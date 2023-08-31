Virtus Global Multi Sector Income Fund : Distributions
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Announces Distributions
HARTFORD, CT, August 31, 2023--Virtus GlobalMulti-SectorIncome Fund(NYSE: VGI) today
announced the following monthly distributions:
Amount of Distribution
Ex-Date
Record Date
Payable Date
$0.08
September 8, 2023
September 11, 2023
September 21, 2023
$0.08
October 11, 2023
October 12, 2023
October 24, 2023
$0.08
November 10, 2023
November 13, 2023
November 24, 2023
The amounts of distributions reported in this notice are estimates only and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the distributions for tax purposes will depend on the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund or your broker will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you what distributions to report for federal income tax purposes.
About the Fund
Virtus GlobalMulti-SectorIncome Fundis a diversified closed-end fund that seeks to maximize current income while preserving capital by investing in broadly diversified holdings across the major domestic and international fixed-income sectors. Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc. is the investment adviser to the Fund and Newfleet Asset Managementis its subadviser.
For more information on the Fund, contact shareholder services at (866) 270-7788, by email at closedendfunds@virtus.com, or through the Closed-EndFundssection of virtus.com.
Fund Risks
An investment in a fund is subject to risk, including the risk of possible loss of principal. A fund's shares may be worth less upon their sale than what an investor paid for them. Shares of closed-end funds may trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value. For more information about the Fund's investment objective and risks, please see the Fund's annual report. A copy of the Fund's most recent annual report may be obtained free of charge by contacting "Shareholder Services" as set forth at the end of this press release.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund - 2
About Newfleet Asset Management
Newfleet Asset Managementprovides comprehensive fixed income portfolio management in
multiple strategies. The Newfleet Multi-Sector Strategies team that manages the Virtus Global MultiSector Income Fund leverages the knowledge and skill of investment professionals with expertise in every sector of the bond market, including evolving, specialized, and out-of-favor sectors. The team employs active sector rotation and disciplined risk management to portfolio construction, avoiding interest rate bets and remaining duration neutral to each strategy's stated benchmark. Newfleet Asset Management is a division of Virtus Fixed Income Advisers, a registered investment adviser affiliated with Virtus Investment Partners. For more information, visit newfleet.com.
About Virtus Investment Partners
Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. For more information, visit virtus.com.
For Further Information:
Shareholder Services
270-7788closedendfunds@virtus.com
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund's investment objective is to maximize current income while preserving capital. The Fund seeks to generate high current income and total return by applying credit research to capitalize on opportunities across undervalued sectors of the global bond markets. The Fund's portfolio includes sectors, such as consumer discretionary, energy, consumer staples, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, real estate, telecommunication services and utilities. The Fund may invest in direct debt instruments, which are interests in amounts owed by a corporate, governmental, or other borrower to lenders or lending syndicates. The Fund may invest in obligations of borrowers in bankruptcy proceedings. Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc. serves as the Fund's investment advisor. Newfleet Asset Management, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-advisor.