Virtus Investment Partners to Participate in Morgan Stanley Financials Conference

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS), which operates a multi-boutique asset management business, announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer George R. Aylward will participate in an analyst-led “fireside chat” at the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials, Payments & CRE Conference in New York City on Monday, June 12, at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern).

A live webcast of the discussion will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Virtus website at virtus.com. An audio replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section through June 19.

About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. We provide investment management products and services from our affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style and autonomous investment process, as well as select subadvisers. Investment solutions are available across multiple disciplines and product types to meet a wide array of investor needs. Additional information about our firm, investment partners, and strategies is available at virtus.com.

