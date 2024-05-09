Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NYSE: VRTS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $170.1 billion as of April 30, 2024. In addition, the company provided services to $2.6 billion of other fee-earning assets, which are not included in assets under management.

Assets Under Management (unaudited) ($ in millions) By Product Type: April 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 Open-End Funds (1) $ 55,114 $ 57,818 Closed-End Funds 9,798 10,064 Retail Separate Accounts 44,760 46,816 Institutional Accounts (2) 60,392 64,613 Total $ 170,064 $ 179,311 By Asset Class: April 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 Equity $ 96,272 $ 103,501 Fixed Income 36,287 37,037 Multi-Asset (3) 21,183 21,975 Alternatives (4) 16,322 16,798 Total $ 170,064 $ 179,311

(1) Represents assets under management of U.S. retail funds, global funds, exchange-traded funds, and variable insurance funds (2) Represents assets under management of institutional separate and commingled accounts including structured products (3) Consists of strategies and client accounts with substantial holdings in at least two of the following asset classes: equity, fixed income, and alternatives (4) Consists of managed futures, event-driven, real estate securities, infrastructure, long/short, and other strategies

About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners (NYSE: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. We provide investment management products and services from our affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style and autonomous investment process, as well as select subadvisers. Investment solutions are available across multiple disciplines and product types to meet a wide array of investor needs. Additional information about our firm, investment partners, and strategies is available at virtus.com.

