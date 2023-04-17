Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VRTS   US92828Q1094

VIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC.

(VRTS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-14 pm EDT
184.19 USD   +1.04%
07:03aVirtus Investment Partners to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results on Friday, April 28
BU
04/12Virtus Investment Partners Reports Increase in March Assets Under Management
MT
04/12Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary March 31, 2023 Assets Under Management
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Virtus Investment Partners to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results on Friday, April 28

04/17/2023 | 07:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Conference Call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS), which operates a multi-boutique asset management business, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2023 before the market opens on Friday, April 28, 2023. George R. Aylward, president and chief executive officer, and Michael A. Angerthal, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host a conference call and webcast with the investment community at 10:00 a.m. Eastern.

The presentation that will accompany the conference call will be available in the Presentations section of virtus.com. A replay of the call will be available in the Investor Relations section for a year.

About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. We provide investment management products and services from our affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style and autonomous investment process, as well as select subadvisers. Investment solutions are available across multiple disciplines and product types to meet a wide array of investor needs. Additional information about our firm, investment partners, and strategies is available at virtus.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about VIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC.
07:03aVirtus Investment Partners to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results on Friday, April 28
BU
04/12Virtus Investment Partners Reports Increase in March Assets Under Management
MT
04/12Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary March 31, 2023 Assets Under Management
BU
04/12Virtus Investment Partners : 2022 Annual Report and 10-K
PU
04/07Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial St..
AQ
04/07Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. Announces Wendy J. Hills, Executive Vice President, Ch..
CI
04/03Virtus Investment Partners Closes on Acquisition of AlphaSimplex
BU
04/01Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NasdaqGS : VRTS) ..
CI
03/30Vista Equity Partners Management, LLC completed the..
CI
03/27The banking sector remains under scrutiny
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 765 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net cash 2023 220 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 3,71%
Capitalization 1 342 M 1 342 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,47x
EV / Sales 2024 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 772
Free-Float 56,3%
Chart VIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 184,19 $
Average target price 205,00 $
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
Managers and Directors
George Robert Aylward President
Michael A. Angerthal Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Timothy Arthur Holt Non-Executive Chairman
Richard William Smirl Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Nancy J. Engberg Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC.-3.79%1 342
BLACKROCK, INC.-2.44%103 630
UBS GROUP AG13.14%67 590
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.1.58%37 098
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)1.85%37 073
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-0.62%32 536
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer