  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VRTS   US92828Q1094

VIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC.

(VRTS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-02 pm EDT
201.89 USD   +3.69%
09:06aVirtus Investment Partners to Participate in Morgan Stanley Financials Conference
BU
05/25Virtus Investment Partners Files for Mixed-Securities Shelf
MT
05/23Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
BU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Virtus Investment Partners to Participate in Morgan Stanley Financials Conference

06/05/2023 | 09:06am EDT
Monday, June 12

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS), which operates a multi-boutique asset management business, announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer George R. Aylward will participate in an analyst-led “fireside chat” at the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials, Payments & CRE Conference in New York City on Monday, June 12, at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern).

A live webcast of the discussion will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Virtus website at virtus.com. An audio replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section through June 19.

About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. We provide investment management products and services from our affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style and autonomous investment process, as well as select subadvisers. Investment solutions are available across multiple disciplines and product types to meet a wide array of investor needs. Additional information about our firm, investment partners, and strategies is available at virtus.com.


All news about VIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on VIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 777 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net cash 2023 244 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 3,38%
Capitalization 1 471 M 1 471 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,58x
EV / Sales 2024 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 772
Free-Float 56,3%
Chart VIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC.
Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends VIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 201,89 $
Average target price 205,00 $
Spread / Average Target 1,54%
Managers and Directors
George Robert Aylward President
Michael A. Angerthal Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Timothy Arthur Holt Non-Executive Chairman
Richard William Smirl Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Nancy J. Engberg Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC.5.46%1 471
BLACKROCK, INC.-3.78%102 117
UBS GROUP AG5.09%59 592
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-2.18%50 764
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.9.26%39 548
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-6.11%33 728
