required by the Letter of Transmittal must be transmitted to and received by the Depositary at the appropriate address set forth on the last page of the Offer on or before the Expiration Date, or the tendering Stockholder must comply with the Guaranteed Delivery Procedure set forth below. Delivery of the Letter of Transmittal and any other required documents to a Book-Entry Transfer Facility in accordance with such Book- Entry Transfer Facility's procedures does not constitute delivery to the Depositary for purposes of the Offer.

Guaranteed Delivery Procedure

If Shares are not immediately available or the Letter of Transmittal and other required documents are unable to reach the Depositary in a timely manner prior to the Expiration Date, Shares nevertheless may be deemed to be properly tendered provided that (i) such tenders are made by or through a member firm of a registered national