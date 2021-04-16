Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. MarketScreener Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Virtus Total Return Fund Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZTR

VIRTUS TOTAL RETURN FUND INC.

(ZTR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Virtus Total Return Fund : April 15, 2021 - Joint Annual Meeting of Shareholders Proxy Statement

04/16/2021 | 02:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VIRTUS GLOBAL MULTI-SECTOR INCOME FUND

VIRTUS TOTAL RETURN FUND INC.

101 Munson Street

Greenfield, MA 01301-9668

NOTICE OF JOINT ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

To be held on May 19, 2021

Notice is hereby given to the shareholders of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund ("VGI"), a Delaware statutory trust*, and Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. ("ZTR"), a Maryland corporation (each, a "Fund" and together, the "Funds"), that the Joint Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Funds (the "Annual Meeting") will be held on May 19, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, in conjunction with the annual meeting of Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE: DSE). In light of public health concerns regarding the coronavirus outbreak, the Annual Meeting will be held in a virtual meeting format only. You will be able to attend and participate in the Annual Meeting online, vote your shares electronically and submit your questions prior to and during the meeting by visiting: www.meetingcenter.io/284810290on May 19, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time and entering the control number found in the shaded box of your proxy card. The password for the meeting is VIR2021. You will not be able to attend the meeting physically. The Annual Meeting is being held for the following purposes:

1. To elect directors of each Fund, as follows:

  1. Elect George R. Aylward as a Class III trustee of VGI, by the VGI shareholders ("Proposal 1a");
  2. Elect Connie D. McDaniel as a Class III trustee of VGI, by the VGI shareholders ("Proposal 1b");
  3. Elect Philip R. McLoughlin as a Class III trustee of VGI, by the VGI shareholders ("Proposal 1c");
  4. Elect Donald C. Burke as a Class I director of ZTR, by the ZTR shareholders ("Proposal 1d");
  • The members of the Board of VGI are trustees, as that Fund is organized as a statutory trust; however, when referencing Board members generally throughout these proxy materials, we will refer to them as "directors" unless the context is specific to VGI.
  1. Elect Sidney E. Harris as a Class I director of ZTR, by the ZTR shareholders ("Proposal 1e"); and
  2. Elect James M. Oates as a Class I director of ZTR, by the ZTR shareholders ("Proposal 1f").

2. To transact such other business as may properly come before the Annual Meeting or any adjournments, postponements or delays thereof, by the VGI and/or ZTR shareholders.

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS (THE "BOARD") OF EACH FUND, INCLUDING THE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS THAT YOU VOTE "FOR" ELECTING EACH DIRECTOR NOMINEE.

The Board has fixed the close of business on March 29, 2021 as the record date for the determination of shareholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting. We urge you to mark, sign, date, and mail the enclosed proxy or proxies in the postage-paid envelope provided, or vote via the Internet or telephone, so you will be represented at the Annual Meeting.

By order of the Board,

Jennifer S. Fromm

Secretary

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc.

Hartford, Connecticut

April 9, 2021

IMPORTANT:

Shareholders are cordially invited to attend the Annual Meeting (virtually). In order to avoid delay and additional expense, and to assure that your shares are represented, please vote as promptly as possible, even if you plan to attend the Annual Meeting (virtually). Please refer to the website and telephone number indicated on your proxy card for instructions on how to cast your vote. To vote by telephone, please call the toll-free number located on your proxy card and follow the recorded instructions, using your proxy card as a guide. To vote by mail, please complete, sign, date, and mail the enclosed proxy card. No postage is required if you use the accompanying envelope to mail the proxy card in the United States. The proxy is revocable and will not affect your right to vote in person (virtually) if you attend the Annual Meeting and elect to vote in person (virtually).

Instructions for signing proxy cards

The following general guidelines for signing proxy cards may be of assistance to you and avoid the time and expense to the Funds of validating your vote if you fail to sign your proxy card(s) properly.

  1. Individual accounts: Sign your name exactly as it appears in the registration on the proxy card.
  2. Joint accounts: Either party may sign, but the name of the party signing should conform exactly to the name shown in the registration on the proxy card.
  3. All other accounts: The capacity of the individual signing the proxy card should be indicated unless it is reflected in the form of registration. For example:

Registrations

Valid Signature

Corporate Accounts

(1) ABC Corp

(1)

ABC Corp

(2)

ABC Corp

(2)

John Doe, Treasurer

(3)

ABC Corp. c/o John Doe, Treasurer

(3)

John Doe

(4)

ABC Corp. Profit Sharing Plan

(4)

John Doe, Trustee

Partnership Accounts

(1) The XYZ partnership

(1)

Jane B. Smith, Partner

(2)

Smith and Jones, limited partnership

(2)

Jane B. Smith, General

Partner

Trust Accounts

(1) ABC Trust

(1)

John Doe, Trustee

(2)

Jane B. Doe, Trustee u/t/d 12/28/78

(2)

Jane B. Doe

Custodial or Estate

(1) John B. Smith, Cust. f/b/o John B.

(1)

John B. Smith

Accounts

Smith, Jr. UGMA

(2)

Estate of John B. Smith

(2)

John B. Smith, Jr.,

Executor

PROXY STATEMENT

FOR

JOINT ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

TO BE HELD ON

MAY 19, 2021

This Proxy Statement is furnished in connection with the solicitation by each Board of Directors (the "Board", or the "Directors") of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund, a Delaware statutory trust ("VGI"), and Virtus Total Return Fund Inc., a Maryland corporation ("ZTR") (each, a "Fund" and together, the "Funds"), of proxies to be voted at the Joint Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Funds (the "Annual Meeting") on May 19, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. In light of public health concerns regarding the coronavirus outbreak, the Annual Meeting will be held in a virtual meeting format only. You will be able to attend and participate in the Annual Meeting online, vote your shares electronically and submit your questions by visiting: www.meetingcenter.io/284810290at the meeting date and time described in the accompanying proxy statement and entering the control number found in the shaded box of your proxy card. The password for the meeting is VIR2021. You will not be able to attend the meeting physically.

This document gives you the information you need to vote on the matters listed on the accompanying Notice of Joint Annual Meeting of Shareholders ("Notice of Annual Meeting"). This Proxy Statement, the Notice of Annual Meeting, and the proxy card are first being mailed to shareholders on or about April 15, 2021.

Summary of Proposals to be Voted Upon

Shareholders

Proposal

Entitled to Vote

1a

Elect George R. Aylward as a Class III trustee of VGI

VGI shareholders

1b

Elect Connie D. McDaniel as a Class III trustee of VGI

VGI shareholders

1c

Elect Philip R. McLoughlin as a Class III trustee of VGI

VGI shareholders

1d

Elect Donald C. Burke as a Class I director of ZTR

ZTR shareholders

1e

Elect Sidney E. Harris as a Class I director of ZTR

ZTR shareholders

1f

Elect James M. Oates as a Class I director of ZTR

ZTR shareholders

2

Transact such additional business as properly comes

VGI and/or ZTR shareholders

before the Meeting

The Annual Meeting is scheduled as a joint meeting of the respective shareholders of the Funds and the shareholders of Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE: DSE) because all three such funds are in the same family of funds and the shareholders of each such fund are expected to consider and vote on similar matters. Shareholders of each such

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 18:34:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VIRTUS TOTAL RETURN FUND INC.
02:35pVIRTUS TOTAL RETURN FUND  : April 15, 2021 - Joint Annual Meeting of Shareholder..
PU
04/06VIRTUS TOTAL RETURN FUND INC.  : Discloses Sources of Distribution - Section 19(..
PR
03/04VIRTUS TOTAL RETURN FUND INC.  : Declares Distribution and Discloses Sources of ..
PR
02/02VIRTUS TOTAL RETURN FUND INC.  : Discloses Sources of Distribution - Section 19(..
PR
01/29VIRTUS TOTAL RETURN FUND  : 2020 ZTR Tax Information
PU
01/04VIRTUS TOTAL RETURN FUND  : January 4, 2021
PU
01/04VIRTUS TOTAL RETURN FUND INC.  : Discloses Sources of Distribution - Section 19(..
PR
2020VIRTUS TOTAL RETURN FUND  : December 2, 2020
PU
2020VIRTUS TOTAL RETURN FUND INC.  : Discloses Sources of Distribution - Section 19(..
PR
2020VIRTUS TOTAL RETURN FUND  : Declares Distribution
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 20,8 M - -
Net income 2020 6,60 M - -
Net Debt 2020 157 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 60,5x
Yield 2020 13,8%
Capitalization 446 M 446 M -
EV / Sales 2019 54,4x
EV / Sales 2020 26,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart VIRTUS TOTAL RETURN FUND INC.
Duration : Period :
Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIRTUS TOTAL RETURN FUND INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 9,40 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
George Robert Aylward President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Patrick Bradley Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Philip R. McLoughlin Chairman
Nancy J. Engberg Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
James Beeland Rogers Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIRTUS TOTAL RETURN FUND INC.7.06%446
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION14.21%8 514
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND12.68%3 969
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION47.87%3 096
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.8.63%2 569
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.23.67%2 535
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ