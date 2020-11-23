Log in
VISA INC.

(V)
Visa Inc. : Announces Appointment of Linda J. Rendle to its Board of Directors

11/23/2020 | 04:16pm EST
Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) board of directors (the "Board") announced today that on November 18, 2020, it appointed Linda J. Rendle to the Board, effective November 23, 2020, for a term that will expire at the Company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Ms. Rendle has served as the CEO and a director of The Clorox Company since September 2020. Ms. Rendle has a track record of delivering outstanding business results and providing values-led leadership, gained from nearly 20 years in a variety of senior operational and executive roles across many of Clorox's businesses. As CEO of a global company, her extensive experience and instrumental role in developing key corporate strategies provide important insights and perspectives with respect to global product development, growth and long-range planning.

"I am pleased to welcome Linda to Visa’s board of directors,” said Al Kelly, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Visa Inc. “Linda is an outstanding leader with deep operational experience and a demonstrated commitment to environmental, social and governance initiatives, which will be invaluable to Visa as we expand our network, bring innovative payment solutions to market globally and advance our mission to connect the world to help individuals, businesses and economies thrive.”

This appointment brings Visa’s total board of directors to 12 members. You can view information on Visa Inc.’s board of directors on our investor relations website: http://investor.visa.com/corporate-governance/board-of-directors/

About Visa Inc.

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the world’s leader in digital payments. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network - enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. Our relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of digital commerce on any device, and a driving force behind the dream of a cashless future for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce. For more information, visit usa.visa.com/about-visa.html, usa.visa.com/visa-everywhere/blog.html and @VisaNews.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 23 151 M - -
Net income 2021 11 687 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 953 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 37,7x
Yield 2021 0,62%
Capitalization 435 B 435 B -
EV / Sales 2021 19,0x
EV / Sales 2022 16,0x
Nbr of Employees 20 500
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart VISA INC.
Duration : Period :
Visa Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VISA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 222,61 $
Last Close Price 203,88 $
Spread / Highest target 22,6%
Spread / Average Target 9,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alfred F. Kelly Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ryan McInerney President
Vasant M. Prabhu Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Rajat Taneja President-Technology
John A. C. Swainson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VISA INC.8.50%434 986
MASTERCARD INCORPORATED8.18%322 007
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.78.12%225 750
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.26.27%27 803
AVAST PLC4.68%6 479
XIAMEN MEIYA PICO INFORMATION CO.,LTD.36.20%2 861
