Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund announced monthly distribution of $0.06 per share. Ex-dates are December 8, 2023, January 11, 2024 and February 9, 2024. Record dates are December 11, 2023, January 12, 2024 and February 12, 2024.

Payables dates are December 19, 2023, January 30, 2024 and February 28, 2024.