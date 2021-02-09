Virtusa : Q321 Analyst Data Sheet

*Trailing twelve months (TTM) Includes voluntary and Involuntary attrition,
Number and Percentages depicted above are subject to rounding # As a % of revenue
^ Rounded to the nearest 100
Virtusa Corporation Non-GAAP Data Sheet
Quarter ended Dec 31, 2020**
All amounts in USD thousands, except share and per share amounts
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
2020
2020
2020
2020
2020
2021
2021
2021
GAAP income from operations
13,428
19,235
30,410
17,139
80,212
7,155
12,726
41,451
Add: Stock-based compensation expense
6,676
5,834
5,775
(2,569)
15,716
3,592
4,078
4,027
Add: acquisition-related charges and restructuring charges(a)
4,097
4,299
4,345
5,174
17,915
2,590
10,767
6,512
Add: Non-recurring professional fees (j)
706
2,633
2,998
Non-GAAP income from operations
24,201
29,368
40,530
19,744
113,843
14,043
30,204
54,988
GAAP Operating Margin
4.2%
5.9%
9.1%
5.2%
6.1%
2.4%
4.0%
12.0%
Effect of above adjustments to income from operations
3.4%
3.0%
3.0%
0.8%
2.6%
2.3%
5.5%
3.9%
Non-GAAP Operating Margin
7.6%
8.9%
12.1%
6.0%
8.7%
4.7%
9.5%
15.9%
GAAP net income (loss) available to Virtusa common stockholders
4,747
6,014
11,633
21,158
43,552
(193)
7,681
24,360
Add: Stock-based compensation expense
6,676
5,834
5,775
(2,569)
15,716
3,592
4,078
4,027
Add: acquisition-related charges and restructuring charges(a)
4,243
4,420
4,345
5,174
18,182
2,590
10,767
6,512
Add: Impairment of investment (i)
-
-
184
-
184
-
-
-
Add: Non-recurring professional fees (j)
706
2,633
2,998
Less : Gain on redemption of equity method investment
(1,179)
Add : Loss on sale of asset held for sale (l)
619
Add: Foreign currency transaction (gains) or losses, net (b)
(1,202)
3,437
3,065
10,699
15,999
1,241
(4,098)
(1,126)
Add: Impact from Tax Act(h)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Add: Tax adjustments (c)
(1,650)
(2,664)
161
(21,927)
(26,080)
(1,908)
(2,958)
(3,625)
Noncontrolling interest, net of taxes (d)
(35)
7
(16)
-
(44)
-
-
-
Non-GAAP net income available to Virtusa common stockholders
12,779
17,048
25,147
12,535
67,509
6,028
16,924
33,765
GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share (f)
0.15
0.20
0.38
0.66
1.42
(0.01)
0.25
0.75
Effect of Stock-based compensation expense (g)
0.20
0.17
0.17
(0.07)
0.47
0.12
0.12
0.12
Effect of acquisition-related charges and restructuring charges(a) (g)
0.13
0.13
0.13
0.15
0.54
0.09
0.32
0.19
Effect of impairment of investment (i) (k)
-
-
0.01
-
-
-
-
-
Effect of non-recurring professional fees (j) (k)
0.02
0.08
0.09
Effect of gain on redemption of equity method investment (k)
(0.04)
-
Effect of loss on sale of asset held for sale (k) (l)
0.02
Effect Foreign currency transaction (gains) or losses(b) (g)
(0.04)
0.10
0.09
0.32
0.48
0.04
(0.12)
(0.03)
Effect of tax impact from Tax Act (g) (h)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Effect tax adjustment(c) (g)
(0.05)
(0.08)
-
(0.65)
(0.77)
(0.06)
(0.09)
(0.11)
Effect of noncontrolling interest (d) (g)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Effect of dividend on Series A Convertible Preferred Stock (f) (g)
0.03
0.03
-
-
0.13
-
0.03
-
Effect of change in shares for non-GAAP WASO (f)
(0.01)
(0.01)
-
-
(0.13)
-
(0.02)
-
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (e) (g)
0.41
0.54
0.78
0.41
2.14
0.20
0.53
1.03
Acquisition-relatedcharges include, when applicable, amortization of purchased intangibles, external deal costs, transaction-related professional fees, acquisition-related retention bonuses, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, accreted interest related to deferred acquisition payments, charges for impairment of acquired intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs including integration expenses consisting of outside professional and consulting services and direct and incremental travel costs. Restructuring charges, when applicable, include termination benefits, as well as certain professional fees related to restructuring. The following table provides the details of the acquisition-related charges and restructuring charges:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Amortization of intangible assets
$
4,858
$
3,496
$
13,983
$
10,157
Acquisition cost and integration costs
$
-
$
849
$
-
$
2,584
Transaction costs related to the Barings Transaction
$
1,370
$
-
$
6,367
$
-
Changes in fair value of contingent consideration
$
284
$
-
$
(481)
$
-
Acquisition-related charges included in costs of revenue and operating expense
$
6,512
$
4,345
$
19,869
$
12,741
Accreted interest related to deferred acquisition payments
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
267
Total acquisition-related charges and restructuring charges
$
6,512
$
4,345
$
19,869
$
13,008
Foreign currency transaction gains and losses are inclusive of gains and losses on related foreign exchange forward contracts not designated as hedging instruments for accounting purposes.
Tax adjustments reflect the tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments using the tax rates at which these adjustments are expected to be realized for the respective periods. For fiscal year 2020, tax adjustments exclude BEAT tax impact in contemplation of a reorganization of our Indian legal entities and assume application of foreign tax credit benefits in the United States.
Noncontrolling interest represents the minority shareholders interest of Polaris.
Non-GAAPdiluted earnings per share is subject to rounding.
During the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 all of the 3,000,000 shares of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock were included in the calculations of both GAAP and non- GAAP diluted earnings per share as their effect would have been dilutive using the if-converted method. During the nine months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, all of the 3,000,000 shares of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock were excluded from the calculations of GAAP diluted earnings per share as their effect would have been anti-dilutive using the if-converted method.
The following table provides the non-GAAP net income available to Virtusa common stockholders and non-GAAP dilutive weighted average shares outstanding using the if-converted method to calculate the non-GAAP diluted earnings per share for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2020:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Non-GAAP net income available to Virtusa common stockholders
$
33,765
$
25,147
$
56,717
$
54,974
Add: Dividends and accretion on Series A Convertible Preferred Stock
$
1,087
$
1,087
$
2,175
$
3,262
Non-GAAP net income available to Virtusa common stockholders and assumed
conversion
$
34,852
$
26,234
$
58,892
$
58,236
GAAP dilutive weighted average shares outstanding
33,897,596
33,458,231
30,665,142
30,700,269
Add: Incremental effect of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock as converted
-
-
2,000,000
3,000,000
Non-GAAP dilutive weighted average shares outstanding
33,897,596
33,458,231
32,665,142
33,700,269
To the extent the Series A Convertible Preferred Stock is dilutive using the if-converted method, the Series A Convertible Preferred Stock is included in the weighted average shares outstanding to determine non-GAAP diluted earnings per share.
Impact from the U.S. government enacted comprehensive tax legislation ("Tax Act")
Other-than-temporaryimpairment of available-for-sale securities recognized in earnings
Non-recurringfees for advisory, legal, consulting and proxy solicitation services in connection with a contested proxy solicitation with respect to our annual shareholder meeting and the election of directors. Also included is the reimbursement of fees and expenses incurred in connection with the settlement of the contested proxy solicitation.
To the extent the Series A Convertible Preferred Stock is dilutive using the if-converted method, the Series A Convertible Preferred Stock is included in the
weighted average shares outstanding to determine non-GAAP diluted earnings per share.
(l) Loss on sale of land acquired in the Polaris Transaction that was classified as asset held for sale
Non-GAAP Financial Information
This data sheet includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by Regulation G by the Securities and Exchange Commission. These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures should be read in conjunction with Virtusa's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.
