  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Visa, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    V   US92826C8394

VISA, INC.

(V)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Nyse  -  03/22 04:00:02 pm
200.29 USD   -3.35%
05:02pVisa Suspends All Russia Operations
BU
03/04VISA : Transcript ( PDF 264 KB )
PU
03/04VISA : Transcript ( PDF 211 KB )
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Visa Suspends All Russia Operations

03/05/2022 | 05:02pm EST
Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) today announced it is suspending its Russia operations.

Effective immediately, Visa will work with its clients and partners within Russia to cease all Visa transactions over the coming days. Once complete, all transactions initiated with Visa cards issued in Russia will no longer work outside the country and any Visa cards issued by financial institutions outside of Russia will no longer work within the Russian Federation.

“We are compelled to act following Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, and the unacceptable events that we have witnessed,” said Al Kelly, chairman and chief executive officer of Visa Inc. “We regret the impact this will have on our valued colleagues, and on the clients, partners, merchants and cardholders we serve in Russia. This war and the ongoing threat to peace and stability demand we respond in line with our values.”

About Visa Inc.

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating payments transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on VISA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 28 775 M - -
Net income 2022 15 274 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 096 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,9x
Yield 2022 0,75%
Capitalization 420 B 420 B -
EV / Sales 2022 14,8x
EV / Sales 2023 13,0x
Nbr of Employees 21 500
Free-Float 78,8%
Technical analysis trends VISA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 200,29 $
Average target price 270,25 $
Spread / Average Target 34,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alfred F. Kelly Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ryan McInerney President
Vasant M. Prabhu Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Rajat Taneja President-Technology
Kelly Mahon Tullier Vice Chairman, Secretary & Chief People Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VISA, INC.-7.58%420 203
MASTERCARD, INC.-7.95%323 310
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.-47.02%116 396
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.0.13%54 906
AVAST PLC5.11%8 769
NUVEI CORPORATION-26.15%6 781