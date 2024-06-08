Virya Resources Limited announced that Board of Director have approved to incorporate a subsidiary company in Indonesia in the name of "PT Virya Resources (Indonesia)" (Subject to availability) to create a separate entity for carrying on the business of Commodities Trading.
Virya Resources Limited
Equities
GYTRIPA
INE661K01010
Construction & Engineering
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|592.6 INR
|-1.99%
|-.--%
|-13.94%
|02:05pm
|Virya Resources Limited Approves Incorporation of Subsidiary Company in Indonesia
|CI
|Jun. 05
|Virya Resources Limited Approves Appointment of Natarajan Venkata Subramanian as Director
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-13.94%
|10.65M
|-2.59%
|68.29B
|+0.17%
|58.15B
|+24.80%
|39.43B
|+16.63%
|32.22B
|+9.45%
|28.61B
|+17.61%
|21.32B
|+11.96%
|18.85B
|+45.11%
|17.73B
|+74.53%
|17.67B
- Stock Market
- Equities
- GYTRIPA Stock
- News Virya Resources Limited
- Virya Resources Limited Approves Incorporation of Subsidiary Company in Indonesia