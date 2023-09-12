Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $169.4 billion as of August 31, 2023. In addition, the company provided services to $2.6 billion of other fee-earning assets, which are not included in assets under management.

Assets Under Management (unaudited) ($ in millions) By Product Type: August 31, 2023 July 31, 2023 Open-End Funds (1) $ 56,559 $ 57,779 Closed-End Funds 9,945 10,326 Retail Separate Accounts 40,337 40,481 Institutional Accounts (2) 62,527 63,284 Total $ 169,368 $ 171,870 (1) Represents assets under management of U.S. retail funds, global funds, exchange traded funds, and variable insurance funds (2) Represents assets under management of institutional separate and commingled accounts including structured products

About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. We provide investment management products and services from our affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style and autonomous investment process, as well as select subadvisers. Investment solutions are available across multiple disciplines and product types to meet a wide array of investor needs. Additional information about our firm, investment partners, and strategies is available at virtus.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230912723865/en/