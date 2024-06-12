We're outside of the US. We're already at about 80% of all face-to-face transactions are Tap to Pay. In the US, we're at about 50%. I've never seen a market stalled. So quite confident that we've got the terminalization in place. We've got the cards in place. The consumer behavior is coming along nicely. We need to keep doing our work. Like, for example, transit use cases are really important to instigate the initial set of tap behaviors in some markets. So we continue to work with transit operators across the US to make sure that we're covering that off. But we think the curve is probably already bent. We're already going to get there.

What we've seen is we processed last year over 80 billion tap transactions. That's like three times more than what we processed just four years earlier. When users do something 80-plus billion times growing at that rate, they are telling you something. They're telling you they love this. And so, what we said is, well, how do we take this thing that humanity loves so much, the ability to simply tap and have this secure, seamless experience and then deliver it to a bunch of new places. Where is there friction that we can take out using it?

So we came up with four new experiences. One is tap to phone, which can enable anybody with a mobile device to accept payments, basically takes payment acceptance and turns it into something as easy as downloading an app. Got a phone, download an app, you can start accepting payments. The second one is what we call tap to confirm. You've all probably experienced disruption in a payment transaction where [indiscernible] (00:13:57) hey, there's something going on here. I think there's some risk involved. I'm going to send you a onetime passcode, blah, blah, blah, very disruptive experience. Instead of doing that, you can just tap your card to your phone, confirm, keep going.

Load, how often have you had to try to load a card into an app or into a card-on-file situation, you're unpacking, it's a minimum of like 25 numbers. It's not a good experience. Why can't you just tap your card to your device in order to load? You can now with Tap to Load. And then the last one is Tap to P2P, right. I don't think I have you in my contacts for P2P, Tien-Tsin. So if I did want to P2P here, here we would be typing in contacts or showing each other QR codes.

