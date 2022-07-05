Log in
Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Discloses Sources of Distribution - Section 19(a) Notice
PR
Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Distributions
PR
Virtus Closed-End Funds Update

07/05/2022 | 05:16pm EDT
HARTFORD, Conn., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Virtus closed-end funds announced the legal reorganization of their fixed income investment subadvisers. There are no changes to the funds' investment professionals, investment objectives or investment strategies in connection with the legal reorganization.

Effective July 1, 2022, Newfleet Asset Management, which is a manager of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE: VGI) and Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE: ZTR), and Stone Harbor Investment Partners, LLC, which manages Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE: EDF) and Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE: EDI), both wholly owned affiliates of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. ("Virtus"), were legally reorganized as separate divisions of Virtus Fixed Income Advisers, LLC ("VFIA"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Virtus. Newfleet and Stone Harbor continue to manage portfolios independently. There was no change of control as a result of the legal reorganization. The subadvisory agreements for the funds were transferred to, and assumed by, VFIA with no other changes.

For more information on these funds, contact shareholder services at (800) 254-5197, by email at closedendfunds@virtus.com, or through the Closed-End Funds section of virtus.com.

Fund Risks
An investment in a fund is subject to risk, including the risk of possible loss of principal. A fund's shares may be worth less upon their sale than what an investor paid for them. Shares of closed-end funds may trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value. For more information about each fund's investment objective and risks, please see the fund's annual report. A copy of each fund's most recent annual report may be obtained free of charge by contacting "Shareholder Services" as set forth at the end of this press release.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virtus-closed-end-funds-update-301580897.html

SOURCE Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund; Virtus Total Return Fund Inc.; Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund; Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund


© PRNewswire 2022
