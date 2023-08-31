Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Announces Distributions

HARTFORD, CT, August 31, 2023--Virtus GlobalMulti-SectorIncome Fund(NYSE: VGI) today

announced the following monthly distributions:

Amount of Distribution Ex-Date Record Date Payable Date $0.08 September 8, 2023 September 11, 2023 September 21, 2023 $0.08 October 11, 2023 October 12, 2023 October 24, 2023 $0.08 November 10, 2023 November 13, 2023 November 24, 2023

The amounts of distributions reported in this notice are estimates only and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the distributions for tax purposes will depend on the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund or your broker will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you what distributions to report for federal income tax purposes.

About the Fund

Virtus GlobalMulti-SectorIncome Fundis a diversified closed-end fund that seeks to maximize current income while preserving capital by investing in broadly diversified holdings across the major domestic and international fixed-income sectors. Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc. is the investment adviser to the Fund and Newfleet Asset Managementis its subadviser.

For more information on the Fund, contact shareholder services at (866) 270-7788, by email at closedendfunds@virtus.com, or through the Closed-EndFundssection of virtus.com.

Fund Risks

An investment in a fund is subject to risk, including the risk of possible loss of principal. A fund's shares may be worth less upon their sale than what an investor paid for them. Shares of closed-end funds may trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value. For more information about the Fund's investment objective and risks, please see the Fund's annual report. A copy of the Fund's most recent annual report may be obtained free of charge by contacting "Shareholder Services" as set forth at the end of this press release.