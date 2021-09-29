Visa : to Expand Presence in Atlanta

New office hub and investments in the market will support Visa clients, partners and local communities

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) announced today plans to grow its presence in Atlanta, including opening a new office in 2022.

“As Visa continues to grow, it is critical we have a strong local presence in areas where we do meaningful business,” said Kim Lawrence, head of the U.S. market, Visa. “Growing our presence and workforce in Atlanta will enable Visa to serve our clients more effectively, support talent development and contribute to the long-term success of local communities.”

Visa’s new office will be located at 1200 Peachtree Street in Midtown Atlanta and represent a wide range of Visa teams and functions, with a particular concentration of technology and client services teams. Several global and regional company leaders will be re-locating to Atlanta to support its employee base, which is expected to grow to approximately 1,000 employees over the next few years.

“Atlanta represents an epicenter of financial technology expertise, resilient entrepreneurs, diverse perspectives and a vibrant community culture,” said Michelle Gethers-Clark, chief diversity officer and head of corporate responsibility, Visa, who will reside in Atlanta and help to lead the new office. “We are committed to investing in and supporting the robust talent pool in Atlanta with rewarding professional development and growth opportunities.”

Visa’s expansion in Atlanta builds on the company’s commitments to serving its communities. Visa has had a firsthand look at the area’s inspiring entrepreneurs and local businesses through programs such as She’s Next, Empowered by Visa, an initiative focused on empowering female and Black-owned small businesses. Through continued partnerships and investments, Visa will pursue new opportunities to give residents and local businesses greater access to education, resources, and tools to help them grow and thrive. This includes:

Investing in critical skills development and training for the next generation of local leaders and technical experts, with a focus on inclusion and diversity. Visa will partner with the Georgia Fintech Academy and other regional colleges and universities on student engagement, early-career recruiting, education and mentorship programs. Visa will also collaborate with the Advanced Technology Development Center at Georgia Tech to support entrepreneurs creating solutions to enable the future of payments, financial services and commerce.

Providing the local small business community with access to capital, technology and tools to help their businesses thrive through She’s Next, Empowered by Visa and Visa’s online small business hub.

Supporting community organizations making an impact in Atlanta aligned with Visa’s focus of advancing inclusive, equitable and sustainable growth and commitments to empowering small and micro businesses.

Collaborating with suppliers of diverse backgrounds to design, build and provide ongoing services for Visa’s new state-of-the-art office as part of Visa’s commitment to increase supplier diversity.

For more information about open roles and opportunities with Visa in Atlanta, visit: https://vi.sa/AtlantaCareers

About Visa

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the world’s leader in digital payments. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network - enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The company’s relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of digital commerce on any device for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce. For more information, visit About Visa, visa.com/blog and @VisaNews.

