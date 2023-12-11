Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $165.5 billion as of November 30, 2023. In addition, the company provided services to $2.6 billion of other fee-earning assets, which are not included in assets under management.

Assets Under Management (unaudited)

($ in millions)

 

 

 

 

By Product Type:

November 30, 2023

 

October 31, 2023

Open-End Funds (1)

$

54,392

 

$

51,800

Closed-End Funds

 

9,810

 

 

9,267

Retail Separate Accounts

 

39,903

 

 

36,818

Institutional Accounts (2)

 

61,406

 

 

57,938

Total

$

165,511

 

$

155,823

 

(1) Represents assets under management of U.S. retail funds, global funds, exchange-traded funds, and variable insurance funds

(2) Represents assets under management of institutional separate and commingled accounts including structured products

About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. We provide investment management products and services from our affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style and autonomous investment process, as well as select subadvisers. Investment solutions are available across multiple disciplines and product types to meet a wide array of investor needs. Additional information about our firm, investment partners, and strategies is available at virtus.com.