  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VGI   US92829B1017

VIRTUS GLOBAL MULTI-SECTOR INCOME FUND

(VGI)
01/10 04:18:02 pm
11.1200 USD   +0.27%
Virtus Global Multi Sector Income Fund : Section 19(a) Notice

01/10/2022 | 10:08am EST
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Section 19(a) Notice

January 10, 2022 - Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE: VGI) (the "Fund") declared a distribution of $0.080 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2021, payable January 10, 2022. The Fund estimates that approximately 58% of this distribution is from net investment income and approximately 42% is from paid-in capital in excess of par. All amounts are based on U.S. generally accepted accounting principles which may differ from federal income tax regulations.

You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution. A return of capital distribution, if any, does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with 'yield' or 'income'.

Please note, the amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of the fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099- DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal tax purposes.

Broker/Dealers - Please forward this notice (with the distribution, if applicable) to your clients who received this distribution.

For more information on the Fund, contact shareholder services at (866) 270-7788, by email at closedendfunds@virtus.com, or through the Closed-End Funds section of www.virtus.com.

Cusip: 92829B101

Disclaimer

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 15:07:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
