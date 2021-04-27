Log in
    V

VISA

(V)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 04/27 04:20:57 pm
233.5 USD   +1.37%
04:19pVISA : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:15pVISA INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:13pVISA  : Q2 2021 Earnings Release
PU
Visa Inc. : Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

04/27/2021 | 04:09pm EDT
Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) today announced its fiscal second quarter 2021 financial results through an earnings release that will be furnished with the Securities and Exchange Commission on a Form 8-K and will be available on its Investor Relations website at http://investor.visa.com/sec-filings/default.aspx.

Visa will host a live audio webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss these financial results. The webcast and all related materials can also be accessed through Visa’s Investor Relations website at http://investor.visa.com/financial-information/quarterly-earnings/default.aspx.

About Visa Inc.

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the world’s leader in digital payments. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network – enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The company’s relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of digital commerce on any device for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce. For more information, visit About Visa, visa.com/blog and @VisaNews.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 23 292 M - -
Net income 2021 12 060 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 782 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 41,8x
Yield 2021 0,55%
Capitalization 492 B 492 B -
EV / Sales 2021 21,3x
EV / Sales 2022 17,8x
Nbr of Employees 20 500
Free-Float 84,2%
Technical analysis trends VISA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 247,84 $
Last Close Price 230,34 $
Spread / Highest target 28,9%
Spread / Average Target 7,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alfred F. Kelly Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ryan McInerney President
Vasant M. Prabhu Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Rajat Taneja President-Technology
Kelly Mahon Tullier Secretary, Chief Legal & Administrative Office
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VISA5.31%492 300
MASTERCARD8.44%384 898
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.16.02%319 070
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.1.71%35 150
NUVEI CORPORATION11.84%9 975
AVAST PLC-11.72%6 822
