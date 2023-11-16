Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (the Fund), formerly Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund, is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund's investment objective is to maximize total return, which consists of income and capital appreciation from investments in emerging markets securities. The Fund may invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings made for investment purposes) in emerging markets debt. The Fund invests in various sectors, such as Sovereign Local, Sovereign External, Corporate, Equity, and Cash and Equivalents/the United States Treasuries. The Fund invests in various geographical locations, including Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, South Africa, Russia, Ivory Coast, Colombia, Indonesia, Ghana, Ecuador, Venezuela, Lebanon, Costa Rica, Nigeria and Kenya. The Fund's investment advisor is Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

