Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary April 30, 2024 Assets Under Management
May 09, 2024 at 04:12 pm EDT
Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NYSE: VRTS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $170.1 billion as of April 30, 2024. In addition, the company provided services to $2.6 billion of other fee-earning assets, which are not included in assets under management.
Assets Under Management (unaudited)
($ in millions)
By Product Type:
April 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
Open-End Funds (1)
$
55,114
$
57,818
Closed-End Funds
9,798
10,064
Retail Separate Accounts
44,760
46,816
Institutional Accounts (2)
60,392
64,613
Total
$
170,064
$
179,311
By Asset Class:
April 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
Equity
$
96,272
$
103,501
Fixed Income
36,287
37,037
Multi-Asset (3)
21,183
21,975
Alternatives (4)
16,322
16,798
Total
$
170,064
$
179,311
(1)
Represents assets under management of U.S. retail funds, global funds, exchange-traded funds, and variable insurance funds
(2)
Represents assets under management of institutional separate and commingled accounts including structured products
(3)
Consists of strategies and client accounts with substantial holdings in at least two of the following asset classes: equity, fixed income, and alternatives
(4)
Consists of managed futures, event-driven, real estate securities, infrastructure, long/short, and other strategies
About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.
Virtus Investment Partners (NYSE: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. We provide investment management products and services from our affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style and autonomous investment process, as well as select subadvisers. Investment solutions are available across multiple disciplines and product types to meet a wide array of investor needs. Additional information about our firm, investment partners, and strategies is available at virtus.com.
