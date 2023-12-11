Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $165.5 billion as of November 30, 2023. In addition, the company provided services to $2.6 billion of other fee-earning assets, which are not included in assets under management.
Assets Under Management (unaudited)
($ in millions)
By Product Type:
November 30, 2023
October 31, 2023
Open-End Funds (1)
$
54,392
$
51,800
Closed-End Funds
9,810
9,267
Retail Separate Accounts
39,903
36,818
Institutional Accounts (2)
61,406
57,938
Total
$
165,511
$
155,823
(1) Represents assets under management of U.S. retail funds, global funds, exchange-traded funds, and variable insurance funds
(2) Represents assets under management of institutional separate and commingled accounts including structured products
About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.
Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. We provide investment management products and services from our affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style and autonomous investment process, as well as select subadvisers. Investment solutions are available across multiple disciplines and product types to meet a wide array of investor needs. Additional information about our firm, investment partners, and strategies is available at virtus.com.
