Visa : Q2 2021 Operational Data

The tables below provide information regarding the available operational results for the 3 months ended March 31, 2021, as well as the prior four quarterly reporting periods and the 12 months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, for cards and other form factors carrying the Visa, Visa Electron, V PAY and Interlink brands.
1. Branded Volume and Transactions
The tables present regional total volume, payments volume, and cash volume, and the number of payments transactions, cash transactions, accounts and cards for cards and other form factors carrying the Visa, Visa Electron, V PAY and Interlink brands and excludes Europe co-badged volume and transactions for all periods. Card counts include PLUS proprietary cards. Nominal and constant dollar growth rates over prior years are provided for volume-based data.
For the 3 Months Ended March 31, 2021
Total
Growth
Growth
Payments
Growth
Growth
Payments
Cash
Growth
Growth
Cash
Cards
Volume
(Nominal
(Constant
Volume
(Nominal
(Constant
Transactions
Volume
(Nominal
(Constant
Transactions Accounts
($ billions)
USD)
USD)
($ billions)
USD)
USD)
(millions)
($ billions)
USD)
USD)
(millions)
(millions)
(millions)
All Visa Credit & Debit
Asia Pacific
$570
4.6%
(0.9%)
$474
8.5%
1.9%
8,071
$95
(11.5%)
(13.1%)
809
3
4
Canada
74
11.6%
5.1%
67
11.0%
4.6%
970
7
18.0%
11.2%
8
63
62
CEMEA
306
5.3%
10.4%
155
18.5%
26.3%
6,592
151
(5.5%)
(2.1%)
1,036
3
3
LAC
220
0.4%
10.8%
111
9.9%
22.6%
4,277
110
(7.7%)
1.0%
1,002
2
2
US
1,315
17.2%
17.2%
1,157
17.7%
17.7%
19,119
158
13.5%
13.5%
815
6
6
Europe
558
4.4%
(1.9%)
459
9.5%
2.4%
11,621
99
(14.2%)
(17.7%)
557
19
22
Visa Inc.
3,043
9.5%
8.2%
2,423
13.7%
11.5%
50,651
620
(4.2%)
(2.9%)
4,227
96
101
Visa Credit Programs
US
$508
0.1%
0.1%
$500
1.6%
1.6%
5,744
$8
(46.6%)
(46.6%)
10
-
-
International
681
2.0%
(1.6%)
643
3.0%
(0.7%)
11,131
38
(12.1%)
(14.9%)
146
976
1,124
Visa Inc.
1,190
1.2%
(0.9%)
1,143
2.4%
0.3%
16,875
46
(21.0%)
(22.8%)
156
976
1,124
Visa Debit Programs
US
$806
31.3%
31.3%
$657
33.9%
33.9%
13,375
$150
20.8%
20.8%
806
-
-
International
1,047
6.0%
4.9%
623
19.0%
14.6%
20,401
424
(8.7%)
(6.7%)
3,266
2,057
2,244
Visa Inc.
1,854
15.7%
15.0%
1,280
26.2%
23.8%
33,776
574
(2.5%)
(0.8%)
4,072
2,057
2,244
For the 3 Months Ended December 31, 2020
Total
Growth
Growth
Payments
Growth
Growth
Payments
Cash
Growth
Growth
Cash
Volume
(Nominal
(Constant
Volume
(Nominal
(Constant
Transactions
Volume
(Nominal
(Constant
Transactions Accounts
Cards
($ billions)
USD)
USD)
($ billions)
USD)
USD)
(millions)
($ billions)
USD)
USD)
(millions)
(millions)
(millions)
All Visa Credit & Debit
Asia Pacific
$592
(5.9%)
(9.3%)
$494
(3.4%)
(7.6%)
8,446
$98
(17.0%)
(16.7%)
857
897
990
Canada
81
2.3%
1.2%
75
1.4%
0.4%
1,079
7
12.6%
11.4%
8
78
84
CEMEA
315
(1.9%)
6.4%
155
8.7%
20.4%
6,668
161
(10.3%)
(4.3%)
1,116
365
369
LAC
239
(5.6%)
8.3%
116
0.1%
16.2%
4,446
123
(10.4%)
1.9%
1,083
492
532
US
1,283
7.0%
7.0%
1,140
8.1%
8.1%
19,463
143
(1.3%)
(1.3%)
767
831
1,040
Europe
607
1.9%
(0.1%)
496
7.4%
5.0%
11,449
111
(17.0%)
(17.8%)
650
528
575
Visa Inc.
3,118
1.3%
2.0%
2,475
4.9%
4.7%
51,551
642
(10.7%)
(7.2%)
4,480
3,192
3,592
Visa Credit Programs
US
$542
(4.6%)
(4.6%)
$535
(3.4%)
(3.4%)
6,309
$7
(54.5%)
(54.5%)
10
278
353
International
721
(7.4%)
(8.7%)
680
(6.8%)
(8.1%)
11,594
40
(16.7%)
(16.8%)
158
713
803
Visa Inc.
1,263
(6.3%)
(7.0%)
1,216
(5.3%)
(6.1%)
17,902
47
(25.3%)
(25.4%)
168
992
1,156
Visa Debit Programs
US
$741
17.4%
17.4%
$605
20.7%
20.7%
13,155
$136
4.5%
4.5%
757
553
687
International
1,115
1.2%
4.3%
655
13.9%
15.0%
20,494
460
(12.7%)
(8.0%)
3,555
1,648
1,749
Visa Inc.
1,855
7.1%
9.1%
1,260
17.1%
17.7%
33,649
596
(9.3%)
(5.4%)
4,312
2,201
2,436
1
For the 3 Months Ended September 30, 2020
Total
Growth
Growth
Payments
Growth
Growth
Payments
Cash
Growth
Growth
Cash
Volume
(Nominal
(Constant
Volume
(Nominal
(Constant
Transactions
Volume
(Nominal
(Constant
Transactions Accounts
Cards
($ billions)
USD)
USD)
($ billions)
USD)
USD)
(millions)
($ billions)
USD)
USD)
(millions)
(millions)
(millions)
All Visa Credit & Debit
Asia Pacific
$545
(10.6%)
(11.2%)
$452
(8.4%)
(9.6%)
8,007
$93
(19.9%)
(18.4%)
819
894
985
Canada
75
(3.6%)
(2.6%)
69
(3.5%)
(2.4%)
1,056
6
(5.1%)
(4.1%)
8
75
82
CEMEA
301
(2.3%)
4.3%
141
6.2%
15.5%
6,422
159
(8.8%)
(3.9%)
1,120
358
358
LAC
201
(16.3%)
0.1%
95
(12.1%)
6.5%
3,652
106
(19.7%)
(5.0%)
975
471
511
US
1,262
8.0%
8.0%
1,096
7.4%
7.4%
18,863
165
11.8%
11.8%
813
808
997
Europe
611
5.6%
3.3%
495
12.1%
9.0%
11,680
116
(15.2%)
(15.5%)
734
524
570
Visa Inc.
2,995
0.4%
1.9%
2,349
3.5%
4.1%
49,680
646
(9.5%)
(5.4%)
4,470
3,130
3,502
Visa Credit Programs
US
$500
(8.7%)
(8.7%)
$493
(7.4%)
(7.4%)
5,865
$6
(55.9%)
(55.9%)
10
277
343
International
667
(12.5%)
(11.6%)
628
(11.7%)
(10.7%)
10,993
39
(24.2%)
(23.6%)
163
713
798
Visa Inc.
1,167
(10.9%)
(10.4%)
1,121
(9.9%)
(9.3%)
16,858
45
(31.2%)
(30.8%)
173
990
1,141
Visa Debit Programs
US
$762
22.7%
22.7%
$603
23.6%
23.6%
12,998
$159
19.2%
19.2%
803
531
653
International
1,066
1.4%
4.8%
624
16.4%
17.1%
19,824
442
(14.2%)
(8.8%)
3,494
1,609
1,707
Visa Inc.
1,828
9.3%
11.6%
1,227
19.8%
20.2%
32,822
601
(7.3%)
(2.8%)
4,297
2,140
2,361
For the 3 Months Ended June 30, 2020
Total
Growth
Growth
Payments
Growth
Growth
Payments
Cash
Growth
Growth
Cash
Volume
(Nominal
(Constant
Volume
(Nominal
(Constant
Transactions
Volume
(Nominal
(Constant
Transactions Accounts
Cards
($ billions)
USD)
USD)
($ billions)
USD)
USD)
(millions)
($ billions)
USD)
USD)
(millions)
(millions)
(millions)
All Visa Credit & Debit
Asia Pacific
$476
(20.9%)
(18.7%)
$396
(18.1%)
(16.1%)
7,047
$80
(32.1%)
(29.8%)
701
895
988
Canada
63
(15.6%)
(12.3%)
56
(18.2%)
(15.0%)
845
7
15.6%
20.1%
7
74
81
CEMEA
238
(19.5%)
(13.8%)
108
(12.3%)
(4.4%)
4,954
130
(24.7%)
(20.3%)
905
354
354
LAC
162
(30.7%)
(14.4%)
72
(30.3%)
(12.7%)
2,932
89
(31.0%)
(15.6%)
841
462
501
US
1,092
(6.5%)
(6.5%)
950
(6.9%)
(6.9%)
16,122
142
(3.2%)
(3.2%)
709
803
995
Europe
460
(18.2%)
(14.8%)
371
(13.6%)
(10.4%)
8,787
89
(33.0%)
(29.5%)
550
517
563
Visa Inc.
2,491
(15.1%)
(12.0%)
1,954
(12.4%)
(9.9%)
40,686
537
(23.9%)
(18.8%)
3,713
3,105
3,482
Visa Credit Programs
US
$424
(21.7%)
(21.7%)
$417
(21.0%)
(21.0%)
4,903
$7
(49.5%)
(49.5%)
8
275
340
International
563
(24.0%)
(20.5%)
529
(23.4%)
(19.8%)
9,306
33
(32.7%)
(29.6%)
130
710
797
Visa Inc.
987
(23.0%)
(21.0%)
946
(22.3%)
(20.3%)
14,209
41
(36.5%)
(34.2%)
138
985
1,136
Visa Debit Programs
US
$667
6.8%
6.8%
$532
8.2%
8.2%
11,218
$135
1.8%
1.8%
701
528
656
International
837
(18.6%)
(12.5%)
475
(8.5%)
(2.7%)
15,259
362
(29.0%)
(22.6%)
2,874
1,593
1,689
Visa Inc.
1,504
(9.0%)
(4.8%)
1,007
(0.4%)
2.7%
26,477
497
(22.6%)
(17.2%)
3,575
2,121
2,345
For the 3 Months Ended March 31, 2020
Total
Growth
Growth
Payments
Growth
Growth
Payments
Cash
Growth
Growth
Cash
Volume
(Nominal
(Constant
Volume
(Nominal
(Constant
Transactions
Volume
(Nominal
(Constant
Transactions Accounts
Cards
($ billions)
USD)
USD)
($ billions)
USD)
USD)
(millions)
($ billions)
USD)
USD)
(millions)
(millions)
(millions)
All Visa Credit & Debit
Asia Pacific
$545
(8.9%)
(7.2%)
$437
(8.4%)
(6.3%)
7,426
$108
(11.1%)
(11.1%)
983
892
981
Canada
66
2.6%
3.8%
61
2.1%
3.2%
932
6
9.0%
10.2%
11
74
80
CEMEA
291
8.4%
8.9%
131
18.5%
18.7%
5,558
160
1.3%
2.2%
1,158
363
360
LAC
220
(4.5%)
7.7%
101
(0.4%)
14.0%
3,824
119
(7.7%)
3.0%
1,108
453
491
US
1,122
4.8%
4.8%
983
5.7%
5.7%
17,623
139
(0.9%)
(0.9%)
854
788
977
Europe
534
1.1%
3.9%
419
3.4%
5.9%
10,348
116
(6.5%)
(3.0%)
815
516
565
Visa Inc.
2,778
0.6%
2.5%
2,131
2.3%
3.8%
45,712
647
(4.5%)
(1.8%)
4,928
3,085
3,456
Visa Credit Programs
US
$508
4.0%
4.0%
$493
4.0%
4.0%
5,943
$15
2.8%
2.8%
14
276
340
International
668
(6.4%)
(3.9%)
624
(6.3%)
(3.8%)
10,556
44
(7.7%)
(5.8%)
183
712
802
Visa Inc.
1,175
(2.2%)
(0.7%)
1,117
(2.0%)
(0.6%)
16,499
59
(5.2%)
(3.8%)
196
988
1,142
Visa Debit Programs
US
$614
5.5%
5.5%
$490
7.4%
7.4%
11,681
$124
(1.4%)
(1.4%)
840
512
637
International
988
1.2%
4.6%
524
7.6%
10.5%
17,533
464
(5.1%)
(1.6%)
3,891
1,586
1,676
Visa Inc.
1,603
2.8%
5.0%
1,014
7.5%
9.0%
29,213
589
(4.4%)
(1.6%)
4,731
2,097
2,314
2
For the 12 Months Ended March 31, 2021
Total
Growth
Growth
Payments
Growth
Growth
Payments
Cash
Growth
Growth
Cash
Volume
(Nominal
(Constant
Volume
(Nominal
(Constant
Transactions
Volume
(Nominal
(Constant
Transactions Accounts
Cards
($ billions)
USD)
USD)
($ billions)
USD)
USD)
(millions)
($ billions)
USD)
USD)
(millions)
(millions)
(millions)
All Visa Credit & Debit
Asia Pacific
$2,182
(8.5%)
(10.1%)
$1,817
(5.7%)
(7.9%)
31,572
$365
(20.3%)
(19.5%)
3,186
Canada
293
(1.6%)
(2.1%)
267
(2.6%)
(3.1%)
3,949
26
10.0%
9.4%
31
CEMEA
1,161
(4.6%)
1.9%
559
5.6%
14.9%
24,636
602
(12.4%)
(7.7%)
4,177
LAC
823
(13.1%)
1.6%
394
(8.0%)
8.8%
15,307
429
(17.3%)
(4.2%)
3,901
US
4,951
6.3%
6.3%
4,343
6.5%
6.5%
73,567
608
5.1%
5.1%
3,104
Europe
2,237
(1.6%)
(3.1%)
1,821
3.9%
1.8%
43,538
416
(20.0%)
(20.0%)
2,491
Visa Inc.
11,646
(1.1%)
0.1%
9,200
2.4%
2.6%
192,568
2,446
(12.2%)
(8.6%)
16,891
Visa Credit Programs
US
$1,975
(8.8%)
(8.8%)
$1,946
(7.6%)
(7.6%)
22,820
$28
(51.6%)
(51.6%)
38
International
2,631
(10.8%)
(10.6%)
2,480
(10.0%)
(9.8%)
43,023
151
(21.8%)
(21.3%)
597
Visa Inc.
4,606
(9.9%)
(9.8%)
4,427
(9.0%)
(8.9%)
65,844
179
(28.7%)
(28.3%)
635
Visa Debit Programs
US
$2,976
19.5%
19.5%
$2,397
21.6%
21.6%
50,747
$580
11.5%
11.5%
3,067
International
4,065
(2.5%)
0.6%
2,377
10.4%
11.4%
75,978
1,687
(16.3%)
(11.5%)
13,189
Visa Inc.
7,041
5.7%
7.8%
4,774
15.7%
16.3%
126,725
2,267
(10.6%)
(6.6%)
16,256
For the 12 Months Ended March 31, 2020
Total
Growth
Growth
Payments
Growth
Growth
Payments
Cash
Growth
Growth
Cash
Volume
(Nominal
(Constant
Volume
(Nominal
(Constant
Transactions
Volume
(Nominal
(Constant
Transactions Accounts
Cards
($ billions)
USD)
USD)
($ billions)
USD)
USD)
(millions)
($ billions)
USD)
USD)
(millions)
(millions)
(millions)
All Visa Credit & Debit
Asia Pacific
$2,385
(1.7%)
0.1%
$1,926
(0.3%)
2.1%
31,049
$459
(7.3%)
(8.0%)
4,033
892
981
Canada
298
4.3%
5.8%
274
4.1%
5.6%
4,045
24
6.8%
8.5%
45
74
80
CEMEA
1,216
9.1%
9.6%
529
21.5%
21.5%
21,700
687
1.2%
2.2%
4,939
363
360
LAC
947
(0.5%)
8.3%
429
5.1%
16.0%
15,378
519
(4.7%)
2.8%
4,755
453
491
US
4,656
6.7%
6.7%
4,078
7.6%
7.6%
74,047
578
1.2%
1.2%
3,668
788
977
Europe
2,272
1.3%
5.2%
1,752
4.1%
7.8%
42,916
520
(7.3%)
(2.9%)
3,780
516
565
Visa Inc.
11,775
3.4%
5.3%
8,989
5.6%
7.3%
189,135
2,786
(3.0%)
(0.7%)
21,219
3,085
3,456
Visa Credit Programs
US
$2,166
6.1%
6.1%
$2,107
6.2%
6.2%
25,695
$58
2.7%
2.7%
60
276
340
International
2,949
0.4%
3.3%
2,756
0.7%
3.7%
44,162
193
(4.4%)
(2.0%)
842
712
802
Visa Inc.
5,114
2.7%
4.5%
4,864
3.0%
4.7%
69,857
251
(2.8%)
(0.9%)
902
988
1,142
Visa Debit Programs
US
$2,491
7.3%
7.3%
$1,971
9.1%
9.1%
48,352
$520
1.1%
1.1%
3,608
512
637
International
4,169
2.1%
5.3%
2,154
8.5%
11.8%
70,926
2,015
(4.0%)
(1.2%)
16,709
1,586
1,676
Visa Inc.
6,660
4.0%
6.0%
4,125
8.8%
10.5%
119,278
2,535
(3.0%)
(0.7%)
20,317
2,097
2,314
3
2. Cross-Border Volume
The table below represents cross-border volume growth for cards and other form factors carrying the Visa, Visa Electron, V PAY, Interlink and PLUS brands. Cross-border volume refers to payments and cash volume where the issuing country is different from the merchant country.
Total
Total
Ex. Intra-Europe(1)
Growth
Growth
Growth
(Nominal
(Constant
(Constant
Period
USD)
USD)
USD)
3 Months Ended
Mar 31, 2021
(6%)
(11%)
(21%)
Dec 31, 2020
(18%)
(21%)
(33%)
Sep 30, 2020
(28%)
(29%)
(41%)
Jun 30, 2020
(38%)
(37%)
(47%)
Mar 31, 2020
(4%)
(2%)
(4%)
12 Months Ended
Mar 31, 2021
(23%)
(25%)
(36%)
Cross-bordervolumes excluding transactions within Europe drive our international transaction revenues.
3. Visa Processed Transactions
The table below represents transactions using cards and other form factors carrying the Visa, Visa Electron, V PAY, Interlink and PLUS brands processed on Visa's networks.
Processed
Transactions
Period
(millions)
Growth
3 Months Ended
Mar 31, 2021
37,644
8%
Dec 31, 2020
39,213
4%
Sep 30, 2020
37,448
3%
Jun 30, 2020
30,676
(13%)
Mar 31, 2020
34,941
7%
12 Months Ended
Mar 31, 2021
144,981
0%
4
Footnote
Payments volume, including Visa Direct volume, represents the aggregate dollar amount of purchases made with cards and other form factors carrying the Visa, Visa Electron, V PAY and Interlink brands and excludes Europe co-badged volume for the relevant period, and cash volume represents the aggregate dollar amount of cash disbursements obtained with these cards for the relevant period and includes the impact of balance transfers and convenience checks, but excludes proprietary PLUS volume. Total volume represents payments and cash volume.
Visa payment products are comprised of credit and debit programs, and data relating to each program is included in the tables. Debit programs include Visa's signature based and Interlink (PIN) debit programs.
The data presented is based on transactions processed by Visa and reported by Visa's financial institution clients on their operating certificates. Estimates may be utilized if data is unavailable.
On occasion, previously presented information may be updated. Prior period updates, if any, are not material.
Visa's CEMEA region is comprised of countries in Central Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Several European Union countries in Central Europe, Israel and Turkey are not included in CEMEA. LAC is comprised of countries in Central and South America and the Caribbean. International includes Asia Pacific, Canada, CEMEA, Europe and LAC.
Information denominated in U.S. dollars is calculated by applying an established U.S. dollar/local currency exchange rate for each local currency in which Visa Inc. volumes are reported ("Nominal USD"). These exchange rates are calculated on a quarterly basis using the established exchange rate for each quarter. To eliminate the impact of foreign currency fluctuations against the U.S. dollar in measuring performance, Visa Inc. also reports year-over-year growth in total volume, payments volume and cash volume on the basis of local currency information ("Constant USD"). This presentation represents Visa's historical methodology which may be subject to review and refinement.
Figures in the tables may not recalculate exactly due to rounding. The totals and percentages are calculated based on unrounded numbers.