Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Visa
  6. News
  7. Summary
    V   US92826C8394

VISA

(V)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Visa Inc. : to Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results on October 26, 2021

10/07/2021 | 04:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) will report its fiscal fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. After market close, Visa will furnish the results with the Securities and Exchange Commission and post them, along with accompanying financial information, on the Visa Investor Relations website. Visa will issue a news wire alert when the earnings materials are publicly available, including a link to those documents.

Visa’s executive management team will then host a live audio webcast beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss financial results and business highlights.

All interested parties are invited to listen to the live webcast at http://investor.visa.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Visa’s Investor Relations website for 90 days.

Visa is currently in its customary “quiet period” during which time company executives will not be interacting with the investment community. This quiet period will be in place until fiscal fourth quarter and full-year 2021 earnings are publicly available on October 26, 2021.

About Visa Inc.

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the world’s leader in digital payments. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network – enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The company’s relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of digital commerce on any device for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce. For more information, visit About Visa, visa.com/blog and @VisaNews.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about VISA
04:08pVISA INC. : to Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results on Octo..
BU
03:54pFinancial Stocks Fading Slightly Just Ahead of Thursday Close
MT
01:52pFinancial Stocks Still Adding to Morning Advance
MT
09:26aWall Street Set for Higher Open as Debt Ceiling Worries Subside
MT
09:21aFinancial Stocks Climb Pre-Bell Thursday
MT
08:18aVISA : to Expand Installments Service to Australia
MT
07:06aVISA : Installments Expands to Australia, Offering a New Way to Buy Now, Pay Later
BU
10/06Australia's Openpay secures $271 million debt funding for U.S. launch
RE
10/06GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : LVMH, Pepsico, Tesco, Visa, Novartis...
10/05Visa Reportedly Mulls Changing Processing Terms For Apple Pay Transactions
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VISA
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 24 054 M - -
Net income 2021 12 226 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 230 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 40,5x
Yield 2021 0,57%
Capitalization 482 B 482 B -
EV / Sales 2021 20,1x
EV / Sales 2022 16,8x
Nbr of Employees 20 500
Free-Float 84,6%
Chart VISA
Duration : Period :
Visa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VISA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 226,51 $
Average target price 279,23 $
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alfred F. Kelly Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ryan McInerney President
Vasant M. Prabhu Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Rajat Taneja President-Technology
Kelly Mahon Tullier Secretary, Chief Legal & Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VISA3.56%481 745
MASTERCARD-3.85%344 079
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.12.75%310 279
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.36.79%47 352
NUVEI CORPORATION109.37%18 351
AVAST PLC4.74%7 900