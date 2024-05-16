Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NYSE: VRTS), which operates a multi-boutique asset management business, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.90 per common share for the second quarter of 2024.

The dividend will be paid on August 15, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 31, 2024. Future declarations of dividends will be subject to the approval of the Board of Directors.

About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners (NYSE: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. We provide investment management products and services from our affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style and autonomous investment process, as well as select subadvisers. Investment solutions are available across multiple disciplines and product types to meet a wide array of investor needs. Additional information about our firm, investment partners, and strategies is available at virtus.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240516428528/en/