Visa, Inc. (V) Corrected Transcript Barclays Emerging Payments and FinTech Forum 15-May-2024

priorities, midterm and maybe longer-term opportunities as we see out there in this very large addressable market.

In the near term, in the short term, our focus is, has been and continues to be in the carded and virtual card space. This is a space where there's some similarities to the consumer business, but there's some unique attributes as well. Two unique attributes, I'd say, in the carded business is focused on vertical solutions. They're, again, different from consumer payments. There are unique attributes that says industry-specific solutions resonate with clients in that space. We've talked about the efforts we've made around fleet, fuel, travel as examples of very focused industry verticals.

And the second is virtual cards. This is - there's many good compelling use cases for virtual cards in a corporate environment, in a business environment. One of the ones that we've talked about and excited about is with WEX, where we have a multiyear agreement that allows WEX customers and their corporate, travel and health customers to use Visa virtual card capabilities for purchasing. And so those are very unique attributes. We're continuing to focus on the carded B2B and virtual space.

The second, what I'd call, midterm opportunity is the focus on cross-border B2B. We've launched a multilateral network called B2B Connect. B2B Connect is focused on, what I'd call, high-dollar,low-velocity,cross-border B2B transactions. It really focuses on trying to address much of the friction and the pain points that exist in today. If you tried to ever send money overseas, it's an antiquated process in many ways. By modernizing it, by attaching rich data to the transaction, it gives clients the ability to manage the flow, to trace it in an enhanced and modernized way. And I think that's a good opportunity for us.

And then longer term, the AP/AR space is a very significant opportunity. It's earlier days for us. But there are unique opportunities where we can help, again, modernize those flows, help clients with the pain points that they encounter. And there's a few examples that I'll talk about like Visa Spend Clarity is an offering that we have to help customers with their expense management as you think about card issuance, reporting, expense management, Visa Commercial Pay. It's an app that we have that allows clients to issue cards, to set limits on their corporate card customers. It lets them attach virtual card capabilities to an employee's digital wallet. And so, there's a bunch of capabilities there.

And then even as you go into sort of the larger scale, we announced a partnership with Taulia, which is an SAP company, where we're going to take our digital technology, payment technology, integrate it with Taulia's virtual cards, and it creates an integrated solution that runs on SAP's ERP systems for enhanced capabilities for buyers and suppliers on SAP's ERP system.

And so, if you think about the spectrum of things that we can do to help in the AP/AR space, it's early days but we're excited about the progress we're making and we feel pretty good about that.

.....................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................

Q

That's great. Chris, give us your updated thoughts on pricing strategy. It seems like you've described a lot of interesting products and services, I think a lot of them. And there has to be mismatches between value and price maybe sprinkled around the organization. What are your thoughts more generally on deploying pricing?

.....................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................