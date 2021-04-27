Visa : Q2 2021 Earnings Presentation 04/27/2021 | 04:13pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields VisaEdit MasterInc. text styles FisClickalToSecondEdit MasterQuarterTitle2021 Financial Results AprilEdit Master27, 2021text styles Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Results Net Client Incentives Diluted Class A YoY Increase / (Decrease) as a % of Operating Expense Effective Tax Rate Common Stock Revenues Gross Revenue Earnings Per Share GAAP Nominal-Dollar Basis (2%)* 25.8% 11% 16.6% 0% Non-GAAPNominal-Dollar Basis(1) 3% 16.8% (1%) Foreign Currency Impact (~0.5%) ~3% ~0.5% Acquisition Impact ~0% 0% ~0% 0% ~0% Adjusted Constant-Dollar Basis(2) (3%) 25.8% 6% 16.8% 0% Had we recognized service revenues on current quarter payments volume and other revenue components remained unchanged, net revenues would have been approximately flat. Non-GAAP results exclude a special item, equity investment gains and losses, amortization of acquired intangible assets for acquisitions in fiscal year 2019 and subsequent periods, and non-recurringacquisition-related costs. Adjusted financial results are on a constant-dollar basis and exclude the impact of the non-GAAP items and operating revenues and expenses of the acquired entities that were not in the entire quarter of the previous year and the incremental interest expense or forgone interest income as a result of funding the acquisition through debt or cash, respectively. Note: Refer to Non-GAAP and Adjusted Constant-Dollar Results Footnote for further information. 1 Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results ©2021 Visa. All rights reserved. Non-GAAP and Adjusted Constant-Dollar Results Footnote We consider non-GAAP measures useful to investors because they provide greater transparency into management´s view and assessment of the Company´s ongoing operating performance by removing items management believes are not representative of our continuing operations, as they may be non-recurring or have no cash impact, and may distort our longer-term operating trends. We believe these measures to be useful to enhance the comparability of our results from period to period and with our competitors, as well as to show ongoing results from operations distinct from items that are infrequent or not associated with the Company´s core operations. The Company does not, nor does it suggest investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP financial information. We exclude the following to arrive at our Adjusted Constant-Dollar Financial Results: ◦ non-GAAP impacts of (refer to the financial tables in the earnings release for further details): ▪ special item(s); ▪ equity investment gains and losses; ▪ amortization of acquired intangible assets for acquisitions in fiscal year 2019 and subsequent periods; ▪ non-recurringacquisition-related costs; ◦ impact of foreign currency to provide currency-neutral growth rates which management believes are a better reflection of the underlying performance of our business; and ◦ impact of acquisitions, which include operating revenues and expenses of the acquired entities that were not in the entire quarter of the previous year and the incremental interest expense or forgone interest income as a result of funding the acquisition through debt or cash, respectively, which management believes enhances the comparability of our results. These amounts will be adjusted until we lap the quarter that the entity was acquired in, at which time there will be comparable results within each reported period. 2 Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results ©2021 Visa. All rights reserved. Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Results Our key business driver growth rates are starting to ramp up, reflecting the depressed levels in 2020 due to COVID-19 and making year-over-year comparisons difficult to interpret

COVID-19 and making year-over-year comparisons difficult to interpret Compared to fiscal second quarter 2019 levels, payments volume and processed transactions were both 16 percentage points higher, while cross-border volumes excluding intra-Europe remained 25 percentage points lower. All business drivers were consistent or improved from the fiscal first quarter's results indexed to 2019

cross-border volumes excluding intra-Europe remained 25 percentage points lower. All business drivers were consistent or improved from the fiscal first quarter's results indexed to 2019 Returned $2.4B of capital to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends In billions, except percentages and per share data. % change is calculated over the comparable prior-year period. Q2 2021 USD % Change Net Revenues $5.7 (2%) GAAP Net Income $3.0 (2%) GAAP Earnings Per Share $1.38 0% Non-GAAP Net Income(1) $3.0 (2%) Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share(1) $1.38 (1%) Non-GAAP results exclude a special item, equity investment gains and losses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, non-recurringacquisition-related costs and the related tax impacts. Q2 2021 Key Business Drivers (YoY increase / (decrease), volume in constant dollars) Q2 2021 Payments Volume 11% Cross-Border Volume Excluding Intra-Europe(1) (21%) Cross-Border Volume Total (11%) Processed Transactions 8% Cross-border volume excluding transactions within Europe. 3 Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results ©2021 Visa. All rights reserved. Operational Performance Metrics Monthly Growth U.S. Payments Volume 110% Total Credit Debit 110% Total Card Present Card Not Present Card Not Present, Excluding Travel 90% 90% 70% 70% 50% 50% 30% 30% 10% 10% (10%) (10%) (30%) (30%) (50%) (50%) Jan Feb* Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb* Mar Apr Jan Feb* Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb* Mar Apr 1-21 1-21 2021 2020 2021 2020 * February growth rates for total U.S. payments volume would have been 10% and 9% in 2020 and 2021, respectively, if the impact of February 29, 2020 was excluded. Note: Results are calculated over the comparable prior-year period. Refer to Operational Performance Data footnote for further information on these metrics. 4 Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results ©2021 Visa. All rights reserved. Operational Performance Metrics Monthly Index vs. FY 2019 Fiscal year 2021 results are indexed to the corresponding period in fiscal year 2019, with a baseline of 100 U.S. Payments Volume Total Credit Debit Total Card Present Card Not Present Card Not Present, Excluding Travel 160 160 150 150 140 140 130 130 120 120 110 110 100 100 90 90 Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr 1-21 1-21 2020 2021 2020 2021 Note: Refer to Operational Performance Data footnote for further information on these metrics. 5 Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results ©2021 Visa. All rights reserved. 55% 45% 35% 25% 15% 5% (5%) (15%) (25%) Operational Performance Metrics Monthly Growth Processed Transactions Jan Feb* Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb* Mar Apr 1-21 2020 2021 * February growth rates would have been 12% and 2% in 2020 and 2021, respectively, if the impact of February 29, 2020 was excluded. Note: Results are calculated over the comparable prior-year period. Refer to Operational Performance Data footnote for further information on these metrics. 6 Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results ©2021 Visa. All rights reserved. Operational Performance Metrics Monthly Index vs. FY 2019 Fiscal year 2021 results are indexed to the corresponding period in fiscal year 2019, with a baseline of 100 Processed Transactions 118 116 114 112 110 108 106 104 102 100 Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr 1-21 2020 2021 Note: Refer to Operational Performance Data footnote for further information on these metrics. 7 Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results ©2021 Visa. All rights reserved. Operational Performance Metrics Monthly Growth Cross-Border Volume Cross-Border Volume Excluding Intra-Europe (Constant Dollar) (Constant Dollar) Excluding Intra-Europe Total Total Card Present + Card Not Present Travel 130% 130% Card Not Present Card Not Present, Excluding Travel 110% 110% 90% 90% 70% 70% 50% 50% 30% 30% 10% 10% (10%) (10%) (30%) (30%) (50%) (50%) (70%) (70%) (90%) (90%) * * * * Apr Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar 1-21 1-21 2020 2021 2020 2021 February growth rates for cross-border volume excluding intra-Europe and total cross-border volume would have been 3% and 6% in 2020, respectively, and (26%) and (16%) in 2021, respectively, if the impact of February 29, 2020 was excluded. Note: Results are calculated over the comparable prior-year period. Refer to Operational Performance Data footnote for further information on these metrics. 8 Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results ©2021 Visa. All rights reserved. Operational Performance Metrics Monthly Index vs. FY 2019 Fiscal year 2021 results are indexed to the corresponding period in fiscal year 2019, with a baseline of 100 Cross-Border Volume Cross-Border Volume Excluding Intra-Europe (Constant Dollar) (Constant Dollar) Excluding Intra-Europe Total Total Card Present + Card Not Present Travel 150 150 Card Not Present Card Not Present, Excluding Travel 130 130 110 110 90 90 70 70 50 50 30 30 Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr 1-21 1-21 2020 2021 2020 2021 Note: Refer to Operational Performance Data footnote for further information on these metrics. 9 Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results ©2021 Visa. All rights reserved. Operational Performance Metrics Weekly Growth U.S. Payments Volume Total Credit Debit Total Card Present Card Not Present Card Not Present, Excluding Travel 120% 100% 80% 60% 40% 20% 0% (20%) 120% 100% 80% 60% 40% 20% 0% January February March April (20%) January February March April 6 13 20 27 3 10 17 24 3 10 17 24 31 7 14 21 6 13 20 27 3 10 17 24 3 10 17 24 31 7 14 21 Week Ended Week Ended Note: Results are calculated over the comparable prior-year period. Refer to Operational Performance Data footnote for further information on these metrics. 10 Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results ©2021 Visa. All rights reserved. Operational Performance Metrics Weekly Index vs. FY 2019 Fiscal year 2021 results are indexed to the corresponding period in fiscal year 2019, with a baseline of 100 U.S. Payments Volume Total Credit Debit 180 180 160 160 140 140 120 120 100 100 80 January February March April 6 13 20 27 3 10 17 24 3 10 17 24 31 7 14 21 Week Ended Note: Refer to Operational Performance Data footnote for further information on these metrics. 11 Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Total Card Present Card Not Present Card Not Present, Excluding Travel January February March April 6 13 20 27 3 10 17 24 3 10 17 24 31 7 14 21 Week Ended ©2021 Visa. All rights reserved. Operational Performance Metrics Weekly Growth Processed Transactions 70% 50% 30% 10% (10%) January February March April 6 13 20 27 3 10 17 24 3 10 17 24 31 7 14 21 Week Ended Note: Results are calculated over the comparable prior-year period. Refer to Operational Performance Data footnote for further information on these metrics. 12 Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results ©2021 Visa. All rights reserved. Operational Performance Metrics Weekly Index vs. FY 2019 Fiscal year 2021 results are indexed to the corresponding period in fiscal year 2019, with a baseline of 100 Processed Transactions 120 116 112 108 104 100 January February March April 6 13 20 27 3 10 17 24 3 10 17 24 31 7 14 21 Week Ended Note: Refer to Operational Performance Data footnote for further information on these metrics. 13 Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results ©2021 Visa. All rights reserved. Operational Performance Metrics Weekly Growth Cross-Border Volume (Constant Dollar) 150% Excluding Intra-Europe Total 130% 110% 90% 70% 50% 30% 10% (10%) (30%) (50%) (70%) January February March April 6 13 20 27 3 10 17 24 3 10 17 24 31 7 14 21 Week Ended Cross-Border Volume Excluding Intra-Europe (Constant Dollar) Total Card Present + Card Not Present Travel Card Not Present Card Not Present, Excluding Travel 150% 130% 110% 90% 70% 50% 30% 10% (10%) (30%) (50%) (70%) January February March April 6 13 20 27 3 10 17 24 3 10 17 24 31 7 14 21 Week Ended Note: Results are calculated over the comparable prior-year period. Refer to Operational Performance Data footnote for further information on these metrics. 14 Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results ©2021 Visa. All rights reserved. Operational Performance Metrics Weekly Index vs. FY 2019 Fiscal year 2021 results are indexed to the corresponding period in fiscal year 2019, with a baseline of 100 Cross-Border Volume (Constant Dollar) Excluding Intra-Europe Total 170 150 130 110 90 70 50 30 January February March April 6 13 20 27 3 10 17 24 3 10 17 24 31 7 14 21 Week Ended Note: Refer to Operational Performance Data footnote for further information on these metrics. 15 Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results 170 150 130 110 90 70 50 30 Cross-Border Volume Excluding Intra-Europe (Constant Dollar) Total Card Present + Card Not Present Travel Card Not Present Card Not Present, Excluding Travel January February March April 6 13 20 27 3 10 17 24 3 10 17 24 31 7 14 21 Week Ended ©2021 Visa. All rights reserved. Payments Volume Results Q2 FY2021 Visa Inc. Credit Debit Nominal Constant 26%24% 14%11% 2%0% Nominal USD (in billions) $500 $657 U.S. $1,157 International $1,266 $643 $623 Total $2,423 $1,143 $1,280 Note: The chart results are calculated over the comparable prior-year period. Refer to Operational Performance Data footnote for further information on these metrics. 16 Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results ©2021 Visa. All rights reserved. Payments Volume Results Q1 FY2021 Visa Inc. Credit Debit Nominal Constant 17%18% 5%5% (5%) (6%) Nominal USD (in billions) $535 $605 U.S. $1,140 International $1,335 $680 $655 Total $2,475 $1,216 $1,260 Note: The chart results are calculated over the comparable prior-year period. Refer to Operational Performance Data footnote for further information on these metrics. 17 Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results ©2021 Visa. All rights reserved. Transactions and Cross-Border Volume Results Q2 FY2021 Transactions Cross-Border 8% 11% 8% Constant Total Total (excluding Nominal Constant intra-Europe)(1) Total Payments Processed (6%) Transaction Count (in millions) (11%) Credit 17,030 16,875 Debit 37,848 33,776 37,644 (21%) Total 54,878 50,651 (1) Cross-border volume excluding transactions within Europe. Note: The chart results are calculated over the comparable prior-year period. Refer to Operational Performance Data footnote for further information on these metrics. 18 Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results ©2021 Visa. All rights reserved. Total Cards (in millions) Q1 FY2021 2020 2021 3,448 3,592 2,311 2,436 1,137 1,156 Total Visa Inc. Credit Debit 4% 2% 5% Note: The chart results are calculated over the comparable prior-year period. Refer to Operational Performance Data footnote for further information on these metrics. 19 Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results ©2021 Visa. All rights reserved. Revenue Results Q2 FY2021 Reported Adjusted 17% 11% 8% 0%2% (2%) (3%) (19%) Service Data Processing International Other Gross Client Net Transaction Revenues Revenues Revenues Revenues Revenues Incentives Revenues Reported Nominal USD (in millions) $1,488 $392 $7,721 $1,992 $5,729 $2,845 $2,996 Client Incentives as a % of Gross Revenues 25.8% Note: The chart results are calculated over the comparable prior-year period. Refer to Non-GAAP and Adjusted Constant-Dollar Results Footnote for further information on adjusted results. Percentage changes are calculated based on unrounded numbers. 20 Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results ©2021 Visa. All rights reserved. Operating Expense Results Q2 FY2021 Reported Non-GAAP Adjusted 35% 18% 19% 11% 5% 4% 6% 3% (12%) (12%) PersonnelMarketing Reported Nominal USD (in millions) $1,114$206 (2%) (1%) (21%) (21%) (22%) (66%) (66%) Network & Professional Depreciation & General & Litigation Total Operating Processing Fees Amortization Administrative Provision Expenses $179 $82 $201 $363 $3 $2,148 Note: The chart results are calculated over the comparable prior-year period. Refer to Non-GAAP and Adjusted Constant-Dollar Results Footnote for further information on non-GAAP and adjusted results. Percentage changes are calculated based on unrounded numbers. Refer to the financial tables in the earnings release for further details and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures presented. 21 Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results ©2021 Visa. All rights reserved. Operational Performance Data Footnote Current quarter payments volume and other select metrics are provided in the operational performance data supplement in the earnings release to provide more recent operating data. Service revenues continue to be recognized based on payments volume in the prior quarter. Total transactions represent payments and cash transactions as reported by Visa clients on their operating certificates. Processed transactions represent transactions involving cards and other form factors carrying the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, V PAY and PLUS cards processed on Visa's networks. On occasion, reported payments volume, transaction and card information may be updated to reflect revised client submissions or other adjustments. Prior-period updates, other than the change to the payments volume definition, are not material. Figures may not recalculate exactly due to rounding. Percentage changes and totals are calculated based on unrounded numbers. Constant-dollar growth rates exclude the impact of foreign currency fluctuations against the U.S. dollar in measuring performance. 22 Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results ©2021 Visa. All rights reserved. Free Cash Flow We had cash, cash equivalents and investment securities of $18.7 billion as of March 31, 2021. (USD in millions) Calculation of Free Cash Flow Q2 2021 QTD Q2 2021 YTD Net cash provided by operating activities $3,329 $6,842 Less: capital expenditures (158) (318) Free Cash Flow(1) $3,171 $6,524 Free Cash Flow is cash provided by operating activities adjusted to reflect capital investments made in the business Cash Returned to Shareholders Q2 2021 QTD Q2 2021 YTD Share repurchases $1,731 $3,497 Dividends $701 $1,404 Note: Management believes that this presentation is useful to measure Visa's generation of cash available to first re-invest in the business, and then return excess cash to shareholders through stock repurchases and cash dividends. 23 Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results ©2021 Visa. All rights reserved. Forward-Looking Statements This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that relate to, among other things, the impact on our underlying business drivers and other volume and transaction trends as a result of COVID-19, our future operations, prospects, developments, strategies and business growth. Forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as "anticipates," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "projects," "outlook," "could," "should," "will," "continue" and other similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made, are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control and are difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, our forward -looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to: impact of global economic, political, market, health and social events or conditions, including the impact of COVID-19;

COVID-19; increased oversight and regulation of the global payments industry and our business;

impact of government-imposed obligations and/or restrictions on international payment systems;

government-imposed obligations and/or restrictions on international payment systems; outcome of tax, litigation and governmental investigation matters;

increasingly intense competition in the payments industry, including competition for our clients and merchants;

proliferation and continuous evolution of new technologies and business models;

our ability to maintain relationships with our clients, acquirers, processors, merchants and other third parties;

brand or reputational damage;

exposure to loss or illiquidity due to settlement guarantees;

the impact of the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union;

a disruption, failure, breach or cyber-attack of our networks or systems;

cyber-attack of our networks or systems; risks, uncertainties and the failure to achieve the anticipated benefits with respect to our acquisitions and other strategic investments; and

other factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2020, and our subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Except as required by law, we do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. 24 Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results ©2021 Visa. All rights reserved. Attachments Original document

