VIRTUSA CORPORATION

(VRTU)
Virtusa : Q321 Analyst Data Sheet

02/09/2021
Virtusa Corporation Data Sheet**

Quarter ended December 31, 2020

2020

2021

Q120

Q220

Q320

Q420

FY20

Q121

Q221

Q321

Revenue:

Revenue (USD in MM)

$

319.0

$

328.5

$

335.1

$

329.7

$

1,312.3

$

301.1

$

317.2

$

346.1

Q/Q

-3%

3%

2%

-2%

-9%

5%

9%

Y/Y

6%

8%

6%

1%

5%

-6%

-3%

3%

Margin:

Gross margin

26.4%

27.4%

29.4%

24.3%

26.9%

22.8%

26.5%

32.9%

Operating margin

4.2%

5.9%

9.1%

5.2%

6.1%

2.4%

4.0%

12.0%

Non-GAAP Operating Margin

7.6%

8.9%

12.1%

6.0%

8.7%

4.7%

9.5%

15.9%

Revenue By Geography:

North America

72%

74%

75%

74%

74%

74%

73%

74%

Europe

20%

17%

16%

17%

17%

17%

17%

17%

ROW

8%

9%

9%

9%

9%

9%

10%

9%

Revenue By Industry Group:

BFSI

57%

57%

54%

53%

55%

55%

54%

55%

Communications and Tech

22%

23%

24%

25%

24%

24%

25%

22%

Media & Information and Other

6%

6%

7%

8%

7%

7%

8%

8%

Healthcare

15%

14%

15%

14%

14%

14%

13%

15%

Revenue by Product Type:

Time & materials

60%

61%

57%

58%

59%

59%

56%

50%

Fixed bid

40%

39%

43%

42%

41%

41%

44%

50%

Revenue by Service Offering:

Application outsourcing

57%

55%

55%

55%

56%

54%

56%

57%

Consulting

43%

45%

45%

45%

44%

46%

44%

43%

Effort Mix:

Offshore effort

71%

71%

72%

72%

72%

72%

73%

74%

Onsite effort

29%

29%

28%

28%

28%

28%

27%

26%

Revenue mix :

Offshore

37%

41%

40%

43%

40%

39%

41%

44%

Onsite

63%

59%

60%

57%

60%

61%

59%

56%

Clients:

Active clients

217

216

216

221

221

224

228

230

Number of New clients

6

5

6

6

23

8

7

4

Number of 10% clients

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

Revenue from repeat clients >12 month

98%

98%

96%

96%

97%

96%

96%

97%

Top client

16%

16%

16%

18%

16%

17%

19%

20%

Top 10 clients

59%

57%

56%

55%

56%

56%

56%

55%

Clients Contribution (TTM)

$1M+

126

126

132

132

132

138

132

131

$5M+

39

39

37

35

35

39

41

42

$10M+

21

23

23

21

21

23

22

22

$25M+

8

11

11

11

11

11

10

9

$50M+

5

5

5

5

5

4

4

4

$100M+

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

Utilization:

Utilization, excluding trainees

81%

82%

82%

80%

81%

77%

80%

82%

Billed days^

1,047,000

1,089,900

1,083,500

1,110,400

4,330,800

1,056,100

1,133,000

1,140,700

Headcount:

Total employees

22,143

22,411

22,267

22,830

22,830

22,716

22,883

23,837

Non IT professionals

2,232

2,243

2,192

2,224

2,224

2,107

2,111

2,058

IT professionals

19,911

20,168

20,075

20,606

20,606

20,609

20,772

21,779

Net addition / (reduction)

398

268

(144)

563

1,085

-114

167

954

Global Attrition TTM

26%

26%

26%

26%

26%

24%

22%

20%

In-quarter attrition

6.5%

7.2%

6.7%

5.6%

4.8%

5.1%

5.1%

Balance sheet & Cash flows

Cash, Cash Equivalents, Short term

$

208.3

$

198.5

$

237.5

$

300.6

$

300.6

$

289.3

$

300.8

$

349.8

Investments & Long term Investments

- Cash

$

190.0

$

183.4

$

217.4

$

290.8

$

290.8

$

285.3

$

297.5

$

347.2

- Short term investments

$

17.9

$

14.9

$

20.1

$

9.8

$

9.8

$

4.0

$

3.3

$

2.6

- Long term investments

$

0.4

$

0.2

$

0.0

$

0.0

$

0.0

$

0.0

$

0.0

$

0.0

Operating Cash Flows#

1%

7%

15%

2%

6%

19%

16%

19%

CAPEX#

1%

1%

1%

1%

1%

0%

1%

1%

Free cash flows#

0%

6%

14%

1%

5%

18%

15%

18%

DSO (days)

75

74

69

78

70

65

57

*Trailing twelve months (TTM) Includes voluntary and Involuntary attrition,

  • Number and Percentages depicted above are subject to rounding
    # As a % of revenue
    ^ Rounded to the nearest 100

Virtusa Corporation Non-GAAP Data Sheet

Quarter ended Dec 31, 2020**

All amounts in USD thousands, except share and per share amounts

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

YTD

Q1

Q2

Q3

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

2021

2021

2021

GAAP income from operations

13,428

19,235

30,410

17,139

80,212

7,155

12,726

41,451

Add: Stock-based compensation expense

6,676

5,834

5,775

(2,569)

15,716

3,592

4,078

4,027

Add: acquisition-related charges and restructuring charges(a)

4,097

4,299

4,345

5,174

17,915

2,590

10,767

6,512

Add: Non-recurring professional fees (j)

706

2,633

2,998

Non-GAAP income from operations

24,201

29,368

40,530

19,744

113,843

14,043

30,204

54,988

GAAP Operating Margin

4.2%

5.9%

9.1%

5.2%

6.1%

2.4%

4.0%

12.0%

Effect of above adjustments to income from operations

3.4%

3.0%

3.0%

0.8%

2.6%

2.3%

5.5%

3.9%

Non-GAAP Operating Margin

7.6%

8.9%

12.1%

6.0%

8.7%

4.7%

9.5%

15.9%

GAAP net income (loss) available to Virtusa common stockholders

4,747

6,014

11,633

21,158

43,552

(193)

7,681

24,360

Add: Stock-based compensation expense

6,676

5,834

5,775

(2,569)

15,716

3,592

4,078

4,027

Add: acquisition-related charges and restructuring charges(a)

4,243

4,420

4,345

5,174

18,182

2,590

10,767

6,512

Add: Impairment of investment (i)

-

-

184

-

184

-

-

-

Add: Non-recurring professional fees (j)

706

2,633

2,998

Less : Gain on redemption of equity method investment

(1,179)

Add : Loss on sale of asset held for sale (l)

619

Add: Foreign currency transaction (gains) or losses, net (b)

(1,202)

3,437

3,065

10,699

15,999

1,241

(4,098)

(1,126)

Add: Impact from Tax Act(h)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Add: Tax adjustments (c)

(1,650)

(2,664)

161

(21,927)

(26,080)

(1,908)

(2,958)

(3,625)

Noncontrolling interest, net of taxes (d)

(35)

7

(16)

-

(44)

-

-

-

Non-GAAP net income available to Virtusa common stockholders

12,779

17,048

25,147

12,535

67,509

6,028

16,924

33,765

GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share (f)

0.15

0.20

0.38

0.66

1.42

(0.01)

0.25

0.75

Effect of Stock-based compensation expense (g)

0.20

0.17

0.17

(0.07)

0.47

0.12

0.12

0.12

Effect of acquisition-related charges and restructuring charges(a) (g)

0.13

0.13

0.13

0.15

0.54

0.09

0.32

0.19

Effect of impairment of investment (i) (k)

-

-

0.01

-

-

-

-

-

Effect of non-recurring professional fees (j) (k)

0.02

0.08

0.09

Effect of gain on redemption of equity method investment (k)

(0.04)

-

Effect of loss on sale of asset held for sale (k) (l)

0.02

Effect Foreign currency transaction (gains) or losses(b) (g)

(0.04)

0.10

0.09

0.32

0.48

0.04

(0.12)

(0.03)

Effect of tax impact from Tax Act (g) (h)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Effect tax adjustment(c) (g)

(0.05)

(0.08)

-

(0.65)

(0.77)

(0.06)

(0.09)

(0.11)

Effect of noncontrolling interest (d) (g)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Effect of dividend on Series A Convertible Preferred Stock (f) (g)

0.03

0.03

-

-

0.13

-

0.03

-

Effect of change in shares for non-GAAP WASO (f)

(0.01)

(0.01)

-

-

(0.13)

-

(0.02)

-

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (e) (g)

0.41

0.54

0.78

0.41

2.14

0.20

0.53

1.03

  1. Acquisition-relatedcharges include, when applicable, amortization of purchased intangibles, external deal costs, transaction-related professional fees, acquisition-related retention bonuses, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, accreted interest related to deferred acquisition payments, charges for impairment of acquired intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs including integration expenses consisting of outside professional and consulting services and direct and incremental travel costs. Restructuring charges, when applicable, include termination benefits, as well as certain professional fees related to restructuring. The following table provides the details of the acquisition-related charges and restructuring charges:

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Amortization of intangible assets

$

4,858

$

3,496

$

13,983

$

10,157

Acquisition cost and integration costs

$

-

$

849

$

-

$

2,584

Transaction costs related to the Barings Transaction

$

1,370

$

-

$

6,367

$

-

Changes in fair value of contingent consideration

$

284

$

-

$

(481)

$

-

Acquisition-related charges included in costs of revenue and operating expense

$

6,512

$

4,345

$

19,869

$

12,741

Accreted interest related to deferred acquisition payments

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

267

Total acquisition-related charges and restructuring charges

$

6,512

$

4,345

$

19,869

$

13,008

  1. Foreign currency transaction gains and losses are inclusive of gains and losses on related foreign exchange forward contracts not designated as hedging instruments for accounting purposes.
  2. Tax adjustments reflect the tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments using the tax rates at which these adjustments are expected to be realized for the respective periods. For fiscal year 2020, tax adjustments exclude BEAT tax impact in contemplation of a reorganization of our Indian legal entities and assume application of foreign tax credit benefits in the United States.
  3. Noncontrolling interest represents the minority shareholders interest of Polaris.
  4. Non-GAAPdiluted earnings per share is subject to rounding.
  5. During the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 all of the 3,000,000 shares of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock were included in the calculations of both GAAP and non- GAAP diluted earnings per share as their effect would have been dilutive using the if-converted method. During the nine months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, all of the 3,000,000 shares of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock were excluded from the calculations of GAAP diluted earnings per share as their effect would have been anti-dilutive using the if-converted method.

The following table provides the non-GAAP net income available to Virtusa common stockholders and non-GAAP dilutive weighted average shares outstanding using the if-converted method to calculate the non-GAAP diluted earnings per share for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2020:

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Non-GAAP net income available to Virtusa common stockholders

$

33,765

$

25,147

$

56,717

$

54,974

Add: Dividends and accretion on Series A Convertible Preferred Stock

$

1,087

$

1,087

$

2,175

$

3,262

Non-GAAP net income available to Virtusa common stockholders and assumed

conversion

$

34,852

$

26,234

$

58,892

$

58,236

GAAP dilutive weighted average shares outstanding

33,897,596

33,458,231

30,665,142

30,700,269

Add: Incremental effect of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock as converted

-

-

2,000,000

3,000,000

Non-GAAP dilutive weighted average shares outstanding

33,897,596

33,458,231

32,665,142

33,700,269

  1. To the extent the Series A Convertible Preferred Stock is dilutive using the if-converted method, the Series A Convertible Preferred Stock is included in the weighted average shares outstanding to determine non-GAAP diluted earnings per share.
  2. Impact from the U.S. government enacted comprehensive tax legislation ("Tax Act")
  3. Other-than-temporaryimpairment of available-for-sale securities recognized in earnings
  4. Non-recurringfees for advisory, legal, consulting and proxy solicitation services in connection with a contested proxy solicitation with respect to our annual shareholder meeting and the election of directors. Also included is the reimbursement of fees and expenses incurred in connection with the settlement of the contested proxy solicitation.
  5. To the extent the Series A Convertible Preferred Stock is dilutive using the if-converted method, the Series A Convertible Preferred Stock is included in the

weighted average shares outstanding to determine non-GAAP diluted earnings per share.

(l) Loss on sale of land acquired in the Polaris Transaction that was classified as asset held for sale

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This data sheet includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by Regulation G by the Securities and Exchange Commission. These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures should be read in conjunction with Virtusa's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Virtusa Corporation published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2021 15:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIRTUSA CORPORATION0.23%1 553
ACCENTURE PLC-1.49%163 195
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES12.27%163 087
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-1.80%110 144
INFOSYS LIMITED3.80%75 875
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-5.06%71 860
