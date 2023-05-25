Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
  News
  7. Summary
    EDF   US86164T1079

VIRTUS STONE HARBOR EMERGING MARKETS INCOME FUND

(EDF)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-25 pm EDT
4.000 USD   -1.48%
04:33pVirtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Distributions
BU
05/23Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Approves Board Elections
CI
04/12Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund : April 11, 2023 - Annual Meeting of Shareholders
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Distributions

05/25/2023 | 04:33pm EDT
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE: EDF) today announced the following monthly distributions:

Amount of Distribution

Ex-Date

Record Date

Payable Date

$0.06

June 9, 2023

June 12, 2023

June 23, 2023

$0.06

July 12, 2023

July 13, 2023

July 25, 2023

$0.06

August 10, 2023

August 11, 2023

August 23, 2023

The amounts of distributions reported in this notice are estimates only and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the distributions for tax purposes will depend on the Fund’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund or your broker will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you what distributions to report for federal income tax purposes.

About the Fund

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that is managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners. The Fund's primary investment objective is to maximize total return, which consists of income and capital appreciation on its investments in emerging markets securities. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

For more information on the Fund, contact shareholder services at (866) 270-7788, by email at closedendfunds@virtus.com, or through the closed-end fund section of virtus.com.

Fund Risks

An investment in a fund is subject to risk, including the risk of possible loss of principal. A fund’s shares may be worth less upon their sale than what an investor paid for them. Shares of closed-end funds may trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value. For more information about the Fund’s investment objective and risks, please see the Fund’s annual report. A copy of the Fund’s most recent annual report may be obtained free of charge by contacting “Shareholder Services” as set forth at the end of this press release.

About Stone Harbor

Stone Harbor Investment Partners is a global institutional fixed-income investment manager specializing in credit and asset allocation strategies. The firm manages institutional clients’ assets in a range of investment strategies including emerging markets debt, global high yield, bank loans, as well as multi-sector credit products including unconstrained and total return approaches. The firm’s investment strategies are based on fundamental insights, derived from a combination of proprietary research and the in-depth knowledge and specialized experience of the firm’s team. Founded in 2006, it is based in New York City with additional offices in London and Singapore. Stone Harbor Investment Partners is a division of Virtus Fixed Income Advisers, LLC, a registered investment adviser affiliated with Virtus Investment Partners. For more information, visit shipemd.com.

About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. For more information, visit virtus.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Managers and Directors
George Robert Aylward President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Thomas M. Reynolds Principal Financial & Accounting Officer
William Patrick Bradley Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
Philip R. McLoughlin Chairman-Trustee Board
Timothy Branigan Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President
fermer