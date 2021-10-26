Log in
    V   US92826C8394

VISA

(V)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 10/26 04:10:00 pm
231.82 USD   -0.88%
04:28pVISA : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:27pVisa Registers 44% Gain in Fiscal Q4 Non-GAAP EPS
MT
04:22pVisa profit rises on increased travel, online spending
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Visa Posts Higher 4Q Sales, Profit as Economic Recovery Boosts Transactions

10/26/2021 | 02:45pm EDT
By Kimberly Chin

Visa Inc. reported increases in net revenue and earnings for its fiscal fourth quarter driven by higher payments volume, cross-border volume and processed transactions as economies opened up with the wider availability of Covid-19 vaccines.

The company's net profit was $3.58 billion for the quarter ended Sept. 30, up from $2.14 billion in the year-ago period. Earnings for its Class A common stock were $1.65 a share, up from 97 cents a share a year earlier. Adjusted earnings were $1.62 a share. Analysts were expecting $1.56 a share, or $1.55 a share as adjusted, according to a FactSet poll.

Net revenue increased to $6.56 billion from $5.1 billion a year earlier. Analysts were targeting $6.52 billion.

Payments volume, compared with a year ago, rose 17% on a nominal basis, while cross-border volume climbed 38% on the same basis from a year earlier. The total number of transactions processed by Visa increased 21% over the prior year to 45.3 billion.

"Our performance was driven by the continuation of the recovery in many global economies and the increased diversification of our revenue with new flows and value added services," said Chairman and Chief Executive Albert Kelly in prepared remarks.

In July, Visa agreed to acquire Currencycloud, a platform that makes it easier for banks and financial-technology companies to move money across borders and to transact in multiple currencies.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-26-21 1645ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 24 036 M - -
Net income 2021 12 217 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 218 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 41,8x
Yield 2021 0,55%
Capitalization 497 B 497 B -
EV / Sales 2021 20,7x
EV / Sales 2022 17,3x
Nbr of Employees 20 500
Free-Float 84,6%
Chart VISA
Duration : Period :
Visa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VISA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 233,88 $
Average target price 278,26 $
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alfred F. Kelly Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ryan McInerney President
Vasant M. Prabhu Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Rajat Taneja President-Technology
Kelly Mahon Tullier Vice Chairman, Secretary, Chief People Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VISA6.93%497 420
MASTERCARD0.48%356 088
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.5.41%290 092
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.40.06%48 486
NUVEI CORPORATION105.64%18 480
AVAST PLC4.45%8 006