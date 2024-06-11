Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NYSE: VRTS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $173.3 billion as of May 31, 2024. In addition, the company provided services to $2.6 billion of other fee-earning assets, which are not included in assets under management.

Assets Under Management (unaudited) ($ in millions) By Product Type: May 31, 2024 April 30, 2024 Open-End Funds (1) $ 56,170 $ 55,114 Closed-End Funds 10,002 9,798 Retail Separate Accounts 45,605 44,760 Institutional Accounts (2) 61,548 60,392 Total $ 173,325 $ 170,064 By Asset Class: May 31, 2024 April 30, 2024 Equity $ 98,353 $ 96,272 Fixed Income 36,758 36,287 Multi-Asset (3) 21,578 21,183 Alternatives (4) 16,636 16,322 Total $ 173,325 $ 170,064

(1) Represents assets under management of U.S. retail funds, global funds, exchange-traded funds, and variable insurance funds (2) Represents assets under management of institutional separate and commingled accounts including structured products (3) Consists of strategies and client accounts with substantial holdings in at least two of the following asset classes: equity, fixed income, and alternatives (4) Consists of managed futures, event-driven, real estate securities, infrastructure, long/short, and other strategies

About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners (NYSE: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. We provide investment management products and services from our affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style and autonomous investment process, as well as select subadvisers. Investment solutions are available across multiple disciplines and product types to meet a wide array of investor needs. Additional information about our firm, investment partners, and strategies is available at virtus.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240611439954/en/