VISA

VISA

(V)
08/24 08:48:16 am
205.04 USD   +0.45%
08:35aVISA : Invests in Payments-Tech Company MagicCube Again
DJ
02:52aVISA : UK Regulator Clears Visa's Acquisition of Plaid
DJ
08/21Antitrust Chief Retools to Ensure Compliance -- WSJ
DJ
Visa : Invests in Payments-Tech Company MagicCube Again

08/24/2020 | 08:35am EDT

By Micah Maidenberg

Visa Inc. said it provided another round of investment in MagicCube, a company that says its technology allows mobile phones and other devices to read contactless credit cards and securely capture PINs.

Visa previously invested in the company. The amount of the new financing wasn't disclosed.

"Sellers are looking for simple, low-barrier ways to offer digital payments and there may be nothing simpler than transforming an everyday device, such as a mobile phone, into a payment terminal," Mary Kay Bowman, global head of buyer and seller solutions at Visa, said in a statement.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 21 794 M - -
Net income 2020 11 135 M - -
Net Debt 2020 7 266 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 40,7x
Yield 2020 0,59%
Capitalization 434 B 434 B -
EV / Sales 2020 20,3x
EV / Sales 2021 18,3x
Nbr of Employees 19 500
Free-Float 78,4%
Chart VISA
Duration : Period :
Visa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VISA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 219,12 $
Last Close Price 204,13 $
Spread / Highest target 21,0%
Spread / Average Target 7,34%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alfred F. Kelly Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ryan McInerney President
Vasant M. Prabhu Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Rajat Taneja President-Technology
John A. C. Swainson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VISA8.64%434 361
MASTERCARD12.90%337 458
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.81.93%230 894
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.16.47%25 981
AVAST PLC18.93%7 227
MIMECAST LIMITED6.96%2 937
