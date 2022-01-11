Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VRTS   US92828Q1094

VIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC.

(VRTS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary December 31, 2021 Assets Under Management

01/11/2022 | 05:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

 

HARTFORD, Conn., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $187.2 billion as of December 31, 2021. The increase from September 30, 2021 reflected market performance and the addition of the Westchester Capital Management assets. Net flows for the fourth quarter were essentially breakeven, as positive net flows in retail separate accounts, institutional, and exchange traded funds were offset by net outflows from open-end funds. In addition, the company provided services to $3.8 billion of other fee-earning assets, which are not included in assets under management, at December 31, 2021.

Assets Under Management¹ (unaudited)

($ in millions)







By Product Type:

December 31, 2021


November 30, 2021


September 30, 2021

Open-End Funds

$

77,227



$

77,609



$

73,044


Closed-End Funds

12,068



11,895



11,721


Exchange Traded Funds

1,479



1,376



1,321


Retail Separate Accounts

44,538



43,192



41,528


Institutional Accounts

48,140



46,731



45,882


Structured Products

3,734



3,720



3,809


Total (1)

$

187,186



$

184,523



$

177,305




(1)

Excludes AUM of Stone Harbor Investment Partners, which the company acquired on January 1, 2022

About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. Its affiliates include Ceredex Value Advisors, Duff & Phelps Investment Management, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, Newfleet Asset Management, NFJ Investment Group, Seix Investment Advisors, Silvant Capital Management, Stone Harbor Investment Partners, Sustainable Growth Advisers, Virtus ETF Solutions, and Westchester Capital Management.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virtus-investment-partners-reports-preliminary-december-31-2021-assets-under-management-301458916.html

SOURCE Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about VIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC.
01/03Virtus Investment Partners Closes on Acquisition of Stone Harbor Investment Partners
PR
01/03Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. completed the acquisition of Stone Harbor Investment P..
CI
2021Virtus AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Institutes Managed Distribution Plan,..
PR
2021INSIDER SELL : Virtus Investment Partners
MT
2021Dnp select income fund announces dividends and sources of distribution
PR
2021Virtus dividend, interest & premium strategy fund and virtus allianzgi equity & convert..
PR
2021Virtus Investment Post Lower Preliminary Assets Under Management in November From A Mon..
MT
2021Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary November 30, 2021 Assets Under Managemen..
PR
2021Virtus Investment Partners Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Stock
PR
2021Virtus Investment Partners Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Stock, Payable Fe..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC.
More recommendations