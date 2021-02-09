Virtusa : Q321 Analyst Data Sheet

Number and Percentages depicted above are subject to rounding

Virtusa Corporation Non-GAAP Data Sheet

Quarter ended Dec 31, 2020**

All amounts in USD thousands, except share and per share amounts Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Q1 Q2 Q3 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 2021 2021 2021 GAAP income from operations 13,428 19,235 30,410 17,139 80,212 7,155 12,726 41,451 Add: Stock-based compensation expense 6,676 5,834 5,775 (2,569) 15,716 3,592 4,078 4,027 Add: acquisition-related charges and restructuring charges(a) 4,097 4,299 4,345 5,174 17,915 2,590 10,767 6,512 Add: Non-recurring professional fees (j) 706 2,633 2,998 Non-GAAP income from operations 24,201 29,368 40,530 19,744 113,843 14,043 30,204 54,988 GAAP Operating Margin 4.2% 5.9% 9.1% 5.2% 6.1% 2.4% 4.0% 12.0% Effect of above adjustments to income from operations 3.4% 3.0% 3.0% 0.8% 2.6% 2.3% 5.5% 3.9% Non-GAAP Operating Margin 7.6% 8.9% 12.1% 6.0% 8.7% 4.7% 9.5% 15.9% GAAP net income (loss) available to Virtusa common stockholders 4,747 6,014 11,633 21,158 43,552 (193) 7,681 24,360 Add: Stock-based compensation expense 6,676 5,834 5,775 (2,569) 15,716 3,592 4,078 4,027 Add: acquisition-related charges and restructuring charges(a) 4,243 4,420 4,345 5,174 18,182 2,590 10,767 6,512 Add: Impairment of investment (i) - - 184 - 184 - - - Add: Non-recurring professional fees (j) 706 2,633 2,998 Less : Gain on redemption of equity method investment (1,179) Add : Loss on sale of asset held for sale (l) 619 Add: Foreign currency transaction (gains) or losses, net (b) (1,202) 3,437 3,065 10,699 15,999 1,241 (4,098) (1,126) Add: Impact from Tax Act(h) - - - - - - - - Add: Tax adjustments (c) (1,650) (2,664) 161 (21,927) (26,080) (1,908) (2,958) (3,625) Noncontrolling interest, net of taxes (d) (35) 7 (16) - (44) - - - Non-GAAP net income available to Virtusa common stockholders 12,779 17,048 25,147 12,535 67,509 6,028 16,924 33,765 GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share (f) 0.15 0.20 0.38 0.66 1.42 (0.01) 0.25 0.75 Effect of Stock-based compensation expense (g) 0.20 0.17 0.17 (0.07) 0.47 0.12 0.12 0.12 Effect of acquisition-related charges and restructuring charges(a) (g) 0.13 0.13 0.13 0.15 0.54 0.09 0.32 0.19 Effect of impairment of investment (i) (k) - - 0.01 - - - - - Effect of non-recurring professional fees (j) (k) 0.02 0.08 0.09 Effect of gain on redemption of equity method investment (k) (0.04) - Effect of loss on sale of asset held for sale (k) (l) 0.02 Effect Foreign currency transaction (gains) or losses(b) (g) (0.04) 0.10 0.09 0.32 0.48 0.04 (0.12) (0.03) Effect of tax impact from Tax Act (g) (h) - - - - - - - - Effect tax adjustment(c) (g) (0.05) (0.08) - (0.65) (0.77) (0.06) (0.09) (0.11) Effect of noncontrolling interest (d) (g) - - - - - - - - Effect of dividend on Series A Convertible Preferred Stock (f) (g) 0.03 0.03 - - 0.13 - 0.03 - Effect of change in shares for non-GAAP WASO (f) (0.01) (0.01) - - (0.13) - (0.02) - Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (e) (g) 0.41 0.54 0.78 0.41 2.14 0.20 0.53 1.03

Acquisition-related charges include, when applicable, amortization of purchased intangibles, external deal costs, transaction-related professional fees, acquisition-related retention bonuses, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, accreted interest related to deferred acquisition payments, charges for impairment of acquired intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs including integration expenses consisting of outside professional and consulting services and direct and incremental travel costs. Restructuring charges, when applicable, include termination benefits, as well as certain professional fees related to restructuring. The following table provides the details of the acquisition-related charges and restructuring charges:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Amortization of intangible assets $ 4,858 $ 3,496 $ 13,983 $ 10,157 Acquisition cost and integration costs $ - $ 849 $ - $ 2,584 Transaction costs related to the Barings Transaction $ 1,370 $ - $ 6,367 $ - Changes in fair value of contingent consideration $ 284 $ - $ (481) $ - Acquisition-related charges included in costs of revenue and operating expense $ 6,512 $ 4,345 $ 19,869 $ 12,741 Accreted interest related to deferred acquisition payments $ - $ - $ - $ 267 Total acquisition-related charges and restructuring charges $ 6,512 $ 4,345 $ 19,869 $ 13,008

Foreign currency transaction gains and losses are inclusive of gains and losses on related foreign exchange forward contracts not designated as hedging instruments for accounting purposes. Tax adjustments reflect the tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments using the tax rates at which these adjustments are expected to be realized for the respective periods. For fiscal year 2020, tax adjustments exclude BEAT tax impact in contemplation of a reorganization of our Indian legal entities and assume application of foreign tax credit benefits in the United States. Noncontrolling interest represents the minority shareholders interest of Polaris. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is subject to rounding. During the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 all of the 3,000,000 shares of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock were included in the calculations of both GAAP and non- GAAP diluted earnings per share as their effect would have been dilutive using the if-converted method. During the nine months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, all of the 3,000,000 shares of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock were excluded from the calculations of GAAP diluted earnings per share as their effect would have been anti-dilutive using the if-converted method.

The following table provides the non-GAAP net income available to Virtusa common stockholders and non-GAAP dilutive weighted average shares outstanding using the if-converted method to calculate the non-GAAP diluted earnings per share for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2020:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Non-GAAP net income available to Virtusa common stockholders $ 33,765 $ 25,147 $ 56,717 $ 54,974 Add: Dividends and accretion on Series A Convertible Preferred Stock $ 1,087 $ 1,087 $ 2,175 $ 3,262 Non-GAAP net income available to Virtusa common stockholders and assumed conversion $ 34,852 $ 26,234 $ 58,892 $ 58,236 GAAP dilutive weighted average shares outstanding 33,897,596 33,458,231 30,665,142 30,700,269 Add: Incremental effect of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock as converted - - 2,000,000 3,000,000 Non-GAAP dilutive weighted average shares outstanding 33,897,596 33,458,231 32,665,142 33,700,269

To the extent the Series A Convertible Preferred Stock is dilutive using the if-converted method, the Series A Convertible Preferred Stock is included in the weighted average shares outstanding to determine non-GAAP diluted earnings per share. Impact from the U.S. government enacted comprehensive tax legislation ("Tax Act") Other-than-temporary impairment of available-for-sale securities recognized in earnings Non-recurring fees for advisory, legal, consulting and proxy solicitation services in connection with a contested proxy solicitation with respect to our annual shareholder meeting and the election of directors. Also included is the reimbursement of fees and expenses incurred in connection with the settlement of the contested proxy solicitation. To the extent the Series A Convertible Preferred Stock is dilutive using the if-converted method, the Series A Convertible Preferred Stock is included in the

weighted average shares outstanding to determine non-GAAP diluted earnings per share.

(l) Loss on sale of land acquired in the Polaris Transaction that was classified as asset held for sale

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This data sheet includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by Regulation G by the Securities and Exchange Commission. These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures should be read in conjunction with Virtusa's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.