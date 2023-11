Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (the Fund) is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to maximize total return, which consists of income and capital appreciation from investments in emerging markets securities. The Fund normally will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in emerging markets debt. The Fund's investment adviser is Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc.

Sector Closed End Funds