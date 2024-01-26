1423 ET -- Visa is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. It reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.41 a share on Thursday, while analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected $2.34. Visa also said U.S. payment volume growth slowed in January amid extreme weather conditions. Raymond James, RBC Capital and UBS raised Visa price targets on Friday. Shares were recently down 1.6%. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (josh.beckerman@wsj.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-26-24 1438ET