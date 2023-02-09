Advanced search
Virtus Investment Partners : Investor Presentation February 2023
PU
02/06Piper Sandler Downgrades Virtus Investment Partners to Neutral From Overweight
MT
02/03Transcript : Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 03, 2023
CI
Virtus Investment Partners : Investor Presentation February 2023

02/09/2023
INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Investor Relations

Sean Rourke

  1. 263-4709sean.rourke@virtus.com

February 2023

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES

This presentation contains statements that are, or may be considered to be, forward-looking statements. All statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs or expectations, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as "expect," "estimate," "intent," "plan," "intend," "believe," "anticipate," "may," "will," "should," "could," "continue," "project," "opportunity," "predict," "would," "potential," "future," "forecast," "guarantee," "assume," "likely," "target" or similar statements or variations of such terms.

Our forward-looking statements are based on a series of expectations, assumptions and projections about the company and the markets in which we operate, are not guarantees of future results or performance, and involve substantial risks and uncertainty, including assumptions and projections concerning our assets under management, net asset inflows and outflows, operating cash flows, business plans and ability to borrow, for all future periods. All of our forward-looking statements are as of the date of this presentation only. The company can give no assurance that such expectations or forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Actual results may differ materially.

Our business and our forward- looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our 2021 Annual Report on Form 10- K, as supplemented by our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as well as the following risks and uncertainties resulting from: (i) any reduction in our assets under management; (ii) general domestic and global economic and political conditions (including war, acts of terrorism and civil unrest); (iii) inability to achieve the expected benefits of our strategic transactions; (iv) the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated global economic disruption; (v) withdrawal, renegotiation or termination of investment advisory agreements; (vi) damage to our reputation; (vii) inability to satisfy financial covenants and payments related to our indebtedness; (viii) inability to attract and retain key personnel;

  1. challenges from the competition we face in our business; (x) adverse developments related to unaffiliated subadvisers; (xi) negative changes in key distribution relationships; (xii) interruptions in or failure to provide critical technological service by us or third parties; (xiii) loss on our investments; (xiv) lack of sufficient capital on satisfactory terms; (xv) adverse regulatory and legal developments; (xvi) failure to comply with investment guidelines or other contractual requirements; (xvii) adverse civil litigation and government investigations or proceedings; (xviii) unfavorable changes in tax laws or limitations; (xix) volatility associated with our common stock; (xx) inability to make quarterly common stock dividends; (xxi) certain corporate governance provisions in our charter and bylaws; (xxii) losses or costs not covered by insurance; (xxiii) impairment of goodwill or intangible assets; and other risks and uncertainties. Any occurrence of, or any material adverse change in, one or more risk factors or risks and uncertainties referred to above, in our 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other periodic reports filed with the SEC could materially and adversely affect our operations, financial results, cash flows, prospects and liquidity.

Certain other factors that may impact our continuing operations, prospects, financial results and liquidity, or that may cause actual results to differ from such forward-looking statements, are discussed or included in the company's periodic reports filed with the SEC and are available on our website at www.virtus.com under "Investor Relations." You are urged to carefully consider all such factors.

The company does not undertake or plan to update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in plans, assumptions, estimates or projections, or other circumstances occurring after the date of this presentation, even if such results, changes or circumstances make it clear that any forward-looking information will not be realized. If there are any future public statements or disclosures by us that modify or impact any of the forward-looking statements contained in or accompanying this presentation, such statements or disclosures will be deemed to modify or supersede such statements in this presentation.

2

CONTENTS

  • Firm Overview
  • Multi-BoutiqueModel
  • Growth Opportunities
  • Products and Performance
  • Distribution
  • Financial Review
  • Appendix

3

Firm Overview

FIRM OVERVIEW

SUMMARY

We are a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers, singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors

  • Independent publicly traded asset manager
    • Market capitalization of $1.61 billion (NASDAQ: VRTS)
  • Managing $149.42 billion in a multi-boutique structure
    • Flexible model with offerings from affiliated managers and select subadvisers
    • Strong retail distribution and U.S. and non-U.S. institutional distribution support
    • Shared operations and business support services
  • Investment strategies available in multiple product forms:

-

Open-end mutual funds

-

Retail separate accounts

-

Closed-end funds

-

Institutional accounts

-

Global Funds

-

Collective investment trusts

-

Exchange traded funds

-

Structured products

1 As of February 8, 2023

2 As of December 31, 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. published this content on 09 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 15:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
