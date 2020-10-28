Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Visa Inc.    V

VISA INC.

(V)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Visa Inc. : Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/28/2020 | 04:08pm EDT

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) today announced its fiscal fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results through an earnings release that will be furnished with the Securities and Exchange Commission on a Form 8-K and will be available on its Investor Relations website at http://investor.visa.com/sec-filings/default.aspx.

Visa will host a live audio webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss these financial results. The webcast and all related materials can also be accessed through Visa’s Investor Relations website at http://investor.visa.com/financial-information/quarterly-earnings/default.aspx.

About Visa Inc.

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the world’s leader in digital payments. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network - enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The company’s relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of digital commerce on any device for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce. For more information, visit About Visa, visa.com/blog and @VisaNews.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about VISA INC.
11:16aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Microsoft, Deutsche Bank, Sony
10/27Visa's Planned Purchase of Plaid Faces Antitrust Scrutiny at the Justice Depa..
DJ
10/27VISA : to Acquire YellowPepper
BU
10/27Visa's Planned Purchase of Plaid Faces Antitrust Scrutiny at the Justice Depa..
DJ
10/27Visa's Planned Purchase of Plaid Faces Antitrust Scrutiny at the Justice Depa..
DJ
10/27Visa's Planned Purchase of Plaid Faces Antitrust Resistance at the Justice De..
DJ
10/23VISA INC. : annual earnings release
10/21Why Central Banks Want to Create Their Own Digital Currencies Like Bitcoin
DJ
10/21VISA : Tap to Phone Transforms Payment Acceptance for Sellers Worldwide
BU
10/09Visa, JPMorgan Are Already Preparing for Potential Quantum Cyberattacks
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 21 780 M - -
Net income 2020 11 127 M - -
Net Debt 2020 6 697 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 38,0x
Yield 2020 0,63%
Capitalization 404 B 404 B -
EV / Sales 2020 18,9x
EV / Sales 2021 17,1x
Nbr of Employees 19 500
Free-Float 84,6%
Chart VISA INC.
Duration : Period :
Visa Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VISA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 224,58 $
Last Close Price 190,06 $
Spread / Highest target 31,5%
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alfred F. Kelly Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ryan McInerney President
Vasant M. Prabhu Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Rajat Taneja President-Technology
John A. C. Swainson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VISA INC.-3.96%404 422
MASTERCARD INCORPORATED-0.49%317 446
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.80.18%235 164
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.-2.11%21 988
AVAST PLC9.81%6 682
XIAMEN MEIYA PICO INFORMATION CO.,LTD.40.23%2 884
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group