Visa, Inc.
Equities
V
US92826C8394
Internet Services
|Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX 07:50:17 2023-09-13 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|246.77 USD
|-0.43%
|+0.68%
|+19.29%
|Sep. 13
|Visa to Engage With Stockholders on Exchange Offer Program
|DJ
|Sep. 08
|Staking : Ethereum reaches new heights - Crypto Recap
Transcript : Visa Inc. - Special Call
September 13, 2023 at 05:30 pm EDT
Presentation Operator MessageOperator (Operator)Good afternoon. My name is Brandon, and I will be your conference ...
This article is reserved for subscribers
Signed up already?Log In
Not subscribed yet?Subscribe
More about the company
Visa, Inc. specializes in issuing and marketing payment cards. The group's activity is organized essentially into two areas: - sales of means of payment: credit cards, debit cards, on-line payment cards, prepaid cards, etc. (Visa, Visa Electron, PLUS, Interlink and V PAY names); - services: consulting and assistance services, information services, partner network management services, etc. 56.2% of net sales are abroad.
SectorInternet Services
Calendar
12:30pm - UBS Fintech Leaders Conference
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
37
Last Close Price
247.83USD
Average target price
277.14USD
Spread / Average Target
+11.83%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+19.29%
|503 B $
|+19.72%
|392 B $
|-11.77%
|68 968 M $
|+4.18%
|3 587 M $
|+32.35%
|2 071 M $
|-5.91%
|1 556 M $
|+26.11%
|1 185 M $
|+19.85%
|1 006 M $
|-35.67%
|251 M $
|-5.13%
|222 M $
- Markets
- Equities
- Stock Visa, Inc. - Nyse
- News
- Transcript : Visa Inc. - Special Call