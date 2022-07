July 26 (Reuters) - Visa Inc:

* VISA CEO SAYS HEADLINE CPI INFLATION NUMBER DOES NOT NECESSARILY APPLY TO VISA AS BASKET OF GOODS ISN'T THE SAME

* VISA CFO SAYS WE'RE SEEING NO EVIDENCE OF A PULLBACK IN CONSUMER SPENDING

* VISA CFO SAYS FOURTH QUARTER NET REVENUES COULD GROW AT THE HIGH TEENS TO 20% RANGE IN CONSTANT DOLLARS- CONF CALL

* VISA CFO SAYS WE DON'T SEE ANY SLOWDOWN IN SPENDING BY LOWER INCOME CONSUMERS- CONF CALL

* VISA CFO SAYS AFFLUENT SPENDING HAS BEEN ON THE RISE - CONF CALL

* VISA CFO SAYS GOOD GROWTH THIS QUARTER DRIVEN BY AFFLUENT CONSUMERS AND DISCRETIONARY SPENDING COMING BACK- CONF CALL