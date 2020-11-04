Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.    VRTS

VIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC.

(VRTS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate BATS EXCHANGE - 11/04 08:17:23 pm
164.5750 USD   -0.59%
01:56pVIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS : Investor Presentation October 2020
PU
10/29VIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/23VIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS : Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Virtus Investment Partners : Investor Presentation October 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/04/2020 | 01:56pm EST

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Investor Relations Contact:

Sean Rourke

  1. 263-4709sean.rourke@virtus.com

October 2020

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES

This presentation contains statements that are, or may be considered to be, forward-looking statements. All statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs or expectations, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as "expect," "estimate," "intent," "plan," "intend," "believe," "anticipate," "may," "will," "should," "could," "continue," "project," "opportunity," "predict," "would," "potential," "future," "forecast," "guarantee," "assume," "likely," "target" or similar statements or variations of such terms.

Our forward-looking statements are based on a series of expectations, assumptions and projections about the company and the markets in which we operate, are not guarantees of future results or performance, and involve substantial risks and uncertainty, including assumptions and projections concerning our assets under management, net asset inflows and outflows, operating cash flows, business plans and ability to borrow, for all future periods. All of our forward-looking statements are as of the date of this presentation only. The company can give no assurance that such expectations or forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Actual results may differ materially.

Our business and our forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under

"Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our 2019 Annual Report on Form

10-K and as supplemented by any subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as the following risks and uncertainties resulting from: (i) the on-going effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated global economic disruption; (ii) general domestic and global economic, political and pandemic conditions; (iii) any reduction in our assets under management; (iv) withdrawal, renegotiation or termination of investment advisory agreements; (v) damage to our reputation; (vi) failure to comply with investment guidelines or other contractual requirements; (vii) inability to satisfy financial covenants and payments related to our indebtedness; (viii) inability to attract and retain key personnel; (ix) challenges from the competition we face in our business; (x) adverse regulatory and legal developments; (xi) unfavorable changes in tax laws or limitations; (xii) adverse developments related to unaffiliated subadvisers; (xiii) negative implications of changes in key distribution relationships; (xiv) interruptions in or failure to provide critical technological service by us or third parties; (xv) volatility associated with our common stock; (xvi) adverse civil litigation and government investigations or proceedings; (xvii) risk of loss on our investments; (xviii) inability to make quarterly common stock dividends; (xix) lack of sufficient capital on satisfactory terms; (xx) losses or costs not covered by insurance; (xxi) impairment of goodwill or intangible assets; (xxii) inability to achieve expected acquisition-related benefits; and other risks and uncertainties. Any occurrence of, or any material adverse change in, one or more risk factors or risks and uncertainties referred to above, in our 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and our other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") could materially and adversely affect our operations, financial results, cash flows, prospects and liquidity.

Certain other factors that may impact our continuing operations, prospects, financial results and liquidity, or that may cause actual results to differ

from such forward-looking statements, are discussed or included in the company's periodic reports filed with the SEC and are available on our

website at www.virtus.com under "Investor Relations." You are urged to carefully consider all such factors.

The company does not undertake or plan to update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in plans, assumptions, estimates or projections, or other circumstances occurring after the date of this presentation, even if such results, changes or circumstances make it clear that any forward-looking information will not be realized. If there are any future public statements or disclosures by us that modify or impact any of the forward-looking statements contained in or accompanying this presentation, such statements or disclosures will be deemed to modify or supersede such statements in this presentation.

2

CONTENTS

  • Firm Overview
  • Multi-BoutiqueModel
  • Growth Opportunities
  • Products and Performance
  • Distribution
  • Partnership with Allianz Global Investors
  • Financial Review
  • Appendix

3

Firm Overview

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. published this content on 04 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2020 18:55:01 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about VIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC.
01:56pVIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS : Investor Presentation October 2020
PU
10/29VIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/23VIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS : Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Presentation
PU
10/23VIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition..
AQ
10/23VIRTUS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/23VIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS : Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2020
PR
10/12VIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS : to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on Friday, O..
PR
10/12VIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS : Reports Preliminary September 30, 2020 Assets Under..
PR
09/16VIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS : DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividends And Sour..
PR
09/10VIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS : Reports Preliminary August 31, 2020 Assets Under Ma..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 526 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net cash 2020 87,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 1,80%
Capitalization 1 269 M 1 269 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,25x
EV / Sales 2021 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 578
Free-Float 61,5%
Chart VIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 224,25 $
Last Close Price 165,56 $
Spread / Highest target 61,3%
Spread / Average Target 35,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,8%
Managers
NameTitle
George Robert Aylward President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark C. Treanor Non-Executive Chairman
Michael A. Angerthal Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Timothy Arthur Holt Independent Director
Susan S. Fleming Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC.36.02%1 269
BLACKROCK, INC.25.18%95 960
UBS GROUP AG-4.74%45 801
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-28.49%31 892
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.8.43%29 923
STATE STREET CORPORATION-21.14%22 008
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group