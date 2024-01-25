By Sabela Ojea

Visa said profit climbed in its fiscal first quarter, citing resilient consumer spending.

The digital payments company on Thursday posted a net profit for the three months ended Dec. 31 of $4.89 billion, or $2.39 a share, compared with $4.18 billion, or $1.99 a share, for the same period a year earlier.

Stripping out one-time items, the company's earnings per share came in at $2.41. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.34.

Revenue climbed 8.8% to $8.63 billion, beating analysts expectations of $8.55 billion, according to FactSet.

Visa said payments volume grew 8%, and that its processed transactions rose 9% in the period.

Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-25-24 1649ET