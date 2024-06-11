Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NYSE: VRTS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $173.3 billion as of May 31, 2024. In addition, the company provided services to $2.6 billion of other fee-earning assets, which are not included in assets under management.

Assets Under Management (unaudited)

($ in millions)

 

 

 

 

By Product Type:

May 31, 2024

 

April 30, 2024

Open-End Funds (1)

$

56,170

 

$

55,114

Closed-End Funds

 

10,002

 

 

9,798

Retail Separate Accounts

 

45,605

 

 

44,760

Institutional Accounts (2)

 

61,548

 

 

60,392

Total

$

173,325

 

$

170,064

 

 

 

 

By Asset Class:

May 31, 2024

 

April 30, 2024

Equity

$

98,353

 

$

96,272

Fixed Income

 

36,758

 

 

36,287

Multi-Asset (3)

 

21,578

 

 

21,183

Alternatives (4)

 

16,636

 

 

16,322

Total

$

173,325

 

$

170,064

(1) 

Represents assets under management of U.S. retail funds, global funds, exchange-traded funds, and variable insurance funds

(2) 

Represents assets under management of institutional separate and commingled accounts including structured products

(3) 

Consists of strategies and client accounts with substantial holdings in at least two of the following asset classes: equity, fixed income, and alternatives

(4) 

Consists of managed futures, event-driven, real estate securities, infrastructure, long/short, and other strategies

About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners (NYSE: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. We provide investment management products and services from our affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style and autonomous investment process, as well as select subadvisers. Investment solutions are available across multiple disciplines and product types to meet a wide array of investor needs. Additional information about our firm, investment partners, and strategies is available at virtus.com.