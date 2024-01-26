Visa: EPS up 11% in Q1
In particular, the payment solutions group reported a 16% jump in cross-border volumes, while its processed transactions grew by 9%, against a backdrop of consumer spending deemed resilient.
'Looking ahead, we continue to see significant opportunities across consumer payments, new flows and value-added services', says CEO Ryan McInerney.
