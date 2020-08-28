Visa : on Track for Record High Close -- Data Talk

Visa Inc. Class A (V) is currently at $213.79, up $2.76 or 1.31%

-- Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to March 19, 2008)

-- Would be the first record close since Feb. 19, 2020

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Aug. 20, 2020, when it rose 1.57%

-- On Thursday, B of A Securities raised its price target on Visa to $234.00/share from $227.00/share, Benzinga reported

-- The company said Wednesday it has developed a more advanced artificial intelligence system that can approve or decline credit and debit transactions on behalf of banks whose own networks are down

-- Currently up seven of the past eight days

-- Currently up five consecutive days; up 4.73% over this period

-- Longest winning streak since July 6, 2020, when it rose for five straight trading days

-- Best five day stretch since the five days ending July 20, 2020, when it rose 5%

-- Up 12.28% month-to-date; on pace for best month since Oct. 2014, when it rose 13.15%

-- Up 13.78% year-to-date

-- Up 18.23% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 30, 2019), when it closed at $180.82

-- Would be a new 52-week closing high

-- Up 57.5% from its 52-week closing low of $135.74 on March 23, 2020

-- Traded as high as $213.85; highest intraday level since Feb. 19, 2020, when it hit $214.17

-- Up 1.34% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Aug. 20, 2020, when it rose as much as 1.72%

-- Sixth best performer in the DJIA today

-- Contributed 18.93 points to the DJIA so far today

All data as of 11:54:06 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet