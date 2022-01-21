Log in
Virtus Investment Partners to Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Results on Friday, February 4

01/21/2022 | 07:01am EST
HARTFORD, Conn., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS), which operates a multi-manager asset management business, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021 before the market opens on Friday, February 4, 2022, followed by a conference call with the investment community at 10:00 a.m. Eastern, hosted by George R. Aylward, president and chief executive officer, and Michael A. Angerthal, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

The conference call can be accessed via the webcast in the Investor Relations section of virtus.com, or by telephone at 877-930-7765 for callers in the U.S. and Canada or 253-336-7413 for international callers (Conference ID: 1776729). A replay of the call will be available through February 11, 2022 at 855-859-2056 (U.S. and Canada) or 404-537-3406 (international) (Conference ID: 1776729). The presentation that will accompany the conference call will be available in the Presentations section of virtus.com.

About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. Its affiliates include Ceredex Value Advisors, Duff & Phelps Investment Management, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, Newfleet Asset Management, NFJ Investment Group, Seix Investment Advisors, Silvant Capital Management, Stone Harbor Investment Partners, Sustainable Growth Advisers, Virtus ETF Solutions, and Westchester Capital Management.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virtus-investment-partners-to-announce-fourth-quarter-2021-results-on-friday-february-4-301465478.html

SOURCE Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.


