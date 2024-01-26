Visa: EPS up 11% in Q1

On Thursday evening, Visa reported adjusted net income up 8% to $4.9 billion for the first three months of its 2023-24 fiscal year, or $2.41 per share (+11%), on revenues up 9% to $8.6 billion.



In particular, the payment solutions group reported a 16% jump in cross-border volumes, while its processed transactions grew by 9%, against a backdrop of consumer spending deemed resilient.



'Looking ahead, we continue to see significant opportunities across consumer payments, new flows and value-added services', says CEO Ryan McInerney.



