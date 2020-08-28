Log in
VISA

VISA

(V)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 08/28 12:52:14 pm
214.75 USD   +1.76%
214.75 USD   +1.76%
12:20pVISA : on Track for Record High Close -- Data Talk
DJ
08/26VISA INC. : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
08/26VISA : Harnesses Real-Time Deep Learning to Enhance Transaction Processing
BU
Visa : on Track for Record High Close -- Data Talk

08/28/2020 | 12:20pm EDT

Visa Inc. Class A (V) is currently at $213.79, up $2.76 or 1.31%

-- Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to March 19, 2008)

-- Would be the first record close since Feb. 19, 2020

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Aug. 20, 2020, when it rose 1.57%

-- On Thursday, B of A Securities raised its price target on Visa to $234.00/share from $227.00/share, Benzinga reported

-- The company said Wednesday it has developed a more advanced artificial intelligence system that can approve or decline credit and debit transactions on behalf of banks whose own networks are down

-- Currently up seven of the past eight days

-- Currently up five consecutive days; up 4.73% over this period

-- Longest winning streak since July 6, 2020, when it rose for five straight trading days

-- Best five day stretch since the five days ending July 20, 2020, when it rose 5%

-- Up 12.28% month-to-date; on pace for best month since Oct. 2014, when it rose 13.15%

-- Up 13.78% year-to-date

-- Up 18.23% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 30, 2019), when it closed at $180.82

-- Would be a new 52-week closing high

-- Up 57.5% from its 52-week closing low of $135.74 on March 23, 2020

-- Traded as high as $213.85; highest intraday level since Feb. 19, 2020, when it hit $214.17

-- Up 1.34% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Aug. 20, 2020, when it rose as much as 1.72%

-- Sixth best performer in the DJIA today

-- Contributed 18.93 points to the DJIA so far today

All data as of 11:54:06 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 21 795 M - -
Net income 2020 11 135 M - -
Net Debt 2020 7 266 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 42,1x
Yield 2020 0,57%
Capitalization 449 B 449 B -
EV / Sales 2020 20,9x
EV / Sales 2021 18,8x
Nbr of Employees 19 500
Free-Float 78,4%
Chart VISA
Duration : Period :
Visa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VISA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 220,24 $
Last Close Price 211,03 $
Spread / Highest target 18,5%
Spread / Average Target 4,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alfred F. Kelly Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ryan McInerney President
Vasant M. Prabhu Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Rajat Taneja President-Technology
John A. C. Swainson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VISA12.31%449 043
MASTERCARD19.23%356 378
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.88.91%239 752
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.10.43%24 634
AVAST PLC19.70%7 330
MIMECAST LIMITED10.74%3 040
