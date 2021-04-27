Visa : Q2 2021 Earnings Release

Visa Inc. Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Results
San Francisco, CA, April 27, 2021 - Visa Inc. (NYSE: V)
GAAP and non-GAAP net income of $3.0B or $1.38 per share
Net revenues of $5.7B, a decrease of 2% or approximately flat if service revenues were recognized on current quarter's payments volume
Our key business driver growth rates are starting to ramp up, reflecting the depressed levels in 2020 due to COVID-19 and making year-over-year comparisons difficult to interpret
Compared to fiscal second quarter 2019 levels, payments volume and processed transactions were both 16 percentage points higher, while cross-border volumes excluding intra-Europe remained 25 percentage points lower. All business drivers were consistent or improved from the fiscal first quarter's results indexed to 2019
Returned $2.4B of capital to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends
Q2 2021
In billions, except percentages and per share data. % change is
USD
% Change
calculated over the comparable prior-year period.
Net Revenues
$5.7
(2%)
GAAP Net Income
$3.0
(2%)
GAAP Earnings Per Share
$1.38
0%
Non-GAAP Net Income(1)
$3.0
(2%)
Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share(1)
$1.38
(1%)
Non-GAAPresults exclude a special item, equity investment gains and losses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, non-recurringacquisition-related costs and the related
tax impacts.
Q2 2021 Key Business Drivers
(YoY increase / (decrease), volume in constant dollars)
Q2 2021
Payments Volume
11%
Cross-Border Volume Excluding Intra-Europe(1)
(21%)
Cross-Border Volume Total
(11%)
Processed Transactions
8%
Cross-bordervolume excluding transactions within Europe.
Alfred F. Kelly, Jr.,Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Visa Inc.,commented on the results:
"The COVID-19 pandemic certainly has turned the world upside down in the last year, but we believe we are starting to see the beginning of the end and the recovery is well underway in a number of key markets around the world. This quarter, we saw a return to positive growth for credit and card present transactions and debit and eCommerce growth stayed at very healthy levels. Cross-border travel is the slowest sector to return, but there are some green shoots that offer real indication of people looking to see the world. As economies are recovering, Visa is very well-positioned and continues to invest and innovate to drive big gains in our three strategic growth areas: consumer payments, new flows and value added services."
Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 - Financial Highlights
GAAP net income in the fiscal second quarter was $3.0 billion or $1.38 per share, a decrease of 2% and flat, respectively, over prior year's results. Current year's results included $152 million pertaining to a special item for additional indirect taxes related to prior periods, $156 million of net gains from equity investments and $18 million regarding the amortization of acquired intangible assets and non-recurringacquisition-related costs. Prior year's results included $2 million of net losses from equity investments and $16 million corresponding to the amortization of acquired intangible assets and non-recurringacquisition-related costs. Excluding these items and the related tax impacts, non-GAAP net income for the quarter was $3.0 billion or $1.38 per share, decreases of 2% and 1%, respectively, over prior year's results (refer to the accompanying financial tables for further details and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures presented). Non-GAAP earnings per share was approximately flat on a constant-dollar basis. All references to earnings per share assume fully-diluted class A share count.
Net revenues in the fiscal second quarter were $5.7 billion, a decrease of 2%, primarily driven by the year-over-year decline in cross-border volume, mostly offset by growth in payments volume and processed transactions. Net revenues decreased approximately 3% on a constant-dollar basis. Had we recognized service revenues on current quarter payments volume and other revenue components remained unchanged, net revenues would have been approximately flat.
Payments volume for the three months ended December 31, 2020, on which fiscal second quarter service revenue is recognized, increased 5% over the prior year on a constant-dollar basis.
Payments volume for the three months ended March 31, 2021, increased 11% over the prior year on a constant-dollar basis.
Cross-border volume excluding transactions within Europe, which drive our international transaction revenues, declined 21% on a constant-dollar basis for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Total cross-border volume on a constant-dollar basis declined 11% in the quarter.
Total processed transactions, which represent transactions processed by Visa, for the three months ended March 31, 2021, were 37.6 billion, an 8% increase over the prior year, led by domestic transactions.
Fiscal second quarter service revenues were $2.8 billion, an increase of 8% over the prior year, and are recognized based on payments volume in the prior quarter. All other revenue categories are recognized based on current quarter activity. Data processing revenues grew 11% over the prior year to $3.0 billion. International transaction revenues declined 19% over the prior year to $1.5 billion. Other revenues of $392 million were flat over the prior year. Client incentives, a contra-revenue item, were $2.0 billion and represented 25.8% of gross revenues.
GAAP operating expenses were $2.1 billion for the fiscal second quarter, an 11% increase over the prior year's results, including the special item related to the additional indirect taxes in the current year and the amortization of acquired intangible assets and non- recurring acquisition-related costs in the current and prior year. Excluding these operating expense items, non-GAAP operating expenses increased 3% over the prior year, primarily driven by an increase in personnel expenses partially offset by decreases in general and administrative, marketing and professional fees.
GAAP non-operating income was $47 million for the fiscal second quarter, including $156 million of net equity investment gains. Excluding this item, non-GAAPnon-operating expense was $109 million.
GAAP effective income tax rate was 16.6% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, including the tax impacts of the special item, net equity investment gains, amortization of acquired intangible assets and non-recurringacquisition-related costs. Excluding these items, the non-GAAP effective income tax rate was 16.8% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates benefited from completing certain tax audits.
Cash, cash equivalents and investment securities were $18.7 billion at March 31, 2021.
The weighted-average number of diluted shares of class A common stock outstanding was 2.19 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
Other Notable Items
During the three months ended March 31, 2021, Visa repurchased 8.3 million shares of class A common stock at an average price of $208.51 per share for $1.7 billion. In the six months ended March 31, 2021, Visa repurchased a total of 17.0 million shares of class A common stock, at an average price of $205.33 per share, using $3.5 billion of cash on hand. The Company had $9.9 billion of remaining authorized funds for share repurchase as of March 31, 2021.
On April 23, 2021, the board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share of class A common stock (determined in the case of class B and C common stock and series A, B and C convertible participating preferred stock on an as- converted basis) payable on June 1, 2021, to all holders of record as of May 14, 2021.
Financial Outlook for Fiscal Full-Year 2021
Given the continuing impact of COVID-19 and the significant uncertainty in the global economy, it is difficult to reasonably estimate the Company's annual results; therefore we are not providing a fiscal full-year 2021 outlook at this time.
Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Results Call Details
Visa's executive management team will host a live audio webcast beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) today to discuss the financial results and business highlights. All interested parties are invited to listen to the live webcast at
http://investor.visa.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Visa Investor Relations website for 30 days. Investor information, including supplemental financial information, is available on Visa Inc.'s Investor Relations website at
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that relate to, among other things, the impact on our underlying business drivers and other volume and transaction trends as a result of COVID-19, our future operations, prospects, developments, strategies and business growth. Forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as "anticipates," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "projects," "outlook," "could," "should," "will," "continue" and other similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be forward- looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made, are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control and are difficult to predict.
Actual results could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, our forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to:
impact of global economic, political, market, health and social events or conditions, including the impact of COVID-19;
increased oversight and regulation of the global payments industry and our business;
impact of government-imposed obligations and/or restrictions on international payment systems;
outcome of tax, litigation and governmental investigation matters;
increasingly intense competition in the payments industry, including competition for our clients and merchants;
proliferation and continuous evolution of new technologies and business models;
our ability to maintain relationships with our clients, acquirers, processors, merchants and other third parties;
brand or reputational damage;
exposure to loss or illiquidity due to settlement guarantees;
the impact of the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union;
a disruption, failure, breach or cyber-attack of our networks or systems;
risks, uncertainties and the failure to achieve the anticipated benefits with respect to our acquisitions and other strategic investments; and
other factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2020, and our subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K.
Except as required by law, we do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
About Visa Inc.
Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the world's leader in digital payments. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network - enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. Our relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of digital commerce on any device for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce. For more information, visit usa.visa.com/about-visa.html, usa.visa.com/visa- everywhere/blog.html and @VisaNews.
Contacts
Investor Relations
Media Relations
Mike Milotich or Jennifer Como, 650-432-7644
Andy Gerlt, 650-432-2990
InvestorRelations@visa.com
Press@visa.com
Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 - Financial Summary
Q2 FISCAL 2021 INCOME STATEMENT SUMMARY
(in millions, except percentages and per share data)
Re ve nue s
Three Months Ended
YoY Change
March 31, 2021
GAAP
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Non-GAAP
Service revenues
$
2,845
$
2,845
8%
8%
Data processing revenues
2,996
2,996
11%
11%
International transaction revenues
1,488
1,488
(19%)
(19%)
Other revenues
392
392
0%
0%
Client incentives
(1,992)
(1,992)
17%
17%
Net revenues
5,729
5,729
(2%)
(2%)
Operating Expenses
Personnel
1,114
1,112
18%
19%
Marketing
206
206
(12%)
(12%)
Network and processing
179
179
(2%)
(1%)
Professional fees
82
80
(21%)
(21%)
Depreciation and amortization
201
187
5%
4%
General and administrative
363
211
35%
(22%)
Litigation provision
3
3
(66%)
(66%)
Total operating expenses
2,148
1,978
11%
3%
Operating income
3,581
3,751
(9%)
(5%)
Non-operating income/(expense)
47
(109)
(150%)
15%
Effective tax rate
16.6%
16.8%
(3 ppt)
(3 ppt)
Net income
$
3,026
$
3,031
(2%)
(2%)
Earnings per share
$
1 .38
$
1 .38
0%
(1%)
Q2 FISCAL 2021 KEY BUSINESS DRIVERS
YoY Change
Constant
Nominal
Payments volume
11%
14%
Cross-border volume excluding intra-Europe(1)
(21%)
(19%)
Cross-border volume total
(11%)
(6%)
Processed transactions
8%
8%
Cross-bordervolume excluding transactions within Europe.
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 25 shares authorized and 5 shares issued and outstanding as follows:
Series A convertible participating preferred stock, less than one shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and
713
2,437
September 30, 2020 (the "series A preferred stock")
Series B convertible participating preferred stock, 2 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and September
1,097
1,106
30, 2020 (the "UK&I preferred stock")
Series C convertible participating preferred stock, 3 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and September
1,537
1,543
30, 2020 (the "Europe preferred stock")
Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, 2,001,622 shares authorized, 1,694 and 1,683 shares issued and outstanding at
-
-
March 31, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively
Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 622 shares authorized, 245 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and
-
-
September 30, 2020
Class C common stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,097 shares authorized, 11 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and
-
-
September 30, 2020
Right to recover for covered losses
(41)
(39)
Additional paid-in capital
18,505
16,721
Accumulated income
15,513
14,088
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net:
Investment securities
1
3
Defined benefit pension and other postretirement plans
(192)
(196)
Derivative instruments
(310)
(291)
Foreign currency translation adjustments
873
838
Total accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net
372
354
Total equity
37,696
36,210
Total liabilities and equity
$
80,195
$
80,919
Visa Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(in millions, except per share data)
Net revenues
$
5,729
$
5,854
$
11,416
$
11,908
Operating Expenses
Personnel
1,114
940
2,095
1,922
Marketing
206
235
411
509
Network and processing
179
183
352
364
Professional fees
82
103
165
209
Depreciation and amortization
201
192
398
374
General and administrative
363
269
566
582
Litigation provision
3
8
4
8
Total operating expenses
2,148
1,930
3,991
3,968
Operating income
3,581
3,924
7,425
7,940
Non-operating Income (Expense)
Interest expense, net
(121)
(118)
(257)
(229)
Investment income and other
168
23
208
92
Total non-operating income (expense)
47
(95)
(49)
(137)
Income before income taxes
3,628
3,829
7,376
7,803
Income tax provision
602
745
1,224
1,447
Net income
$
3,026
$
3,084
$
6,152
$
6,356
Basic Earnings Per Share
Class A common stock
$
1.38
$
1.39
$
2.80
$
2.85
Class B common stock
$
2.24
$
2.25
$
4.55
$
4.62
Class C common stock
$
5.52
$
5.54
$
11.22
$
11.40
Basic Weighted-average Shares Outstanding
Class A common stock
1,695
1,703
1,695
1,708
Class B common stock
245
245
245
245
Class C common stock
11
11
11
11
Diluted Earnings Per Share
Class A common stock
$
1.38
$
1.38
$
2.80
$
2.85
Class B common stock
$
2.24
$
2.25
$
4.54
$
4.62
Class C common stock
$
5.52
$
5.54
$
11.20
$
11.38
Diluted Weighted-average Shares Outstanding
Class A common stock
2,193
2,228
2,196
2,234
Class B common stock
245
245
245
245
Class C common stock
11
11
11
11
Visa Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)
Six Months Ended
March 31,
2021
2020
(in
millions)
Operating Activities
Net income
$
6,152
$
6,356
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Client incentives
3,850
3,453
Share-based compensation
275
215
Depreciation and amortization of property, equipment, technology and intangible assets
398
374
Deferred income taxes
(27)
(37)
VE territory covered losses incurred
(17)
(13)
Other
(220)
(84)
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
Settlement receivable
(127)
1,642
Accounts receivable
(165)
38
Client incentives
(3,262)
(4,323)
Other assets
(116)
(496)
Accounts payable
(41)
14
Settlement payable
210
(2,165)
Accrued and other liabilities
(39)
303
Accrued litigation
(29)
65
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
6,842
5,342
Investing Activities
Purchases of property, equipment and technology
(318)
(407)
Investment securities:
Purchases
(2,015)
(499)
Proceeds from maturities and sales
3,871
3,420
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(75)
(77)
Purchases of / contributions to other investments
(30)
(30)
Other investing activities
41
34
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
1,474
2,441
Financing Activities
Repurchase of class A common stock
(3,509)
(5,503)
Repayments of debt
(3,000)
-
Dividends paid
(1,404)
(1,339)
Proceeds from issuance of commercial paper
-
1,001
Cash proceeds from issuance of class A common stock under employee equity plans
108
109
Restricted stock and performance-based shares settled in cash for taxes
(140)
(155)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(7,945)
(5,887)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents
16
88
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents
387
1,984
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period
19,171
10,832
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at end of period
$
19,558
$
12,816
Supplemental Disclosure
Cash paid for income taxes, net
$
1,505
$
1,691
Interest payments on debt
$
340
$
269
Accruals related to purchases of property, equipment and technology
$
17
$
42
Visa Inc. Fiscal 2021 and 2020 Quarterly Results of Operations (unaudited)
Fiscal 2021 Quarter Ended
Fiscal 2020 Quarter Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2021
2020
2020
2020
2020
(in millions)
Net revenues
$
5,729
$
5,687
$
5,101
$
4,837
$
5,854
Operating Expenses
Personnel
1,114
981
922
941
940
Marketing
206
205
288
174
235
Network and processing
179
173
191
172
183
Professional fees
82
83
104
95
103
Depreciation and amortization
201
197
196
197
192
General and administrative
363
203
256
258
269
Litigation provision
3
1
2
1
8
Total operating expenses
2,148
1,843
1,959
1,838
1,930
Operating income
3,581
3,844
3,142
2,999
3,924
Non-operating Income (Expense)
Interest expense, net
(121)
(136)
(145)
(142)
(118)
Investment income and other
168
40
58
75
23
Total non-operating income (expense)
47
(96)
(87)
(67)
(95)
Income before income taxes
3,628
3,748
3,055
2,932
3,829
Income tax provision
602
622
918
559
745
Net income
$
3,026
$
3,126
$
2,137
$
2,373
$
3,084
Visa Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Results (unaudited)
We use non-GAAP financial measures of our performance which exclude certain items which we believe are not representative of our continuing operations, as they may be non-recurring or have no cash impact, and may distort our longer-term operating trends. We consider non-GAAP measures useful to investors because they provide greater transparency into management's view and assessment of our ongoing operating performance.
Gains and losses on equity investments. Gains and losses on equity investments include periodic non-cash fair value adjustments and gains and losses upon sale of an investment. These long-term investments are strategic in nature and are primarily private company investments. Gains and losses and the related tax impacts associated with these investments are tied to the performance of the companies that we invest in and therefore do not correlate to the underlying performance of our business.
Amortization of acquired intangible assets. Amortization of acquired intangible assets consists of amortization of intangible assets such as developed technology, customer relationships and brands acquired in connection with business combinations executed beginning in fiscal 2019. Amortization charges for our acquired intangible assets are non-cash and are significantly affected by the timing, frequency and size of our acquisitions, rather than our core operations. As such, we have excluded this amount and the related tax impact to facilitate an evaluation of our current operating performance and comparison to our past operating performance.
Acquisition-relatedcosts. Acquisition-related costs consist primarily of one-time transaction and integration costs associated with our business combinations. These costs include professional fees, technology integration fees, restructuring activities and other direct costs related to the purchase and integration of acquired entities. It also includes retention equity and deferred equity compensation when they are agreed upon as part of the purchase price of the transaction but are required to be recognized as expense post-combination. We have excluded these amounts and the related tax impacts as the expenses are recognized for a limited duration and do not reflect the underlying performance of our business.
Indirect taxes. During the three and six months ended March 31, 2021, we recognized a one-time charge within general and administrative expense of $152 million, before tax. Net of the related income tax benefit of $40 million, determined by applying applicable tax rates, non-GAAP net income increased by $112 million. This charge is to record our estimate of probable additional indirect taxes, related to prior periods, for which we could be liable as a result of certain changes in applicable law. This one-time charge is not representative of our ongoing operations.
Visa Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Results - continued (unaudited)
Non-GAAP operating expense, non-operating income (expense), income tax provision, effective income tax rate, net income and diluted earnings per share should not be relied upon as substitutes for, or considered in isolation from, measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The following tables reconcile our as-reported financial measures, calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, to our respective non-GAAP financial measures for the three and six months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020.
Three Months Ended March 31, 2021
Non-
Effective
Diluted
Operating
operating
Income Tax
Net
Earnings
Income
Income Tax
Per
Expenses
(Expense)
Provision
Rate(1)
Income
Share(1)
(in millions, except percentages and per share data)
As reported
$
2,148
$
47
$
602
16.6
%
$
3,026
$
1.38
(Gains) Losses on equity investments, net
-
(156)
(35)
(121)
(0.05)
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
(13)
-
3
10
-
Acquisition-related costs
(5)
-
1
4
-
Indirect taxes
(152)
-
40
112
0.05
Non-GAAP
$
1,978
$
(109)
$
611
16.8 %
$
3,031
$
1.38
Six Months Ended March 31, 2021
Non-
Effective
Diluted
Operating
operating
Income Tax
Net
Earnings
Income
Income Tax
Per
Expenses
(Expense)
Provision
Rate(1)
Income
Share(1)
(in millions, except percentages and per share data)
As reported
$
3,991
$
(49)
$
1,224
16.6
%
$
6,152
$
2.80
(Gains) Losses on equity investments, net
-
(172)
(39)
(133)
(0.06)
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
(25)
-
6
19
0.01
Acquisition-related costs
(8)
-
2
6
-
Indirect taxes
(152)
-
40
112
0.05
Non-GAAP
$
3,806
$
(221)
$
1,233
16.7 %
$
6,156
$
2.80
Three Months Ended March 31, 2020
Non-
Effective
Diluted
Operating
operating
Income Tax
Net
Earnings
Income
Income Tax
Per
Expenses
(Expense)
Provision
Rate(1)
Income
Share(1)
(in millions, except percentages and per share data)
As reported
$
1,930
$
(95)
$
745
19.4 %
$
3,084
$
1.38
(Gains) Losses on equity investments, net
-
2
-
2
-
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
(11)
-
2
9
-
Acquisition-related costs
(5)
-
2
3
-
Non-GAAP
$
1,914
$
(93)
$
749
19.5 %
$
3,098
$
1.39
Six Months Ended March 31, 2020
Non-
Effective
Diluted
Operating
operating
Income Tax
Net
Earnings
Income
Income Tax
Per
Expenses
(Expense)
Provision
Rate(1)
Income
Share(1)
(in millions, except percentages and per share data)
As reported
$
3,968
$
(137)
$
1,447
18.5
%
$
6,356
$
2.85
(Gains) Losses on equity investments, net
-
(11)
(3)
(8)
-
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
(22)
-
5
17
0.01
Acquisition-related costs
(7)
-
2
5
-
Non-GAAP
$
3,939
$
(148)
$
1,451
18.6
%
$
6,370
$
2.85
Figures in the table may not recalculate exactly due to rounding. Effective income tax rate, diluted earnings per share and their respective totals are calculated based on unrounded numbers.
Operational Performance Data
The tables below provide information regarding the available operational results for the 3 months ended March 31, 2021, as well as the prior four quarterly reporting periods and the 12 months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, for cards and other form factors carrying the Visa, Visa Electron, V PAY and Interlink brands.
1. Branded Volume and Transactions
The tables present regional total volume, payments volume, and cash volume, and the number of payments transactions, cash transactions, accounts and cards for cards and other form factors carrying the Visa, Visa Electron, V PAY and Interlink brands and excludes Europe co-badged volume and transactions for all periods. Card counts include PLUS proprietary cards. Nominal and constant dollar growth rates over prior years are provided for volume-based data.
For the 3 Months Ended March 31, 2021
Total
Growth
Growth
Payments
Growth
Growth
Payments
Cash
Growth
Growth
Cash
Volume
(Nominal
(Constant
Volume
(Nominal
(Constant
Transactions
Volume
(Nominal
(Constant
Transactions Accounts
Cards
($ billions)
USD)
USD)
($ billions)
USD)
USD)
(millions)
($ billions)
USD)
USD)
(millions)
(millions)
(millions)
All Visa Credit & Debit
Asia Pacific
$570
4.6%
(0.9%)
$474
8.5%
1.9%
8,071
$95
(11.5%)
(13.1%)
809
3
4
Canada
74
11.6%
5.1%
67
11.0%
4.6%
970
7
18.0%
11.2%
8
63
62
CEMEA
306
5.3%
10.4%
155
18.5%
26.3%
6,592
151
(5.5%)
(2.1%)
1,036
3
3
LAC
220
0.4%
10.8%
111
9.9%
22.6%
4,277
110
(7.7%)
1.0%
1,002
2
2
US
1,315
17.2%
17.2%
1,157
17.7%
17.7%
19,119
158
13.5%
13.5%
815
6
6
Europe
558
4.4%
(1.9%)
459
9.5%
2.4%
11,621
99
(14.2%)
(17.7%)
557
19
22
Visa Inc.
3,043
9.5%
8.2%
2,423
13.7%
11.5%
50,651
620
(4.2%)
(2.9%)
4,227
96
101
Visa Credit Programs
US
$508
0.1%
0.1%
$500
1.6%
1.6%
5,744
$8
(46.6%)
(46.6%)
10
-
-
International
681
2.0%
(1.6%)
643
3.0%
(0.7%)
11,131
38
(12.1%)
(14.9%)
146
976
1,124
Visa Inc.
1,190
1.2%
(0.9%)
1,143
2.4%
0.3%
16,875
46
(21.0%)
(22.8%)
156
976
1,124
Visa Debit Programs
US
$806
31.3%
31.3%
$657
33.9%
33.9%
13,375
$150
20.8%
20.8%
806
-
-
International
1,047
6.0%
4.9%
623
19.0%
14.6%
20,401
424
(8.7%)
(6.7%)
3,266
2,057
2,244
Visa Inc.
1,854
15.7%
15.0%
1,280
26.2%
23.8%
33,776
574
(2.5%)
(0.8%)
4,072
2,057
2,244
For the 3 Months Ended December 31, 2020
Total
Growth
Growth
Payments
Growth
Growth
Payments
Cash
Growth
Growth
Cash
Volume
(Nominal
(Constant
Volume
(Nominal
(Constant
Transactions
Volume
(Nominal
(Constant
Transactions Accounts
Cards
($ billions)
USD)
USD)
($ billions)
USD)
USD)
(millions)
($ billions)
USD)
USD)
(millions)
(millions)
(millions)
All Visa Credit & Debit
Asia Pacific
$592
(5.9%)
(9.3%)
$494
(3.4%)
(7.6%)
8,446
$98
(17.0%)
(16.7%)
857
897
990
Canada
81
2.3%
1.2%
75
1.4%
0.4%
1,079
7
12.6%
11.4%
8
78
84
CEMEA
315
(1.9%)
6.4%
155
8.7%
20.4%
6,668
161
(10.3%)
(4.3%)
1,116
365
369
LAC
239
(5.6%)
8.3%
116
0.1%
16.2%
4,446
123
(10.4%)
1.9%
1,083
492
532
US
1,283
7.0%
7.0%
1,140
8.1%
8.1%
19,463
143
(1.3%)
(1.3%)
767
831
1,040
Europe
607
1.9%
(0.1%)
496
7.4%
5.0%
11,449
111
(17.0%)
(17.8%)
650
528
575
Visa Inc.
3,118
1.3%
2.0%
2,475
4.9%
4.7%
51,551
642
(10.7%)
(7.2%)
4,480
3,192
3,592
Visa Credit Programs
US
$542
(4.6%)
(4.6%)
$535
(3.4%)
(3.4%)
6,309
$7
(54.5%)
(54.5%)
10
278
353
International
721
(7.4%)
(8.7%)
680
(6.8%)
(8.1%)
11,594
40
(16.7%)
(16.8%)
158
713
803
Visa Inc.
1,263
(6.3%)
(7.0%)
1,216
(5.3%)
(6.1%)
17,902
47
(25.3%)
(25.4%)
168
992
1,156
Visa Debit Programs
US
$741
17.4%
17.4%
$605
20.7%
20.7%
13,155
$136
4.5%
4.5%
757
553
687
International
1,115
1.2%
4.3%
655
13.9%
15.0%
20,494
460
(12.7%)
(8.0%)
3,555
1,648
1,749
Visa Inc.
1,855
7.1%
9.1%
1,260
17.1%
17.7%
33,649
596
(9.3%)
(5.4%)
4,312
2,201
2,436
For the 3 Months Ended September 30, 2020
Total
Growth
Growth
Payments
Growth
Growth
Payments
Cash
Growth
Growth
Cash
Volume
(Nominal
(Constant
Volume
(Nominal
(Constant
Transactions
Volume
(Nominal
(Constant
Transactions Accounts
Cards
($ billions)
USD)
USD)
($ billions)
USD)
USD)
(millions)
($ billions)
USD)
USD)
(millions)
(millions)
(millions)
All Visa Credit & Debit
Asia Pacific
$545
(10.6%)
(11.2%)
$452
(8.4%)
(9.6%)
8,007
$93
(19.9%)
(18.4%)
819
894
985
Canada
75
(3.6%)
(2.6%)
69
(3.5%)
(2.4%)
1,056
6
(5.1%)
(4.1%)
8
75
82
CEMEA
301
(2.3%)
4.3%
141
6.2%
15.5%
6,422
159
(8.8%)
(3.9%)
1,120
358
358
LAC
201
(16.3%)
0.1%
95
(12.1%)
6.5%
3,652
106
(19.7%)
(5.0%)
975
471
511
US
1,262
8.0%
8.0%
1,096
7.4%
7.4%
18,863
165
11.8%
11.8%
813
808
997
Europe
611
5.6%
3.3%
495
12.1%
9.0%
11,680
116
(15.2%)
(15.5%)
734
524
570
Visa Inc.
2,995
0.4%
1.9%
2,349
3.5%
4.1%
49,680
646
(9.5%)
(5.4%)
4,470
3,130
3,502
Visa Credit Programs
US
$500
(8.7%)
(8.7%)
$493
(7.4%)
(7.4%)
5,865
$6
(55.9%)
(55.9%)
10
277
343
International
667
(12.5%)
(11.6%)
628
(11.7%)
(10.7%)
10,993
39
(24.2%)
(23.6%)
163
713
798
Visa Inc.
1,167
(10.9%)
(10.4%)
1,121
(9.9%)
(9.3%)
16,858
45
(31.2%)
(30.8%)
173
990
1,141
Visa Debit Programs
US
$762
22.7%
22.7%
$603
23.6%
23.6%
12,998
$159
19.2%
19.2%
803
531
653
International
1,066
1.4%
4.8%
624
16.4%
17.1%
19,824
442
(14.2%)
(8.8%)
3,494
1,609
1,707
Visa Inc.
1,828
9.3%
11.6%
1,227
19.8%
20.2%
32,822
601
(7.3%)
(2.8%)
4,297
2,140
2,361
For the 3 Months Ended June 30, 2020
Total
Growth
Growth
Payments
Growth
Growth
Payments
Cash
Growth
Growth
Cash
Volume
(Nominal
(Constant
Volume
(Nominal
(Constant
Transactions
Volume
(Nominal
(Constant
Transactions Accounts
Cards
($ billions)
USD)
USD)
($ billions)
USD)
USD)
(millions)
($ billions)
USD)
USD)
(millions)
(millions)
(millions)
All Visa Credit & Debit
Asia Pacific
$476
(20.9%)
(18.7%)
$396
(18.1%)
(16.1%)
7,047
$80
(32.1%)
(29.8%)
701
895
988
Canada
63
(15.6%)
(12.3%)
56
(18.2%)
(15.0%)
845
7
15.6%
20.1%
7
74
81
CEMEA
238
(19.5%)
(13.8%)
108
(12.3%)
(4.4%)
4,954
130
(24.7%)
(20.3%)
905
354
354
LAC
162
(30.7%)
(14.4%)
72
(30.3%)
(12.7%)
2,932
89
(31.0%)
(15.6%)
841
462
501
US
1,092
(6.5%)
(6.5%)
950
(6.9%)
(6.9%)
16,122
142
(3.2%)
(3.2%)
709
803
995
Europe
460
(18.2%)
(14.8%)
371
(13.6%)
(10.4%)
8,787
89
(33.0%)
(29.5%)
550
517
563
Visa Inc.
2,491
(15.1%)
(12.0%)
1,954
(12.4%)
(9.9%)
40,686
537
(23.9%)
(18.8%)
3,713
3,105
3,482
Visa Credit Programs
US
$424
(21.7%)
(21.7%)
$417
(21.0%)
(21.0%)
4,903
$7
(49.5%)
(49.5%)
8
275
340
International
563
(24.0%)
(20.5%)
529
(23.4%)
(19.8%)
9,306
33
(32.7%)
(29.6%)
130
710
797
Visa Inc.
987
(23.0%)
(21.0%)
946
(22.3%)
(20.3%)
14,209
41
(36.5%)
(34.2%)
138
985
1,136
Visa Debit Programs
US
$667
6.8%
6.8%
$532
8.2%
8.2%
11,218
$135
1.8%
1.8%
701
528
656
International
837
(18.6%)
(12.5%)
475
(8.5%)
(2.7%)
15,259
362
(29.0%)
(22.6%)
2,874
1,593
1,689
Visa Inc.
1,504
(9.0%)
(4.8%)
1,007
(0.4%)
2.7%
26,477
497
(22.6%)
(17.2%)
3,575
2,121
2,345
For the 3 Months Ended March 31, 2020
Total
Growth
Growth
Payments
Growth
Growth
Payments
Cash
Growth
Growth
Cash
Volume
(Nominal
(Constant
Volume
(Nominal
(Constant
Transactions
Volume
(Nominal
(Constant
Transactions Accounts
Cards
($ billions)
USD)
USD)
($ billions)
USD)
USD)
(millions)
($ billions)
USD)
USD)
(millions)
(millions)
(millions)
All Visa Credit & Debit
Asia Pacific
$545
(8.9%)
(7.2%)
$437
(8.4%)
(6.3%)
7,426
$108
(11.1%)
(11.1%)
983
892
981
Canada
66
2.6%
3.8%
61
2.1%
3.2%
932
6
9.0%
10.2%
11
74
80
CEMEA
291
8.4%
8.9%
131
18.5%
18.7%
5,558
160
1.3%
2.2%
1,158
363
360
LAC
220
(4.5%)
7.7%
101
(0.4%)
14.0%
3,824
119
(7.7%)
3.0%
1,108
453
491
US
1,122
4.8%
4.8%
983
5.7%
5.7%
17,623
139
(0.9%)
(0.9%)
854
788
977
Europe
534
1.1%
3.9%
419
3.4%
5.9%
10,348
116
(6.5%)
(3.0%)
815
516
565
Visa Inc.
2,778
0.6%
2.5%
2,131
2.3%
3.8%
45,712
647
(4.5%)
(1.8%)
4,928
3,085
3,456
Visa Credit Programs
US
$508
4.0%
4.0%
$493
4.0%
4.0%
5,943
$15
2.8%
2.8%
14
276
340
International
668
(6.4%)
(3.9%)
624
(6.3%)
(3.8%)
10,556
44
(7.7%)
(5.8%)
183
712
802
Visa Inc.
1,175
(2.2%)
(0.7%)
1,117
(2.0%)
(0.6%)
16,499
59
(5.2%)
(3.8%)
196
988
1,142
Visa Debit Programs
US
$614
5.5%
5.5%
$490
7.4%
7.4%
11,681
$124
(1.4%)
(1.4%)
840
512
637
International
988
1.2%
4.6%
524
7.6%
10.5%
17,533
464
(5.1%)
(1.6%)
3,891
1,586
1,676
Visa Inc.
1,603
2.8%
5.0%
1,014
7.5%
9.0%
29,213
589
(4.4%)
(1.6%)
4,731
2,097
2,314
For the 12 Months Ended March 31, 2021
Total
Growth
Growth
Payments
Growth
Growth
Payments
Cash
Growth
Growth
Cash
Volume
(Nominal
(Constant
Volume
(Nominal
(Constant
Transactions
Volume
(Nominal
(Constant
Transactions Accounts
Cards
($ billions)
USD)
USD)
($ billions)
USD)
USD)
(millions)
($ billions)
USD)
USD)
(millions)
(millions)
(millions)
All Visa Credit & Debit
Asia Pacific
$2,182
(8.5%)
(10.1%)
$1,817
(5.7%)
(7.9%)
31,572
$365
(20.3%)
(19.5%)
3,186
Canada
293
(1.6%)
(2.1%)
267
(2.6%)
(3.1%)
3,949
26
10.0%
9.4%
31
CEMEA
1,161
(4.6%)
1.9%
559
5.6%
14.9%
24,636
602
(12.4%)
(7.7%)
4,177
LAC
823
(13.1%)
1.6%
394
(8.0%)
8.8%
15,307
429
(17.3%)
(4.2%)
3,901
US
4,951
6.3%
6.3%
4,343
6.5%
6.5%
73,567
608
5.1%
5.1%
3,104
Europe
2,237
(1.6%)
(3.1%)
1,821
3.9%
1.8%
43,538
416
(20.0%)
(20.0%)
2,491
Visa Inc.
11,646
(1.1%)
0.1%
9,200
2.4%
2.6%
192,568
2,446
(12.2%)
(8.6%)
16,891
Visa Credit Programs
US
$1,975
(8.8%)
(8.8%)
$1,946
(7.6%)
(7.6%)
22,820
$28
(51.6%)
(51.6%)
38
International
2,631
(10.8%)
(10.6%)
2,480
(10.0%)
(9.8%)
43,023
151
(21.8%)
(21.3%)
597
Visa Inc.
4,606
(9.9%)
(9.8%)
4,427
(9.0%)
(8.9%)
65,844
179
(28.7%)
(28.3%)
635
Visa Debit Programs
US
$2,976
19.5%
19.5%
$2,397
21.6%
21.6%
50,747
$580
11.5%
11.5%
3,067
International
4,065
(2.5%)
0.6%
2,377
10.4%
11.4%
75,978
1,687
(16.3%)
(11.5%)
13,189
Visa Inc.
7,041
5.7%
7.8%
4,774
15.7%
16.3%
126,725
2,267
(10.6%)
(6.6%)
16,256
For the 12 Months Ended March 31, 2020
Total
Growth
Growth
Payments
Growth
Growth
Payments
Cash
Growth
Growth
Cash
Volume
(Nominal
(Constant
Volume
(Nominal
(Constant
Transactions
Volume
(Nominal
(Constant
Transactions Accounts
Cards
($ billions)
USD)
USD)
($ billions)
USD)
USD)
(millions)
($ billions)
USD)
USD)
(millions)
(millions)
(millions)
All Visa Credit & Debit
Asia Pacific
$2,385
(1.7%)
0.1%
$1,926
(0.3%)
2.1%
31,049
$459
(7.3%)
(8.0%)
4,033
892
981
Canada
298
4.3%
5.8%
274
4.1%
5.6%
4,045
24
6.8%
8.5%
45
74
80
CEMEA
1,216
9.1%
9.6%
529
21.5%
21.5%
21,700
687
1.2%
2.2%
4,939
363
360
LAC
947
(0.5%)
8.3%
429
5.1%
16.0%
15,378
519
(4.7%)
2.8%
4,755
453
491
US
4,656
6.7%
6.7%
4,078
7.6%
7.6%
74,047
578
1.2%
1.2%
3,668
788
977
Europe
2,272
1.3%
5.2%
1,752
4.1%
7.8%
42,916
520
(7.3%)
(2.9%)
3,780
516
565
Visa Inc.
11,775
3.4%
5.3%
8,989
5.6%
7.3%
189,135
2,786
(3.0%)
(0.7%)
21,219
3,085
3,456
Visa Credit Programs
US
$2,166
6.1%
6.1%
$2,107
6.2%
6.2%
25,695
$58
2.7%
2.7%
60
276
340
International
2,949
0.4%
3.3%
2,756
0.7%
3.7%
44,162
193
(4.4%)
(2.0%)
842
712
802
Visa Inc.
5,114
2.7%
4.5%
4,864
3.0%
4.7%
69,857
251
(2.8%)
(0.9%)
902
988
1,142
Visa Debit Programs
US
$2,491
7.3%
7.3%
$1,971
9.1%
9.1%
48,352
$520
1.1%
1.1%
3,608
512
637
International
4,169
2.1%
5.3%
2,154
8.5%
11.8%
70,926
2,015
(4.0%)
(1.2%)
16,709
1,586
1,676
Visa Inc.
6,660
4.0%
6.0%
4,125
8.8%
10.5%
119,278
2,535
(3.0%)
(0.7%)
20,317
2,097
2,314
2. Cross-Border Volume
The table below represents cross-border volume growth for cards and other form factors carrying the Visa, Visa Electron, V PAY, Interlink and PLUS brands. Cross-border volume refers to payments and cash volume where the issuing country is different from the merchant country.
Total
Total
Ex. Intra-Europe(1)
Growth
Growth
Growth
(Nominal
(Constant
(Constant
Period
USD)
USD)
USD)
3 Months Ended
Mar 31, 2021
(6%)
(11%)
(21%)
Dec 31, 2020
(18%)
(21%)
(33%)
Sep 30, 2020
(28%)
(29%)
(41%)
Jun 30, 2020
(38%)
(37%)
(47%)
Mar 31, 2020
(4%)
(2%)
(4%)
12 Months Ended
Mar 31, 2021
(23%)
(25%)
(36%)
Cross-bordervolumes excluding transactions within Europe drive our international transaction revenues.
3. Visa Processed Transactions
The table below represents transactions using cards and other form factors carrying the Visa, Visa Electron, V PAY, Interlink and PLUS brands processed on Visa's networks.
Processed
Transactions
Period
(millions)
Growth
3 Months Ended
Mar 31, 2021
37,644
8%
Dec 31, 2020
39,213
4%
Sep 30, 2020
37,448
3%
Jun 30, 2020
30,676
(13%)
Mar 31, 2020
34,941
7%
12 Months Ended
Mar 31, 2021
144,981
0%
Footnote
Payments volume, including Visa Direct volume, represents the aggregate dollar amount of purchases made with cards and other form factors carrying the Visa, Visa Electron, V PAY and Interlink brands and excludes Europe co-badged volume for the relevant period, and cash volume represents the aggregate dollar amount of cash disbursements obtained with these cards for the relevant period and includes the impact of balance transfers and convenience checks, but excludes proprietary PLUS volume. Total volume represents payments and cash volume.
Visa payment products are comprised of credit and debit programs, and data relating to each program is included in the tables. Debit programs include Visa's signature based and Interlink (PIN) debit programs.
The data presented is based on transactions processed by Visa and reported by Visa's financial institution clients on their operating certificates. Estimates may be utilized if data is unavailable.
On occasion, previously presented information may be updated. Prior period updates, if any, are not material.
Visa's CEMEA region is comprised of countries in Central Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Several European Union countries in Central Europe, Israel and Turkey are not included in CEMEA. LAC is comprised of countries in Central and South America and the Caribbean. International includes Asia Pacific, Canada, CEMEA, Europe and LAC.
Information denominated in U.S. dollars is calculated by applying an established U.S. dollar/local currency exchange rate for each local currency in which Visa Inc. volumes are reported ("Nominal USD"). These exchange rates are calculated on a quarterly basis using the established exchange rate for each quarter. To eliminate the impact of foreign currency fluctuations against the U.S. dollar in measuring performance, Visa Inc. also reports year-over-year growth in total volume, payments volume and cash volume on the basis of local currency information ("Constant USD"). This presentation represents Visa's historical methodology which may be subject to review and refinement.
Figures in the tables may not recalculate exactly due to rounding. The totals and percentages are calculated based on unrounded numbers.