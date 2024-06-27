Virtus Global Multi Sector Income Fund : Section 19a Notice - June 2024
June 27, 2024 at 08:16 am EDT
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
Notification of the Sources of Fund Distributions
Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 requires notice to shareholders if the payment of any distribution is made from any source other than the fund's net investment income. This notice is intended to satisfy the requirements under Section 19(a).
You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution. A return of capital distribution, if any, does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with 'yield' or 'income'.
The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this Notice are only estimatesand are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts, sources and character of distributions made during the year, for tax reporting purposes, will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year, as applicable, that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.
This information should not be considered tax advice. Please consult your tax advisor to learn if this information is applicable to your tax situation.
For further information, contact your financial professional or shareholder services at (866) 270-7788, by email at closedendfunds@virtus.com, or through the Closed-End Funds section of www.virtus.com.
Record Date
Ex-Date
Payable Date
June 13, 2024
June 13, 2024
June 27, 2024
Per Share
Net Investment
Proceeds from Sale of
CUSIP
Fund Name
Ticker
Securities or Other
Return of Capital
Total Distribution
Income
Capital Gains
92829B101
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
VGI
$-
$-
$
0.080
$
0.080
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fundâs investment objective is to maximize current income while preserving capital. The Fund seeks to generate high current income and total return by applying credit research to capitalize on opportunities across undervalued sectors of the global bond markets. The Fund's portfolio includes sectors, such as consumer discretionary, energy, consumer staples, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, real estate, telecommunication services and utilities. The Fund may invest in direct debt instruments, which are interests in amounts owed by a corporate, governmental, or other borrower to lenders or lending syndicates. The Fund may invest in obligations of borrowers in bankruptcy proceedings. The investment adviser of the Fund's is Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc. Newfleet Asset Management, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-advisor.