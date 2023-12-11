Official VIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC. press release

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $165.5 billion as of November 30, 2023. In addition, the company provided services to $2.6 billion of other fee-earning assets, which are not included in assets under management.

Assets Under Management (unaudited) ($ in millions) By Product Type: November 30, 2023 October 31, 2023 Open-End Funds (1) $ 54,392 $ 51,800 Closed-End Funds 9,810 9,267 Retail Separate Accounts 39,903 36,818 Institutional Accounts (2) 61,406 57,938 Total $ 165,511 $ 155,823 (1) Represents assets under management of U.S. retail funds, global funds, exchange-traded funds, and variable insurance funds (2) Represents assets under management of institutional separate and commingled accounts including structured products

About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. We provide investment management products and services from our affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style and autonomous investment process, as well as select subadvisers. Investment solutions are available across multiple disciplines and product types to meet a wide array of investor needs. Additional information about our firm, investment partners, and strategies is available at virtus.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231211200927/en/