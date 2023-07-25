Visa, Inc. specializes in issuing and marketing payment cards. The group's activity is organized essentially into two areas: - sales of means of payment: credit cards, debit cards, on-line payment cards, prepaid cards, etc. (Visa, Visa Electron, PLUS, Interlink and V PAY names); - services: consulting and assistance services, information services, partner network management services, etc. 56.2% of net sales are abroad.

Sector Internet Services