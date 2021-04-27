Visa : Q2 2021 Operational Data

The tables present regional total volume, payments volume, and cash volume, and the number of payments transactions, cash transactions, accounts and cards for cards and other form factors carrying the Visa, Visa Electron, V PAY and Interlink brands and excludes Europe co-badged volume and transactions for all periods. Card counts include PLUS proprietary cards. Nominal and constant dollar growth rates over prior years are provided for volume-based data.

The tables below provide information regarding the available operational results for the 3 months ended March 31, 2021, as well as the prior four quarterly reporting periods and the 12 months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, for cards and other form factors carrying the Visa, Visa Electron, V PAY and Interlink brands.

The table below represents transactions using cards and other form factors carrying the Visa, Visa Electron, V PAY, Interlink and PLUS brands processed on Visa's networks.

The table below represents cross-border volume growth for cards and other form factors carrying the Visa, Visa Electron, V PAY, Interlink and PLUS brands. Cross-border volume refers to payments and cash volume where the issuing country is different from the merchant country.

Footnote

Payments volume, including Visa Direct volume, represents the aggregate dollar amount of purchases made with cards and other form factors carrying the Visa, Visa Electron, V PAY and Interlink brands and excludes Europe co-badged volume for the relevant period, and cash volume represents the aggregate dollar amount of cash disbursements obtained with these cards for the relevant period and includes the impact of balance transfers and convenience checks, but excludes proprietary PLUS volume. Total volume represents payments and cash volume.

Visa payment products are comprised of credit and debit programs, and data relating to each program is included in the tables. Debit programs include Visa's signature based and Interlink (PIN) debit programs.

The data presented is based on transactions processed by Visa and reported by Visa's financial institution clients on their operating certificates. Estimates may be utilized if data is unavailable.

On occasion, previously presented information may be updated. Prior period updates, if any, are not material.

Visa's CEMEA region is comprised of countries in Central Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Several European Union countries in Central Europe, Israel and Turkey are not included in CEMEA. LAC is comprised of countries in Central and South America and the Caribbean. International includes Asia Pacific, Canada, CEMEA, Europe and LAC.

Information denominated in U.S. dollars is calculated by applying an established U.S. dollar/local currency exchange rate for each local currency in which Visa Inc. volumes are reported ("Nominal USD"). These exchange rates are calculated on a quarterly basis using the established exchange rate for each quarter. To eliminate the impact of foreign currency fluctuations against the U.S. dollar in measuring performance, Visa Inc. also reports year-over-year growth in total volume, payments volume and cash volume on the basis of local currency information ("Constant USD"). This presentation represents Visa's historical methodology which may be subject to review and refinement.

Figures in the tables may not recalculate exactly due to rounding. The totals and percentages are calculated based on unrounded numbers.

