Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Visa
  6. News
  7. Summary
    V   US92826C8394

VISA

(V)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Visa to buy Swedish fintech Tink for $2.2 billion

06/24/2021 | 05:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Visa credit card is seen on a computer keyboard in this picture illustration

LONDON (Reuters) -Visa Inc said on Thursday it had agreed a 1.8 billion euro ($2.2 billion) takeover of European open banking platform Tink, months after it ditched a planned acquisition of the startup's U.S. rival Plaid.

Founded in 2012, Sweden-based Tink enables banks and other financial firms to share and access consumer financial data more easily. It is used by more than 3,400 banks and other institutions, as well as over 250 million customers in Europe.

Visa terminated a planned $5.3 billion deal with U.S. data-sharing platform Plaid in January, following a U.S. government lawsuit aimed at blocking the deal on antitrust grounds.

European Union rules on open banking require banks to allow access to customer data by registered third party providers to boost competition.

The rollout of the rules has provided fertile ground for fintechs, such as Tink, which provide technology to help third parties and banks to access customer data.

Some financial technology experts said the Tink acquisition could face antitrust concerns, similar to the failed Plaid deal.

"Europe is a very different open banking market to the USA," said Simon Taylor, head of ventures and co-founder at fintech consultancy 11:FS. "But Tink is one of the largest players, and many of the concerns that led to the investigation into the Plaid-Visa deal may apply here."

The deal is part of Visa's push to diversify revenues beyond credit card payments, where it is one of the world's dominant players. Card companies have been facing increased pressure from regulators on fees, especially in Europe.

If completed, the transaction could mark another success for Sweden's financial technology startup sector which has created several large companies over the past few years.

Buy now pay later company Klarna was valued at $46 billion in its latest fundraising round earlier this month, while Payments startup iZettle was acquired by PayPal Holdings Inc for $2.2 billion in 2018.

"With Tink and iZettle, Sweden has now produced two of Europe's largest ever fintech M&A exits," said Josh Bell, general partner at Dawn Capital, a venture capital firm who backed both firms.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Iain Withers and Anna Irrera in London; Additional reporting by Anna Ringstrom in Stockholm. Editing by Edmund Blair and Barbara Lewis)

By Iain Withers and Anna Irrera


© Reuters 2021
All news about VISA
04:54aUPDATE : Visa Signs $2.2 Billion Deal to Acquire European Open Banking Platform ..
MT
04:11aSKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN  : SEB sells its stake in Tink to Visa
AQ
03:59aVISA  : Agrees to Acquire Tink for $2.15 Billion
MT
03:41aVISA  : Signs $2.2 Billion Deal to Acquire European Open Banking Platform Tink
MT
02:50aSEB Agrees to Sell Tink Stake to Visa
DJ
02:46aVISA  : To Acquire European Open Banking Platform Tink
BU
06/22SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Drifting Higher Late in Tuesday Trading
MT
06/22PayPal, Visa Invest in $300 Million Blockchain Capital Fund
MT
06/18VISA  : Transcript ( PDF 297 KB )
PU
06/17VISA  : Launches its First U.S. Tap to Phone Pilot in Washington D.C. to Support..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 23 568 M - -
Net income 2021 12 284 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 980 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 41,6x
Yield 2021 0,55%
Capitalization 501 B 501 B -
EV / Sales 2021 21,4x
EV / Sales 2022 17,9x
Nbr of Employees 20 500
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart VISA
Duration : Period :
Visa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VISA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 40
Last Close Price 234,68 $
Average target price 264,71 $
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alfred F. Kelly Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ryan McInerney President
Vasant M. Prabhu Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Rajat Taneja President-Technology
Kelly Mahon Tullier Secretary, Chief Legal & Administrative Office
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VISA7.29%500 524
MASTERCARD5.10%371 782
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.23.02%338 463
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.3.66%35 878
NUVEI CORPORATION25.22%11 021
AVAST PLC-8.47%7 077