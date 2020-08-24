Visa : Invests in Payments-Tech Company MagicCube Again

By Micah Maidenberg

Visa Inc. said it provided another round of investment in MagicCube, a company that says its technology allows mobile phones and other devices to read contactless credit cards and securely capture PINs.

Visa previously invested in the company. The amount of the new financing wasn't disclosed.

"Sellers are looking for simple, low-barrier ways to offer digital payments and there may be nothing simpler than transforming an everyday device, such as a mobile phone, into a payment terminal," Mary Kay Bowman, global head of buyer and seller solutions at Visa, said in a statement.

