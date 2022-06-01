Virtus Health : 4th Supplementary Target's and Bidder's Statements BGH offer

3 Your Directors' recommend you ACCEPT the Revised BGH Offer

For reasons set out in the Third Supplementary Target's Statement, the Virtus Directors unanimously recommend that Virtus Shareholders ACCEPTthe Revised BGH Offer in the absence of a Superior Proposal and subject to the Independent Expert continuing to conclude that the Revised BGH Offer is fair and reasonable.

Each Virtus Director has accepted the Revised BGH Offer in respect of all Virtus Shares controlled or held by, or on behalf of, that Virtus Director subject to the same qualifications.

To validly accept the Revised BGH Offer, your acceptance must be received by 7.00pm (Melbourne time) on 13 June 2022, unless the BGH Offer Period is further extended. As at 1 June 2022 at 9.30am, the BGH Bidders held voting power in Virtus Shares of 71.63%.

You should note that Monday 13 June 2022 is a public holiday in most states and territories in Australia so Virtus and BGH encourage all Virtus Shareholders to accept the Revised BGH Offer as soon as possibleand by Friday 10 June 2022.

The Virtus Directors are no longer recommending the CapVest Transaction and recommend that you take no action in relation to the CapVest Scheme or the CapVest Takeover. The Scheme Meeting in relation to the CapVest Scheme and Extraordinary General Meeting to consider the Capital Return Resolution in relation to the CapVest Takeover will no longer proceed.

4 How to accept the Revised BGH Offer

BGH has now made it easier for Virtus Shareholders to accept the Revised BGH Offer, including by allowing Virtus Shareholders to send completed acceptance forms by email.

For Issuer Sponsored Holdings of Shares (Securityholder Reference Number beginning with 'I')

To accept the Revised BGH Offer, complete the acceptance form in accordance with the instructions on it and email your signed acceptance form to corpactprocessing@computershare.com.au.

You can also return it by mail in the reply paid envelope, or in accordance with the instructions on the acceptance form, although Virtus and BGH encourage you to send it by email so that it can be received as soon as possible.

For CHESS Holdings of Shares (Holder Identification Number beginning with 'X')

To accept the Revised BGH Offer:

contact your Controlling Participant (usually your broker) and instruct them to accept the Revised BGH Offer on your behalf ( this is the recommended method if your Virtus Shares are in a CHESS holding, as the acceptance can be processed more quickly ); or complete the acceptance form in accordance with the instructions on it and email your signed acceptance form to corpactprocessing@computershare.com.au ; or complete the acceptance form in accordance with the instructions on it and return it in the reply paid envelope , although postal delays may impact receipt, so Virtus and BGH encourage you to send it by email so that it can be received as soon as possible.

.

2