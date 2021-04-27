Log in
    V

VISA

(V)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 04/27 04:22:10 pm
233.5 USD   +1.37%
04:19pVISA : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:15pVISA INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:13pVISA  : Q2 2021 Earnings Release
PU
Visa : Q2 2021 Operational Data

04/27/2021 | 04:13pm EDT
Operational Performance Data

The tables below provide information regarding the available operational results for the 3 months ended March 31, 2021, as well as the prior four quarterly reporting periods and the 12 months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, for cards and other form factors carrying the Visa, Visa Electron, V PAY and Interlink brands.

1. Branded Volume and Transactions

The tables present regional total volume, payments volume, and cash volume, and the number of payments transactions, cash transactions, accounts and cards for cards and other form factors carrying the Visa, Visa Electron, V PAY and Interlink brands and excludes Europe co-badged volume and transactions for all periods. Card counts include PLUS proprietary cards. Nominal and constant dollar growth rates over prior years are provided for volume-based data.

For the 3 Months Ended March 31, 2021

Total

Growth

Growth

Payments

Growth

Growth

Payments

Cash

Growth

Growth

Cash

Cards

Volume

(Nominal

(Constant

Volume

(Nominal

(Constant

Transactions

Volume

(Nominal

(Constant

Transactions Accounts

($ billions)

USD)

USD)

($ billions)

USD)

USD)

(millions)

($ billions)

USD)

USD)

(millions)

(millions)

(millions)

All Visa Credit & Debit

Asia Pacific

$570

4.6%

(0.9%)

$474

8.5%

1.9%

8,071

$95

(11.5%)

(13.1%)

809

3

4

Canada

74

11.6%

5.1%

67

11.0%

4.6%

970

7

18.0%

11.2%

8

63

62

CEMEA

306

5.3%

10.4%

155

18.5%

26.3%

6,592

151

(5.5%)

(2.1%)

1,036

3

3

LAC

220

0.4%

10.8%

111

9.9%

22.6%

4,277

110

(7.7%)

1.0%

1,002

2

2

US

1,315

17.2%

17.2%

1,157

17.7%

17.7%

19,119

158

13.5%

13.5%

815

6

6

Europe

558

4.4%

(1.9%)

459

9.5%

2.4%

11,621

99

(14.2%)

(17.7%)

557

19

22

Visa Inc.

3,043

9.5%

8.2%

2,423

13.7%

11.5%

50,651

620

(4.2%)

(2.9%)

4,227

96

101

Visa Credit Programs

US

$508

0.1%

0.1%

$500

1.6%

1.6%

5,744

$8

(46.6%)

(46.6%)

10

-

-

International

681

2.0%

(1.6%)

643

3.0%

(0.7%)

11,131

38

(12.1%)

(14.9%)

146

976

1,124

Visa Inc.

1,190

1.2%

(0.9%)

1,143

2.4%

0.3%

16,875

46

(21.0%)

(22.8%)

156

976

1,124

Visa Debit Programs

US

$806

31.3%

31.3%

$657

33.9%

33.9%

13,375

$150

20.8%

20.8%

806

-

-

International

1,047

6.0%

4.9%

623

19.0%

14.6%

20,401

424

(8.7%)

(6.7%)

3,266

2,057

2,244

Visa Inc.

1,854

15.7%

15.0%

1,280

26.2%

23.8%

33,776

574

(2.5%)

(0.8%)

4,072

2,057

2,244

For the 3 Months Ended December 31, 2020

Total

Growth

Growth

Payments

Growth

Growth

Payments

Cash

Growth

Growth

Cash

Volume

(Nominal

(Constant

Volume

(Nominal

(Constant

Transactions

Volume

(Nominal

(Constant

Transactions Accounts

Cards

($ billions)

USD)

USD)

($ billions)

USD)

USD)

(millions)

($ billions)

USD)

USD)

(millions)

(millions)

(millions)

All Visa Credit & Debit

Asia Pacific

$592

(5.9%)

(9.3%)

$494

(3.4%)

(7.6%)

8,446

$98

(17.0%)

(16.7%)

857

897

990

Canada

81

2.3%

1.2%

75

1.4%

0.4%

1,079

7

12.6%

11.4%

8

78

84

CEMEA

315

(1.9%)

6.4%

155

8.7%

20.4%

6,668

161

(10.3%)

(4.3%)

1,116

365

369

LAC

239

(5.6%)

8.3%

116

0.1%

16.2%

4,446

123

(10.4%)

1.9%

1,083

492

532

US

1,283

7.0%

7.0%

1,140

8.1%

8.1%

19,463

143

(1.3%)

(1.3%)

767

831

1,040

Europe

607

1.9%

(0.1%)

496

7.4%

5.0%

11,449

111

(17.0%)

(17.8%)

650

528

575

Visa Inc.

3,118

1.3%

2.0%

2,475

4.9%

4.7%

51,551

642

(10.7%)

(7.2%)

4,480

3,192

3,592

Visa Credit Programs

US

$542

(4.6%)

(4.6%)

$535

(3.4%)

(3.4%)

6,309

$7

(54.5%)

(54.5%)

10

278

353

International

721

(7.4%)

(8.7%)

680

(6.8%)

(8.1%)

11,594

40

(16.7%)

(16.8%)

158

713

803

Visa Inc.

1,263

(6.3%)

(7.0%)

1,216

(5.3%)

(6.1%)

17,902

47

(25.3%)

(25.4%)

168

992

1,156

Visa Debit Programs

US

$741

17.4%

17.4%

$605

20.7%

20.7%

13,155

$136

4.5%

4.5%

757

553

687

International

1,115

1.2%

4.3%

655

13.9%

15.0%

20,494

460

(12.7%)

(8.0%)

3,555

1,648

1,749

Visa Inc.

1,855

7.1%

9.1%

1,260

17.1%

17.7%

33,649

596

(9.3%)

(5.4%)

4,312

2,201

2,436

1

For the 3 Months Ended September 30, 2020

Total

Growth

Growth

Payments

Growth

Growth

Payments

Cash

Growth

Growth

Cash

Volume

(Nominal

(Constant

Volume

(Nominal

(Constant

Transactions

Volume

(Nominal

(Constant

Transactions Accounts

Cards

($ billions)

USD)

USD)

($ billions)

USD)

USD)

(millions)

($ billions)

USD)

USD)

(millions)

(millions)

(millions)

All Visa Credit & Debit

Asia Pacific

$545

(10.6%)

(11.2%)

$452

(8.4%)

(9.6%)

8,007

$93

(19.9%)

(18.4%)

819

894

985

Canada

75

(3.6%)

(2.6%)

69

(3.5%)

(2.4%)

1,056

6

(5.1%)

(4.1%)

8

75

82

CEMEA

301

(2.3%)

4.3%

141

6.2%

15.5%

6,422

159

(8.8%)

(3.9%)

1,120

358

358

LAC

201

(16.3%)

0.1%

95

(12.1%)

6.5%

3,652

106

(19.7%)

(5.0%)

975

471

511

US

1,262

8.0%

8.0%

1,096

7.4%

7.4%

18,863

165

11.8%

11.8%

813

808

997

Europe

611

5.6%

3.3%

495

12.1%

9.0%

11,680

116

(15.2%)

(15.5%)

734

524

570

Visa Inc.

2,995

0.4%

1.9%

2,349

3.5%

4.1%

49,680

646

(9.5%)

(5.4%)

4,470

3,130

3,502

Visa Credit Programs

US

$500

(8.7%)

(8.7%)

$493

(7.4%)

(7.4%)

5,865

$6

(55.9%)

(55.9%)

10

277

343

International

667

(12.5%)

(11.6%)

628

(11.7%)

(10.7%)

10,993

39

(24.2%)

(23.6%)

163

713

798

Visa Inc.

1,167

(10.9%)

(10.4%)

1,121

(9.9%)

(9.3%)

16,858

45

(31.2%)

(30.8%)

173

990

1,141

Visa Debit Programs

US

$762

22.7%

22.7%

$603

23.6%

23.6%

12,998

$159

19.2%

19.2%

803

531

653

International

1,066

1.4%

4.8%

624

16.4%

17.1%

19,824

442

(14.2%)

(8.8%)

3,494

1,609

1,707

Visa Inc.

1,828

9.3%

11.6%

1,227

19.8%

20.2%

32,822

601

(7.3%)

(2.8%)

4,297

2,140

2,361

For the 3 Months Ended June 30, 2020

Total

Growth

Growth

Payments

Growth

Growth

Payments

Cash

Growth

Growth

Cash

Volume

(Nominal

(Constant

Volume

(Nominal

(Constant

Transactions

Volume

(Nominal

(Constant

Transactions Accounts

Cards

($ billions)

USD)

USD)

($ billions)

USD)

USD)

(millions)

($ billions)

USD)

USD)

(millions)

(millions)

(millions)

All Visa Credit & Debit

Asia Pacific

$476

(20.9%)

(18.7%)

$396

(18.1%)

(16.1%)

7,047

$80

(32.1%)

(29.8%)

701

895

988

Canada

63

(15.6%)

(12.3%)

56

(18.2%)

(15.0%)

845

7

15.6%

20.1%

7

74

81

CEMEA

238

(19.5%)

(13.8%)

108

(12.3%)

(4.4%)

4,954

130

(24.7%)

(20.3%)

905

354

354

LAC

162

(30.7%)

(14.4%)

72

(30.3%)

(12.7%)

2,932

89

(31.0%)

(15.6%)

841

462

501

US

1,092

(6.5%)

(6.5%)

950

(6.9%)

(6.9%)

16,122

142

(3.2%)

(3.2%)

709

803

995

Europe

460

(18.2%)

(14.8%)

371

(13.6%)

(10.4%)

8,787

89

(33.0%)

(29.5%)

550

517

563

Visa Inc.

2,491

(15.1%)

(12.0%)

1,954

(12.4%)

(9.9%)

40,686

537

(23.9%)

(18.8%)

3,713

3,105

3,482

Visa Credit Programs

US

$424

(21.7%)

(21.7%)

$417

(21.0%)

(21.0%)

4,903

$7

(49.5%)

(49.5%)

8

275

340

International

563

(24.0%)

(20.5%)

529

(23.4%)

(19.8%)

9,306

33

(32.7%)

(29.6%)

130

710

797

Visa Inc.

987

(23.0%)

(21.0%)

946

(22.3%)

(20.3%)

14,209

41

(36.5%)

(34.2%)

138

985

1,136

Visa Debit Programs

US

$667

6.8%

6.8%

$532

8.2%

8.2%

11,218

$135

1.8%

1.8%

701

528

656

International

837

(18.6%)

(12.5%)

475

(8.5%)

(2.7%)

15,259

362

(29.0%)

(22.6%)

2,874

1,593

1,689

Visa Inc.

1,504

(9.0%)

(4.8%)

1,007

(0.4%)

2.7%

26,477

497

(22.6%)

(17.2%)

3,575

2,121

2,345

For the 3 Months Ended March 31, 2020

Total

Growth

Growth

Payments

Growth

Growth

Payments

Cash

Growth

Growth

Cash

Volume

(Nominal

(Constant

Volume

(Nominal

(Constant

Transactions

Volume

(Nominal

(Constant

Transactions Accounts

Cards

($ billions)

USD)

USD)

($ billions)

USD)

USD)

(millions)

($ billions)

USD)

USD)

(millions)

(millions)

(millions)

All Visa Credit & Debit

Asia Pacific

$545

(8.9%)

(7.2%)

$437

(8.4%)

(6.3%)

7,426

$108

(11.1%)

(11.1%)

983

892

981

Canada

66

2.6%

3.8%

61

2.1%

3.2%

932

6

9.0%

10.2%

11

74

80

CEMEA

291

8.4%

8.9%

131

18.5%

18.7%

5,558

160

1.3%

2.2%

1,158

363

360

LAC

220

(4.5%)

7.7%

101

(0.4%)

14.0%

3,824

119

(7.7%)

3.0%

1,108

453

491

US

1,122

4.8%

4.8%

983

5.7%

5.7%

17,623

139

(0.9%)

(0.9%)

854

788

977

Europe

534

1.1%

3.9%

419

3.4%

5.9%

10,348

116

(6.5%)

(3.0%)

815

516

565

Visa Inc.

2,778

0.6%

2.5%

2,131

2.3%

3.8%

45,712

647

(4.5%)

(1.8%)

4,928

3,085

3,456

Visa Credit Programs

US

$508

4.0%

4.0%

$493

4.0%

4.0%

5,943

$15

2.8%

2.8%

14

276

340

International

668

(6.4%)

(3.9%)

624

(6.3%)

(3.8%)

10,556

44

(7.7%)

(5.8%)

183

712

802

Visa Inc.

1,175

(2.2%)

(0.7%)

1,117

(2.0%)

(0.6%)

16,499

59

(5.2%)

(3.8%)

196

988

1,142

Visa Debit Programs

US

$614

5.5%

5.5%

$490

7.4%

7.4%

11,681

$124

(1.4%)

(1.4%)

840

512

637

International

988

1.2%

4.6%

524

7.6%

10.5%

17,533

464

(5.1%)

(1.6%)

3,891

1,586

1,676

Visa Inc.

1,603

2.8%

5.0%

1,014

7.5%

9.0%

29,213

589

(4.4%)

(1.6%)

4,731

2,097

2,314

2

For the 12 Months Ended March 31, 2021

Total

Growth

Growth

Payments

Growth

Growth

Payments

Cash

Growth

Growth

Cash

Volume

(Nominal

(Constant

Volume

(Nominal

(Constant

Transactions

Volume

(Nominal

(Constant

Transactions Accounts

Cards

($ billions)

USD)

USD)

($ billions)

USD)

USD)

(millions)

($ billions)

USD)

USD)

(millions)

(millions)

(millions)

All Visa Credit & Debit

Asia Pacific

$2,182

(8.5%)

(10.1%)

$1,817

(5.7%)

(7.9%)

31,572

$365

(20.3%)

(19.5%)

3,186

Canada

293

(1.6%)

(2.1%)

267

(2.6%)

(3.1%)

3,949

26

10.0%

9.4%

31

CEMEA

1,161

(4.6%)

1.9%

559

5.6%

14.9%

24,636

602

(12.4%)

(7.7%)

4,177

LAC

823

(13.1%)

1.6%

394

(8.0%)

8.8%

15,307

429

(17.3%)

(4.2%)

3,901

US

4,951

6.3%

6.3%

4,343

6.5%

6.5%

73,567

608

5.1%

5.1%

3,104

Europe

2,237

(1.6%)

(3.1%)

1,821

3.9%

1.8%

43,538

416

(20.0%)

(20.0%)

2,491

Visa Inc.

11,646

(1.1%)

0.1%

9,200

2.4%

2.6%

192,568

2,446

(12.2%)

(8.6%)

16,891

Visa Credit Programs

US

$1,975

(8.8%)

(8.8%)

$1,946

(7.6%)

(7.6%)

22,820

$28

(51.6%)

(51.6%)

38

International

2,631

(10.8%)

(10.6%)

2,480

(10.0%)

(9.8%)

43,023

151

(21.8%)

(21.3%)

597

Visa Inc.

4,606

(9.9%)

(9.8%)

4,427

(9.0%)

(8.9%)

65,844

179

(28.7%)

(28.3%)

635

Visa Debit Programs

US

$2,976

19.5%

19.5%

$2,397

21.6%

21.6%

50,747

$580

11.5%

11.5%

3,067

International

4,065

(2.5%)

0.6%

2,377

10.4%

11.4%

75,978

1,687

(16.3%)

(11.5%)

13,189

Visa Inc.

7,041

5.7%

7.8%

4,774

15.7%

16.3%

126,725

2,267

(10.6%)

(6.6%)

16,256

For the 12 Months Ended March 31, 2020

Total

Growth

Growth

Payments

Growth

Growth

Payments

Cash

Growth

Growth

Cash

Volume

(Nominal

(Constant

Volume

(Nominal

(Constant

Transactions

Volume

(Nominal

(Constant

Transactions Accounts

Cards

($ billions)

USD)

USD)

($ billions)

USD)

USD)

(millions)

($ billions)

USD)

USD)

(millions)

(millions)

(millions)

All Visa Credit & Debit

Asia Pacific

$2,385

(1.7%)

0.1%

$1,926

(0.3%)

2.1%

31,049

$459

(7.3%)

(8.0%)

4,033

892

981

Canada

298

4.3%

5.8%

274

4.1%

5.6%

4,045

24

6.8%

8.5%

45

74

80

CEMEA

1,216

9.1%

9.6%

529

21.5%

21.5%

21,700

687

1.2%

2.2%

4,939

363

360

LAC

947

(0.5%)

8.3%

429

5.1%

16.0%

15,378

519

(4.7%)

2.8%

4,755

453

491

US

4,656

6.7%

6.7%

4,078

7.6%

7.6%

74,047

578

1.2%

1.2%

3,668

788

977

Europe

2,272

1.3%

5.2%

1,752

4.1%

7.8%

42,916

520

(7.3%)

(2.9%)

3,780

516

565

Visa Inc.

11,775

3.4%

5.3%

8,989

5.6%

7.3%

189,135

2,786

(3.0%)

(0.7%)

21,219

3,085

3,456

Visa Credit Programs

US

$2,166

6.1%

6.1%

$2,107

6.2%

6.2%

25,695

$58

2.7%

2.7%

60

276

340

International

2,949

0.4%

3.3%

2,756

0.7%

3.7%

44,162

193

(4.4%)

(2.0%)

842

712

802

Visa Inc.

5,114

2.7%

4.5%

4,864

3.0%

4.7%

69,857

251

(2.8%)

(0.9%)

902

988

1,142

Visa Debit Programs

US

$2,491

7.3%

7.3%

$1,971

9.1%

9.1%

48,352

$520

1.1%

1.1%

3,608

512

637

International

4,169

2.1%

5.3%

2,154

8.5%

11.8%

70,926

2,015

(4.0%)

(1.2%)

16,709

1,586

1,676

Visa Inc.

6,660

4.0%

6.0%

4,125

8.8%

10.5%

119,278

2,535

(3.0%)

(0.7%)

20,317

2,097

2,314

3

2. Cross-Border Volume

The table below represents cross-border volume growth for cards and other form factors carrying the Visa, Visa Electron, V PAY, Interlink and PLUS brands. Cross-border volume refers to payments and cash volume where the issuing country is different from the merchant country.

Total

Total

Ex. Intra-Europe(1)

Growth

Growth

Growth

(Nominal

(Constant

(Constant

Period

USD)

USD)

USD)

3 Months Ended

Mar 31, 2021

(6%)

(11%)

(21%)

Dec 31, 2020

(18%)

(21%)

(33%)

Sep 30, 2020

(28%)

(29%)

(41%)

Jun 30, 2020

(38%)

(37%)

(47%)

Mar 31, 2020

(4%)

(2%)

(4%)

12 Months Ended

Mar 31, 2021

(23%)

(25%)

(36%)

  1. Cross-bordervolumes excluding transactions within Europe drive our international transaction revenues.

3. Visa Processed Transactions

The table below represents transactions using cards and other form factors carrying the Visa, Visa Electron, V PAY, Interlink and PLUS brands processed on Visa's networks.

Processed

Transactions

Period

(millions)

Growth

3 Months Ended

Mar 31, 2021

37,644

8%

Dec 31, 2020

39,213

4%

Sep 30, 2020

37,448

3%

Jun 30, 2020

30,676

(13%)

Mar 31, 2020

34,941

7%

12 Months Ended

Mar 31, 2021

144,981

0%

4

Footnote

Payments volume, including Visa Direct volume, represents the aggregate dollar amount of purchases made with cards and other form factors carrying the Visa, Visa Electron, V PAY and Interlink brands and excludes Europe co-badged volume for the relevant period, and cash volume represents the aggregate dollar amount of cash disbursements obtained with these cards for the relevant period and includes the impact of balance transfers and convenience checks, but excludes proprietary PLUS volume. Total volume represents payments and cash volume.

Visa payment products are comprised of credit and debit programs, and data relating to each program is included in the tables. Debit programs include Visa's signature based and Interlink (PIN) debit programs.

The data presented is based on transactions processed by Visa and reported by Visa's financial institution clients on their operating certificates. Estimates may be utilized if data is unavailable.

On occasion, previously presented information may be updated. Prior period updates, if any, are not material.

Visa's CEMEA region is comprised of countries in Central Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Several European Union countries in Central Europe, Israel and Turkey are not included in CEMEA. LAC is comprised of countries in Central and South America and the Caribbean. International includes Asia Pacific, Canada, CEMEA, Europe and LAC.

Information denominated in U.S. dollars is calculated by applying an established U.S. dollar/local currency exchange rate for each local currency in which Visa Inc. volumes are reported ("Nominal USD"). These exchange rates are calculated on a quarterly basis using the established exchange rate for each quarter. To eliminate the impact of foreign currency fluctuations against the U.S. dollar in measuring performance, Visa Inc. also reports year-over-year growth in total volume, payments volume and cash volume on the basis of local currency information ("Constant USD"). This presentation represents Visa's historical methodology which may be subject to review and refinement.

Figures in the tables may not recalculate exactly due to rounding. The totals and percentages are calculated based on unrounded numbers.

5

Disclaimer

Visa Inc. published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2021 20:12:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
