VIRTUSA CORPORATION

VIRTUSA CORPORATION

(VRTU)
Virtusa Named a Leader in Digital Process Automation by Independent Research Firm

09/23/2020 | 01:11pm EDT

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ GS: VRTU), a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and IT services and solutions that help clients change and disrupt markets through innovation engineering, announced that Forrester Research has named Virtusa a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Process Automation Service Providers, Q3 2020 evaluation.

The Forrester Wave evaluates the most significant providers in the Digital Process Automation (DPA) marketplace and shows how each provider measures up against changing customer expectations to help technology and business decision makers select the right provider for their DPA low-code/no-code needs. Forrester evaluated 13 DPA Service Providers, and Virtusa was positioned as a Leader based on the scores in the current offering, strategy, and market presence categories.

According to the report, Virtusa leads process automation projects with a methodology to align delivery with application modernization. Its methodology assesses the existing technology landscape and includes enterprise architects in the delivery process to ensure technology alignment.

“Virtusa’s domain consultants, designers, and engineers lead digital transformation for our clients through innovative industry solutions and our deep digital engineering expertise,” said Samir Dhir, president and head of Americas, Virtusa. “We believe being positioned as a Leader in this evaluation by Forrester Research underscores that Virtusa’s consulting-led, data-driven DPA no-code/low-code approach is helping accelerate and optimize the digital transformation journey for our clients.”

Virtusa helps clients use digital process automation to increase the delivery speed and reduce the costs of business-critical digital transformation projects through its Digital Transformation Studio (DTS). DTS allows Virtusa teams to set specific performance goals with each client focused on areas including reducing technical debt, improving time to market, or reducing costs and is now being leveraged through various use cases across its representative client industries including banking, healthcare, life sciences, insurance, telecommunications, media, and technology.

Read the complimentary copy of the full The Forrester Wave™: Digital Process Automation Service Providers, Q3 2020 evaluation at virtusa.com/lp/forrester-wave-leader

The Forrester Wave™ is copyrighted by Forrester Research, Inc. Forrester and Forrester Wave™ are trademarks of Forrester Research, Inc. The Forrester Wave™ is a graphical representation of Forrester’s call on a market and is plotted using a detailed spreadsheet with exposed scores, weightings, and comments. Forrester does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in the Forrester Wave™. Information is based on best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change.

About Virtusa
Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ GS: VRTU) is a global provider of digital business strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services and solutions that help clients change, disrupt, and unlock new value through innovation engineering. Virtusa serves Global 2000 companies in the Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Communications, Media, Entertainment, Travel, Manufacturing, and Technology industries.

Virtusa helps clients grow their business with innovative products and services that create operational efficiency using digital labor, future-proof operational and IT platforms, and rationalization and modernization of IT applications infrastructure. This is achieved through a unique approach blending deep contextual expertise, empowered agile teams, and measurably better engineering to create holistic solutions that drive business forward at unparalleled velocity enabled by a culture of cooperative disruption.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders.

Contact:
Ron Favali
Conversion Marketing
727-512-4490
ron@conversionam.com




© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 261 M - -
Net income 2021 37,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 105 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 41,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 495 M 1 495 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,27x
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 22 716
Free-Float 74,1%
Technical analysis trends VIRTUSA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 49,78 $
Last Close Price 49,34 $
Spread / Highest target 4,07%
Spread / Average Target 0,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Krishan Aruna Canekeratne Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Samir Dhir President
Roger Keith Modder Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Anuranjan Krishnan Kalia CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
Frank Palermo EVP, Head-Technology, Media & Telecommunication
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIRTUSA CORPORATION8.85%1 495
ACCENTURE12.51%150 728
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES16.71%128 780
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-10.09%107 324
VMWARE, INC.-6.05%59 914
INFOSYS LIMITED37.80%58 131
