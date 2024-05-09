Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NYSE: VRTS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $170.1 billion as of April 30, 2024. In addition, the company provided services to $2.6 billion of other fee-earning assets, which are not included in assets under management.

Assets Under Management (unaudited)

($ in millions)

 

 

 

 

By Product Type:

April 30, 2024

 

March 31, 2024

Open-End Funds (1)

$

55,114

 

$

57,818

Closed-End Funds

 

9,798

 

 

10,064

Retail Separate Accounts

 

44,760

 

 

46,816

Institutional Accounts (2)

 

60,392

 

 

64,613

Total

$

170,064

 

$

179,311

 

 

 

 

By Asset Class:

April 30, 2024

 

March 31, 2024

Equity

$

96,272

 

$

103,501

Fixed Income

 

36,287

 

 

37,037

Multi-Asset (3)

 

21,183

 

 

21,975

Alternatives (4)

 

16,322

 

 

16,798

Total

$

170,064

 

$

179,311

(1)

Represents assets under management of U.S. retail funds, global funds, exchange-traded funds, and variable insurance funds

(2)

Represents assets under management of institutional separate and commingled accounts including structured products

(3)

Consists of strategies and client accounts with substantial holdings in at least two of the following asset classes: equity, fixed income, and alternatives

(4)

Consists of managed futures, event-driven, real estate securities, infrastructure, long/short, and other strategies

About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.
Virtus Investment Partners (NYSE: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. We provide investment management products and services from our affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style and autonomous investment process, as well as select subadvisers. Investment solutions are available across multiple disciplines and product types to meet a wide array of investor needs. Additional information about our firm, investment partners, and strategies is available at virtus.com.