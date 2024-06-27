Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Notification of the Sources of Fund Distributions

Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 requires notice to shareholders if the payment of any distribution is made from any source other than the fund's net investment income. This notice is intended to satisfy the requirements under Section 19(a).

You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution. A return of capital distribution, if any, does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with 'yield' or 'income'.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this Notice are only estimatesand are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts, sources and character of distributions made during the year, for tax reporting purposes, will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year, as applicable, that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

This information should not be considered tax advice. Please consult your tax advisor to learn if this information is applicable to your tax situation.

For further information, contact your financial professional or shareholder services at (866) 270-7788, by email at closedendfunds@virtus.com, or through the Closed-End Funds section of www.virtus.com.